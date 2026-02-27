Family court is supposed to protect children.

But what happens when the system meant to protect families becomes the mechanism that tears them apart?

A new federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Baltimore attorney Joshua L. Greenberg — Joshua L. Greenberg v. Mayor and City Council of Baltimore — forces Maryland parents to confront a difficult question:

How easily can an allegation reshape a custody battle before the truth is ever tested?

The Night That Changed Everything

According to the federal complaint:

Greenberg and his then-wife were in the middle of a divorce.

A temporary protective order had reportedly been issued the evening before.

Around 2 a.m., his then-wife arrived with a civilian police escort to retrieve baby bottles and formula.

Officers later claimed Greenberg pointed a firearm at them.

He was charged with multiple felonies.

He spent over a month in pretrial detention.

All charges were later dropped.

The lawsuit alleges that key statements in the probable cause affidavit were false or later contradicted under oath.

The federal court will sort out the facts.

But for parents navigating custody disputes, the deeper issue is familiar:

Once the accusation hits, the damage begins immediately.

Protective Orders and Custody Leverage

Temporary protective orders in Maryland are often issued ex parte — meaning the accused parent is not present.

In genuine abuse situations, this emergency mechanism can save lives.

But in high-conflict divorces, protective orders can instantly:

Remove a parent from the home

Restrict access to children

Trigger firearm prohibitions

Influence custody determinations

Create criminal exposure

Even if the allegations are later dismissed, family court judges often view the existence of a protective order as a “risk factor.”

And risk factors shift custody.

The standard in Maryland is “best interests of the child.” In practice, that standard frequently becomes “avoid potential liability.”

If one parent is facing felony charges — even temporarily — the other parent gains immediate advantage.

By the time charges collapse, the parenting dynamic may already be altered.

Pretrial Detention and the Custody Clock

Spending over a month in jail during an active divorce proceeding is not neutral.

It can mean:

Missed hearings

Inability to respond to filings

Loss of income

Psychological impact

Narrative control shifting to the other party

Family court does not pause while someone defends criminal allegations.

The custody clock keeps ticking.

Even when charges are nolle prossed, the record of arrest and prosecution lingers.

The system rarely compensates for that.

The Unspoken Reality in Family Court

Most protective orders are filed in good faith.

But family court practitioners know something the public often does not:

Allegations — even unproven ones — carry enormous tactical power.

When criminal charges are added to the mix, the leverage becomes overwhelming.

If a police affidavit contains inaccuracies, exaggerations, or false statements — as alleged in this lawsuit — the consequences are not abstract.

They affect:

Who sees their child

Who controls the narrative

Who is labeled “dangerous”

Who is presumed unstable

And in custody court, perception matters as much as proof.

Due Process Is a Child’s Right Too

Father & Co. exists because too many parents have watched their relationships with their children unravel under procedural pressure.

This is not an anti-victim argument.

Real domestic violence is real. Protective orders save lives.

But due process protects children too.

Children benefit when:

Allegations are investigated thoroughly

Affidavits are accurate

Judges demand evidence

Criminal charges are not used as leverage

Parents are not pre-judged

When the system shortcuts truth in the name of speed, children absorb the long-term cost.

Why This Case Matters Beyond One Man

Greenberg’s lawsuit centers on constitutional violations and professional harm.

But the underlying dynamics are familiar to many parents:

Late-night police involvement

Protective orders issued without prior notice

Criminal charges reshaping family court posture

Months of reputational damage

Charges ultimately dropped

Whether or not his specific claims prevail in federal court, the structural issue remains.

Maryland’s family and criminal systems intersect in ways that can permanently alter custody before facts are fully tested.

That should concern anyone who believes children deserve both safety and truth.

The Hard Question Maryland Must Face

How do we protect genuine victims without incentivizing strategic allegations?

How do we ensure police affidavits are airtight before lives are upended?

How do we prevent temporary accusations from becoming permanent custody outcomes?

These are not partisan questions.

They are family questions.

And until Maryland is willing to examine the procedural incentives inside protective order and custody proceedings, more families will find themselves living in the shadow of allegations that never reach conviction.

In family court, time is power.

And once it shifts, it rarely shifts back.

Know Your Rights

If You Are Facing a Protective Order in Maryland

Protective orders can move fast. Allegations can escalate quickly. And the consequences can spill directly into custody proceedings.

If you are served with a temporary or final protective order in Maryland, here are foundational rights and steps every parent should understand.

1. You Have the Right to Notice and a Hearing

In Maryland, a temporary protective order can be issued ex parte (without you present). That order is short-term.

You have the right to:

Receive formal service of the order

Receive notice of the final protective order hearing

Appear and present your defense at that hearing

Do not ignore service. The final hearing is your opportunity to contest the allegations.

If you fail to appear, the order may be entered by default.

2. The Petitioner Has the Burden of Proof

At the final protective order hearing, the petitioner must prove the allegations by a preponderance of the evidence (more likely than not).

You have the right to:

Cross-examine the petitioner

Present witnesses

Introduce text messages, emails, call logs, photos, or video

Challenge inconsistencies

Family court is informal compared to criminal court, but evidence still matters.

3. A Protective Order Can Affect Custody

Even a temporary protective order can influence:

Temporary custody arrangements

Access to the home

Firearm rights

Supervised visitation decisions

Family court judges often consider the existence of a protective order when evaluating the “best interests of the child.”

That is why preparation matters.

4. Do Not Violate the Order — Even If You Disagree With It

If a protective order prohibits contact:

Do not text

Do not call

Do not message through third parties

Do not respond to provocation

Even if the other party initiates contact.

Violating a protective order can lead to arrest and criminal charges — which can permanently damage your custody position.

Follow the order strictly while you challenge it in court.

5. You Have the Right to Counsel

Protective order hearings can feel like custody trials.

You have the right to:

Hire private counsel

Seek legal aid (if eligible)

Ask the court for a brief continuance if you need time to retain counsel

If custody is at stake, legal representation is strongly recommended.

6. You Can Request Modifications

If circumstances change, or if an order was entered based on incomplete information, you may be able to:

File a motion to modify

File a motion to rescind

Appeal within the required timeframe

Deadlines matter. Act quickly.

7. Document Everything

From the moment you are served:

Preserve texts and emails

Screenshot communications

Keep a timeline of events

Write down witness names

Avoid social media commentary

Assume anything you post publicly may be used in court.

8. Understand the Criminal Implications

If criminal charges accompany a protective order:

Statements made in family court can be used in criminal court

You have the right to remain silent in criminal matters

Coordination between family and criminal defense strategy is critical

Do not treat the family court hearing as isolated from potential criminal exposure.

9. Due Process Still Applies

You are presumed innocent in criminal court.

Protective order proceedings operate under a lower evidentiary standard, but you still have constitutional rights:

The right to present evidence

The right to challenge evidence

The right to a fair hearing

Remain calm. Remain focused. Stay procedural.

10. Your Child’s Stability Matters

Protective order litigation is emotionally charged.

But courts respond best to parents who:

Stay child-focused

Avoid retaliatory filings

Demonstrate stability

Follow court orders precisely

Even under stress.

Your long-term custody position depends more on your conduct than your anger.

Final Thought

Protective orders exist to protect genuine victims of abuse.

But they also carry enormous legal and custody consequences.

If you are facing one, treat it as a serious legal event — not a temporary inconvenience.

Your home, your freedom, and your relationship with your child may all be affected.

Preparation, restraint, and documentation are your strongest tools.

Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?

Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.

View Services

Have a story, experience, or resource to share?

Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.

Submit a Story