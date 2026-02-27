Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
44m

Imposing penalties on someone considered innocent until proven guilty doesn’t seem to be following the Constitution. At all. Especially without even having a hearing with the accused present, let alone being able to present evidence and refute the claims. And in most cases that’s all that is creating the penalties, claims. Claims that are usually completely unverified or required to be backed up by evidence.

It’s sad how far our rights as protected by the Constitution have been so consistently eroded to the point that everyone just accepts these modern abuses as necessary and even legal.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture