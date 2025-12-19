In family-court and custody-adjacent disputes, criminal allegations often persist long after criminal cases end — while the underlying facts are never fully resolved. Arrests may be dismissed, charges may be dropped, and cases may quietly close, yet the shadow of those allegations continues to shape custody decisions, police narratives, and later prosecutions.

That unresolved gap now sits at the center of People v. Giselle Smiel, an ongoing criminal case in which Giselle Smiel faces multiple felony charges, including child abduction and kidnapping. Supporters of Smiel, including this outlet’s reporting team, believe she is innocent of those charges. The purpose of this article is not to adjudicate her guilt or innocence — that is the role of the courts — but to examine whether critical background context was never fully reconciled or adjudicated before the system escalated its response against her.

What the criminal court record shows — and what it does not

Court records reviewed by Father & Co. show that domestic-violence-related criminal cases involving Jeff Smiel were dismissed or did not result in convictions. In at least one instance, prosecutors elected not to proceed. These outcomes reflect decisions made under the criminal standard of proof and do not constitute findings of guilt or innocence.

Criminal court records preserve outcomes, not experiences. When a case is dismissed, the legal process ends without adjudicating the underlying allegations.

No court has entered findings that Jeff Smiel committed domestic violence or any of the alleged acts referenced in prior proceedings.

The criminal protective orders: judicial risk without adjudication

What is clearly documented in the public record is the issuance of multiple criminal protective orders against Jeff Smiel.

Court records show that:

In August 2020 , the Los Angeles County Superior Court issued a Criminal Protective Order (CLETS-CPO) against Jeff Smiel under Penal Code §136.2 , invoking California’s domestic-violence statutory framework, including Penal Code §273.5 .

The order named Giselle Smiel and a minor child as protected persons.

The order imposed strict no-contact provisions , stay-away requirements , and firearm prohibitions .

In February 2023, the court extended or re-issued the criminal protective order, again under §136.2, continuing the domestic-violence framework and restrictions.

Criminal protective orders are issued by judges based on risk determinations, not criminal convictions. They do not require proof beyond a reasonable doubt and do not constitute findings that a specific criminal act occurred. The inclusion of Penal Code §273.5 reflects the statutory category under which the order was issued, not a finding that corporal injury was proven or occurred.

Serious allegations — but no adjudicated findings

According to the procedural history reflected in the court’s actions, the allegations underlying the protective orders were treated as serious enough to warrant judicial intervention. However, Father & Co. has not identified any publicly available police report, criminal complaint, or judicial finding that documents the specific conduct alleged. No criminal conviction appears in the public record related to these protective orders.

In plain terms, the system recognized risk, imposed controls, and then stopped short of adjudicating the underlying allegations.

Smoke, fire, and the limits of the record

The combination of repeated law-enforcement contact, the issuance of multi-year criminal protective orders, and the inclusion of a protected child constitutes what many observers would reasonably describe as “smoke.” Courts evidently believed protective measures were necessary at the time.

But “fire” in the legal sense — a conviction or judicial finding — never appears in the record. Criminal law is intentionally conservative; when evidence cannot meet the required burden, cases end without findings, even when allegations are serious.

The presence of smoke demands attention. The absence of fire in the record demands restraint.

The unresolved gap — and why it matters now

Where this reporting raises concern is not in the dismissal of prior cases, but in the system’s failure to reconcile prior allegations, court-ordered risk assessments, and dismissals into a coherent, adjudicated record before later escalating enforcement actions against Giselle Smiel.

As People v. Giselle Smiel proceeds, the public record reflects a procedural asymmetry:

Serious allegations resulted in years-long protective orders but no adjudicated findings.

Those unresolved matters may nevertheless form part of the context against which another party now faces severe criminal charges.

If investigators and prosecutors did not rigorously examine how unresolved allegations were handled, documented, or closed, the result is a system that escalates punishment without resolution.

Allegations versus adjudication — and who bears the cost

Family-court and criminal-court systems operate on different standards, timelines, and assumptions. When allegations are left unresolved, they do not disappear; they migrate — into custody disputes, police narratives, and later prosecutions.

Parents and children bear the cost of that migration.

None of this minimizes the seriousness of domestic violence or the necessity of protective measures. Nor does it excuse unlawful conduct. But when institutions fail to distinguish clearly between allegation, risk-based protection, and adjudicated fact, they risk compounding harm rather than delivering justice.

Equal protection, discretion, and consistency

Legal scholars have long warned that even facially neutral laws can raise constitutional concerns if applied unevenly. In Yick Wo v. Hopkins, the U.S. Supreme Court held that selective enforcement may violate equal-protection principles when similarly situated individuals are treated differently without a rational basis.

This article does not assert that any constitutional violation occurred. However, the contrast between unresolved allegations on one side and aggressive prosecution on the other raises legitimate questions about consistency, discretion, and accountability within the system.

Why this matters

People v. Giselle Smiel remains ongoing. The court will determine the facts. What journalism can and should do is ask whether the pathway to this prosecution was shaped by unresolved allegations, incomplete investigation, or institutional inertia.

When allegations outlive the cases meant to resolve them — and when context is never fully reconciled — justice becomes not only harder to achieve, but harder to recognize.

Sidebar: Protective Orders, Penal Codes, and Criminal Outcomes — A Plain-English Guide

Does a criminal protective order mean abuse was proven?

No. A CPO reflects a judicial risk assessment, not a finding that abuse occurred.

What does Penal Code §273.5 signify here?

It identifies the domestic-violence statutory framework under which the order was issued. It does not establish that corporal injury was proven.

Does dismissal or diversion mean nothing happened?

No. It means the criminal case did not result in a conviction under the required legal standard.

Is it unusual for serious allegations to end without convictions?

No. This occurs frequently due to evidentiary limitations, prosecutorial discretion, and systemic constraints.

Editor’s Note

This article does not adjudicate guilt or innocence. It examines how unresolved allegations, criminal protective orders, and dismissed cases can shape later criminal prosecutions, with profound consequences for families and children.