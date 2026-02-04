In Maryland, a single sworn statement can still be enough to upend a life.

Before police investigate.

Before a prosecutor reviews evidence.

Before a judge ever hears both sides.

That reality is at the heart of House Bill 336, now before the Maryland General Assembly, which would reform how arrest warrants are issued by District Court commissioners and strengthen penalties for knowingly false reports. This week, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates testified in support of the bill, calling the current system a long-standing “nightmare.”

For parents—especially fathers—who have lived through false accusations, retaliatory filings, or abusive use of protective orders, that word isn’t hyperbole.

The Problem: Power Without Safeguards

Under current Maryland law, private citizens can approach a District Court commissioner and swear out criminal charges. If the commissioner finds probable cause based solely on that statement, an arrest warrant can be issued—without police investigation or prosecutorial review.

Commissioners are not required to independently verify facts.

They do not investigate credibility.

They often operate under severe time pressure.

The result is a system where accusation can function as punishment.

For parents, the consequences are immediate and devastating:

loss of access to children

job suspension or termination

housing instability

reputational damage that lingers even after dismissal

Even when accusations collapse later, the damage is already done.

What HB 336 Would Change

House Bill 336 makes two targeted but meaningful reforms:

Closes the citizen-warrant loophole.

Arrest warrants could only be issued to police officers or State’s Attorneys—ensuring trained, accountable professionals review evidence before someone is taken into custody.

Raises penalties for false reports.

Knowingly false statements intended to trigger government action would carry a potential sentence of up to three years, rather than six months.

The bill does not prevent victims from reporting crimes.

It does not weaken probable cause standards.

It simply requires accountability before arrest power is exercised.

Why This Matters for Parents

Family court and criminal procedure are deeply intertwined in Maryland. An arrest—even a baseless one—can become leverage in custody disputes, protective order proceedings, and parenting-time determinations.

Once the system is triggered, parents are often forced to “prove innocence” while cut off from their children.

HB 336 acknowledges a hard truth many parents already know:

false or exaggerated accusations are not rare, and the system is not neutral to their effects.

By inserting police or prosecutorial review at the front end, the bill helps ensure that arrest authority is based on evidence—not emotion, retaliation, or strategy.

For parents who have survived false protective orders or malicious filings, this reform is not abstract policy. It’s a necessary guardrail against a system that too often confuses accusation with truth.

Accountability Is Not Anti-Victim

Supporting safeguards does not mean dismissing real victims. It means protecting the integrity of the system so that when serious allegations are made, they are credible, investigated, and just.

A system that allows unchecked accusations ultimately harms everyone:

real victims

accused parents

children caught in the middle

HB 336 is a modest step toward restoring balance—one that recognizes the power of arrest should never be exercised without responsibility.

Father & Co. will continue to follow HB 336 and other reforms affecting parental rights, due process, and family integrity in Maryland.

