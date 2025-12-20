Father & Co.

This is how courts hollow out due process without ever violating a rule. They proclaim access, then bury it behind logins, clerks, and silent workflows no ordinary person can navigate. On paper, hearings are public. In practice, access depends on knowing the right person, the right inbox, and the right unwritten procedure. That is not openness. It is bureaucratic gatekeeping. Parents and pro se litigants pay the price, excluded without being formally barred. Due process is not a theory. It is lived experience. If you cannot observe, participate, or even figure out how to enter the room, justice has already failed. Courts cannot hide behind technology.

