CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family court filings are usually quiet, procedural matters. This one wasn’t.

Earlier this month, Sarah Taylor, a Charlotte business owner and mother, filed for divorce from her husband and business partner Justin Tawse Brigham — less than a month after his arrest on multiple felony charges involving alleged sexual crimes against a minor.

The filing, submitted January 8 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, states that the couple separated immediately on December 11, 2025 — the same day Brigham was arrested in Stanly County. He remains incarcerated at the Stanly County Detention Center.

The couple share one child.

When Allegations Force Immediate Choices

According to prosecutors, Brigham faces more than a dozen felony charges, including statutory sex offenses involving a child under 15, sexual exploitation of a minor, solicitation of a child by computer, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. The allegations are severe. The legal process is ongoing.

But for parents, some decisions don’t wait on verdicts.

Taylor’s divorce filing describes learning of what it calls “horrific allegations” and separating immediately. She is seeking child support, post-separation support, equitable distribution of marital assets, and attorney’s fees, citing marital misconduct and Brigham’s incarceration, which she argues makes him unable to provide ongoing support.

For Father & Co. readers, the core issue isn’t celebrity or scandal. It’s what happens when a parent is suddenly forced to act in the face of alleged harm — not to a marriage, but to a child’s safety and stability.

Drawing a Hard Line for a Child’s Sake

Taylor and Brigham co-founded Sycamore Brewing in 2013. Over the next decade, it grew into one of North Carolina’s largest craft breweries and a staple of Charlotte’s South End.

That changed overnight.

According to court records and public statements, Brigham has had no involvement in the business since his arrest. Taylor assumed full control and, on the same day she filed for divorce, legally changed the company’s name to Club West Brewing, listing herself as the sole managing member.

The business fallout was swift:

The flagship South End taproom closed indefinitely.

The brewery lost its presence at Charlotte Douglas International Airport .

Expansion plans were canceled.

Distribution reportedly dropped sharply in the days following the arrest.

These weren’t branding decisions made for optics. They were boundary-setting decisions — the kind parents sometimes make when they have to choose clarity over comfort.

Family Court Reality, Not Public Theater

Family court doesn’t deal in abstract morality. It deals in protection, responsibility, and consequences.

Taylor’s filing reflects a reality many parents recognize: when a co-parent becomes unavailable due to incarceration, the remaining parent must stabilize finances, housing, and caregiving — immediately. Requests for child support and asset protection in such cases are not vindictive; they are practical.

Importantly, the filings do not attempt to litigate the criminal case through family court. They do something narrower and more necessary: establish distance, support, and structure for a child whose life was abruptly upended.

Individual Guilt Is Not Inherited

Whatever the outcome of the criminal proceedings, one principle matters — especially to parents who have watched systems blur responsibility.

Sarah Taylor is not responsible for allegations she did not commit and could not have foreseen. By separating immediately, removing Brigham from the business, and restructuring her family and livelihood around protecting her child, she drew a clear line between alleged wrongdoing and parental duty.

The rebrand to Club West Brewing is not an attempt to erase history. It is an attempt to preserve livelihoods, shield a child from permanent association with scandal, and allow a parent to move forward without being defined by someone else’s alleged actions.

In family law, accountability is supposed to be individual. Children are not punishments. Spouses are not accomplices by default.

For Sarah Taylor, rebuilding will not be easy. But she deserves what every responsible parent deserves: the chance to protect her child, rebuild her life, and move forward on her own name — not someone else’s mistakes.