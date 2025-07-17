In Sewell v. Sewell, the question is no longer “Was the trial fair?”—we already know it wasn’t.

The real question is this: What would it have taken to even make fairness possible?

William Sewell entered a South Carolina courtroom pro se, without counsel, facing a highly skilled opposing attorney, a connected Guardian ad Litem, and a judge whose impartiality was already under scrutiny. He was overwhelmed, unsupported, and—ultimately—destroyed by a system that offered no tools, no accommodations, and no mercy.

This article lays out exactly what William Sewell was denied, and what every litigant in a similar position must be guaranteed if family court is to function as a legitimate venue for justice rather than a stage for predetermined outcomes.

1. A Neutral Judge

What should have happened:

A judge with no political, professional, or financial ties to either party—or their legal teams—should have overseen the matter.

What actually happened:

Judge Mandy Kimmons, a former state legislator with campaign ties to Plaintiff’s attorney Donnie Gamache, remained on the case despite repeated objections and filings citing bias and conflict of interest. She dismissed all claims without recusal, and then publicly criticized William for his media coverage of her actions.

A fair trial cannot occur when the judge appears personally offended by one party’s right to free speech.

2. Counsel or Meaningful Alternatives

What should have happened:

Under Turner v. Rogers (2011), courts must either appoint counsel or provide clear procedural safeguards when a self-represented party faces a powerful opposing counsel in complex legal matters, especially where liberty or fundamental rights are at stake.

What actually happened:

William Sewell requested counsel. He was denied.

He requested procedural accommodations. He was denied.

He requested a continuance to find a new attorney. Denied.

Instead of assistance, William was met with condescension and systemic resistance. He faced custody loss, financial penalties, and credibility assassination with no legal support.

3. Access to Full Discovery

What should have happened:

Discovery should be enforced equitably. Both parties should comply with requests, submit documentation, and be held accountable for failure to disclose relevant evidence.

What actually happened:

William’s requests for basic financial records (such as Plaintiff’s 1099 forms) were ignored. His motion to exclude evidence due to discovery noncompliance was denied. Meanwhile, the court accepted and ruled upon evidence submitted by the Plaintiff and GAL that William had no opportunity to challenge.

He was effectively placed on trial without the materials necessary to prepare a defense.

4. Protection from Retaliation

What should have happened:

The court should have safeguarded the litigant’s constitutional rights—especially his First Amendment right to speak publicly and file complaints without fear of punishment in court.

What actually happened:

Kimmons not only acknowledged William’s public commentary in her rulings—she used it as justification to paint him as unstable. William’s media interviews, court-watching requests, and government reports were treated as “proof” of paranoia or poor judgment.

When a litigant’s advocacy is weaponized against him, the courtroom becomes a punishment chamber—not a venue for truth.

5. Time to Prepare and Present a Case

What should have happened:

At minimum, the court should have granted a short continuance after William’s attorney withdrew in May 2025. This would have allowed him to either retain new representation or reorganize his case strategy.

What actually happened:

Kimmons denied the motion to continue. She noted that William had disagreed with prior counsel and “refused to pay more,” framing his economic limitations as a strategic failure. Trial commenced without pause—despite William being left to argue against an entire legal apparatus on his own.

6. Accountability for Officers of the Court

What should have happened:

The Guardian ad Litem, Jason Wheeler, should have been subject to meaningful scrutiny. His failure to interview William in the months leading up to trial, his unexplained fear of the Defendant, and his lack of a custody recommendation should have prompted the court to question the integrity of the GAL’s role.

What actually happened:

Kimmons praised Wheeler’s report, elevated his courtroom opinions without objection, and ignored the lack of direct fact-finding. His vague insinuations were treated as hard truth.

The GAL was relieved of duty after the trial—but not before his words helped swing the outcome.

Conclusion: This Was Never a Fair Fight

A fair trial requires more than rules on paper. It requires enforcement of those rules for both sides, and a judiciary willing to confront its own flaws.

William Sewell didn’t get a fair trial because every lever of justice was pulled against him:

A biased judge who referenced her own reputation from the bench

An opposing attorney with unchecked influence

A Guardian ad Litem who avoided investigation

A system that punished William’s attempts to speak out and ask for help

The result wasn’t just a ruling—it was a silencing.

What Would It Have Taken?

A neutral judge

Counsel or safeguards

Discovery enforcement

Continuances when needed

Accountability for bad actors

Protection for constitutional rights

These aren’t luxuries. They’re the foundation of due process. Without them, no parent—not in South Carolina, not anywhere—is safe in family court.