What Would It Have Taken to Get a Fair Trial?
The Legal Safeguards Denied to William Sewell—and to Self-Represented Parents Across America
In Sewell v. Sewell, the question is no longer “Was the trial fair?”—we already know it wasn’t.
The real question is this: What would it have taken to even make fairness possible?
William Sewell entered a South Carolina courtroom pro se, without counsel, facing a highly skilled opposing attorney, a connected Guardian ad Litem, and a judge whose impartiality was already under scrutiny. He was overwhelmed, unsupported, and—ultimately—destroyed by a system that offered no tools, no accommodations, and no mercy.
This article lays out exactly what William Sewell was denied, and what every litigant in a similar position must be guaranteed if family court is to function as a legitimate venue for justice rather than a stage for predetermined outcomes.
1. A Neutral Judge
What should have happened:
A judge with no political, professional, or financial ties to either party—or their legal teams—should have overseen the matter.
What actually happened:
Judge Mandy Kimmons, a former state legislator with campaign ties to Plaintiff’s attorney Donnie Gamache, remained on the case despite repeated objections and filings citing bias and conflict of interest. She dismissed all claims without recusal, and then publicly criticized William for his media coverage of her actions.
A fair trial cannot occur when the judge appears personally offended by one party’s right to free speech.
2. Counsel or Meaningful Alternatives
What should have happened:
Under Turner v. Rogers (2011), courts must either appoint counsel or provide clear procedural safeguards when a self-represented party faces a powerful opposing counsel in complex legal matters, especially where liberty or fundamental rights are at stake.
What actually happened:
William Sewell requested counsel. He was denied.
He requested procedural accommodations. He was denied.
He requested a continuance to find a new attorney. Denied.
Instead of assistance, William was met with condescension and systemic resistance. He faced custody loss, financial penalties, and credibility assassination with no legal support.
3. Access to Full Discovery
What should have happened:
Discovery should be enforced equitably. Both parties should comply with requests, submit documentation, and be held accountable for failure to disclose relevant evidence.
What actually happened:
William’s requests for basic financial records (such as Plaintiff’s 1099 forms) were ignored. His motion to exclude evidence due to discovery noncompliance was denied. Meanwhile, the court accepted and ruled upon evidence submitted by the Plaintiff and GAL that William had no opportunity to challenge.
He was effectively placed on trial without the materials necessary to prepare a defense.
4. Protection from Retaliation
What should have happened:
The court should have safeguarded the litigant’s constitutional rights—especially his First Amendment right to speak publicly and file complaints without fear of punishment in court.
What actually happened:
Kimmons not only acknowledged William’s public commentary in her rulings—she used it as justification to paint him as unstable. William’s media interviews, court-watching requests, and government reports were treated as “proof” of paranoia or poor judgment.
When a litigant’s advocacy is weaponized against him, the courtroom becomes a punishment chamber—not a venue for truth.
5. Time to Prepare and Present a Case
What should have happened:
At minimum, the court should have granted a short continuance after William’s attorney withdrew in May 2025. This would have allowed him to either retain new representation or reorganize his case strategy.
What actually happened:
Kimmons denied the motion to continue. She noted that William had disagreed with prior counsel and “refused to pay more,” framing his economic limitations as a strategic failure. Trial commenced without pause—despite William being left to argue against an entire legal apparatus on his own.
6. Accountability for Officers of the Court
What should have happened:
The Guardian ad Litem, Jason Wheeler, should have been subject to meaningful scrutiny. His failure to interview William in the months leading up to trial, his unexplained fear of the Defendant, and his lack of a custody recommendation should have prompted the court to question the integrity of the GAL’s role.
What actually happened:
Kimmons praised Wheeler’s report, elevated his courtroom opinions without objection, and ignored the lack of direct fact-finding. His vague insinuations were treated as hard truth.
The GAL was relieved of duty after the trial—but not before his words helped swing the outcome.
Conclusion: This Was Never a Fair Fight
A fair trial requires more than rules on paper. It requires enforcement of those rules for both sides, and a judiciary willing to confront its own flaws.
William Sewell didn’t get a fair trial because every lever of justice was pulled against him:
A biased judge who referenced her own reputation from the bench
An opposing attorney with unchecked influence
A Guardian ad Litem who avoided investigation
A system that punished William’s attempts to speak out and ask for help
The result wasn’t just a ruling—it was a silencing.
What Would It Have Taken?
A neutral judge
Counsel or safeguards
Discovery enforcement
Continuances when needed
Accountability for bad actors
Protection for constitutional rights
These aren’t luxuries. They’re the foundation of due process. Without them, no parent—not in South Carolina, not anywhere—is safe in family court.
It seems like public advocacy or any talk of court appointed experts or lawyers/gals colluding against the targeted parent is now being used to assess the targeted parent as paranoid, unstable, and discredit them. No medical doctors, just attorneys- some with a robe, drawing baseless conclusions to silence and conceal their egregious legal and ethical violations.
“William’s media interviews, court-watching requests, and government reports were treated as “proof” of paranoia or poor judgment.”
This is spot on as usual. Another great article. After all, the items on the "What It Would Have Taken' list are only what we have been led to believe was already in place and should be taken by us as having already been granted.
In my opinion the very fact that the family court framework exists is proof of its illegitimacy. This is true for the simple fact that a very high percentage of the cases at issue, including my own, should never have been before the court in the first place. For these cases to proceed as they always do, without the court taking steps to prove jurisdiction, then on the basis of petitions/complaints that would be considered useless for all purposes in any other forum.
Jurisdiction cannot be acquired where no effort to do so is made. One sentence in a petition claiming jurisdiction is proper is an insult to the entire concept. The criminal court system must take many steps following an arrest: initial hearing, preliminary hearing, arraignment, etc., all for the purpose of proving that it has the right to try the accused (yes, just to try them). Less known is the fact that all courts must take steps to prove jurisdiction. Where fundamental rights are at issue jurisdiction is for very good reasons NOT easily established. Child custody proceedings are NOT exempt from this constitutional mandate, far from it. If jurisdiction had to be proven according to EXISTING Supreme Court mandates, dockets from coast to coast would shrink very substantially, or disappear altogether, overnight.