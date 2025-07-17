Father & Co.

Karen Riordan
Karen Riordan
Jul 17

It seems like public advocacy or any talk of court appointed experts or lawyers/gals colluding against the targeted parent is now being used to assess the targeted parent as paranoid, unstable, and discredit them. No medical doctors, just attorneys- some with a robe, drawing baseless conclusions to silence and conceal their egregious legal and ethical violations.

“William’s media interviews, court-watching requests, and government reports were treated as “proof” of paranoia or poor judgment.”

Justin Mcphail
Jul 18

This is spot on as usual. Another great article. After all, the items on the "What It Would Have Taken' list are only what we have been led to believe was already in place and should be taken by us as having already been granted.

In my opinion the very fact that the family court framework exists is proof of its illegitimacy. This is true for the simple fact that a very high percentage of the cases at issue, including my own, should never have been before the court in the first place. For these cases to proceed as they always do, without the court taking steps to prove jurisdiction, then on the basis of petitions/complaints that would be considered useless for all purposes in any other forum.

Jurisdiction cannot be acquired where no effort to do so is made. One sentence in a petition claiming jurisdiction is proper is an insult to the entire concept. The criminal court system must take many steps following an arrest: initial hearing, preliminary hearing, arraignment, etc., all for the purpose of proving that it has the right to try the accused (yes, just to try them). Less known is the fact that all courts must take steps to prove jurisdiction. Where fundamental rights are at issue jurisdiction is for very good reasons NOT easily established. Child custody proceedings are NOT exempt from this constitutional mandate, far from it. If jurisdiction had to be proven according to EXISTING Supreme Court mandates, dockets from coast to coast would shrink very substantially, or disappear altogether, overnight.

