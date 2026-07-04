On America’s 250th birthday, the oldest liberty the Supreme Court recognizes remains the least protected right in American law.

July 4, 2026

In 1852, Frederick Douglass stood before an audience in Rochester, New York, and asked a question nobody in the room wanted asked: What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July? His answer was not to burn the founding documents. It was to read them aloud — to indict the country by its own charter, and to insist that the promise of 1776 belonged to the people America had failed, or it belonged to no one.

One hundred and seventy-four years later, on the nation’s 250th birthday, that method still works. So let’s use it. Let’s read the Declaration of Independence the way a parent reads it after their first custody hearing.

The Grievances, Then and Now

Most Americans remember the Declaration’s opening lines. Fewer remember that the bulk of the document is a bill of particulars — twenty-seven specific grievances against King George III, itemized like a complaint filed with a court that no longer existed for the colonists. Read a few of them today:

“He has obstructed the Administration of Justice.”

“He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone.”

“He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.”

“For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury.”

Now walk into any family court in America.

A parent contesting custody today will encounter a multitude of offices the founders never imagined: guardians ad litem, custody evaluators, parenting coordinators, reunification therapists, supervised visitation vendors, co-parenting class providers. These officers are appointed by the court, not chosen by the parties. They bill the parties, not the state. Their recommendations carry near-dispositive weight with judges, and in most jurisdictions they enjoy quasi-judicial immunity — meaning the parent who pays them cannot fire them, cannot meaningfully cross-examine their methodology in many courtrooms, and cannot sue them when they get it wrong.

Swarms of officers. Eating out their substance. The founders wrote the sentence 250 years ago. Family court built the business model.

And the jury the colonists demanded? It does not exist here. Family court is one of the only venues in American life where a citizen can lose the thing the Supreme Court calls a fundamental liberty — the custody of their own children — on a preponderance-of-the-evidence standard, decided by a single official, with no jury, ever. A civil defendant fighting over a $5,000 contract dispute has a right to a jury. A parent fighting for their child does not.

The Oldest Liberty, the Weakest Protection

This is not a fringe reading of the law. It is the Supreme Court’s own framing.

In Troxel v. Granville (2000), the Court described the interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children as perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests it recognizes. The lineage runs back a century: Meyer v. Nebraska (1923), Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), Santosky v. Kramer (1982). The words are carved into constitutional doctrine.

But compare the procedural armor around that “oldest” liberty to the armor around newer ones. Accused of a crime? You get counsel, a jury, proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Facing a $500 fine? You get robust due process. Facing the loss of your children in a custody proceeding? You get a judge, a preponderance standard, and a bill.

In Turner v. Rogers (2011), the Court held that a parent facing jail for civil contempt over unpaid child support has no categorical right to appointed counsel — even though the door of the cell closes just as firmly as it does in a criminal case. Parents in this country are incarcerated in civil proceedings, without lawyers, over debt generated substantially inside the system itself: arrears, interest, evaluator fees, GAL invoices, attorney bills accumulated fighting for time with their own children.

The founders had a phrase for imprisonment over debt administered by unaccountable officers. Several of their grievances were about exactly that.

The Incentive Architecture

Father & Co. does not traffic in conspiracy theories, and this piece will not either. You do not need a cabal to explain what the family court system does. You need only to follow the documented incentives — because incentive architecture, unlike conspiracy, leaves receipts.

Title IV-D of the Social Security Act reimburses states for child support enforcement activity, which means collection infrastructure is federally subsidized while parenting-time enforcement is not. The result is measurable asymmetry: a parent who misses a support payment faces wage garnishment, license suspension, passport denial, and jail. A parent whose court-ordered time with their child is withheld faces, in most jurisdictions, a motion, a filing fee, a months-long wait, and a judicial shrug. One violation has an enforcement apparatus. The other has a suggestion box.

Court-appointed professionals bill hourly, with rates set by the market and immunity set by the courts. The longer a case runs, the more it pays — for everyone except the family. No individual actor needs bad intent for the system to produce the outcome it produces. The machine is simply built to run long, and families are the fuel.

This is not an accusation. It is an accounting. And accounting was good enough for the men who itemized twenty-seven grievances against a king.

The Children

The Declaration’s signers pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor for the proposition that legitimate power exists to secure rights — not to consume the people it governs. Measure the modern child welfare system against that standard.

Children die in foster care under state supervision in cases that this publication and others have documented. Children are converted into leverage in custody litigation — instruments in a war of attrition that the fee structure rewards. Parents with disabilities find those disabilities weaponized in evaluations. Poor parents lose children for conditions of poverty that a fraction of the litigation’s cost could have remedied.

Every one of these failures is documented, year after year, in state audits, inspector general reports, and court files. The system knows. The reports are public. On the country’s 250th birthday, the question is not whether the evidence exists. It is whether anyone with power is obligated to read it.

Douglass’s Answer

So: what, to the parent, is the Fourth of July?

Douglass gave the answer in 1852, and it holds. The Fourth of July belongs to the people the system has failed — precisely because the founding documents are the strongest indictment available against the system that failed them. The Declaration is not the property of the courts that ignore it. It is the standard they will be measured against.

A parent who has been through this system does not have to choose between loving the country and telling the truth about it. Telling the truth about it is the love — the demanding, documented, unsentimental kind the founders practiced when they put their grievances in writing and signed their names.

The family court system was built to outlast the people inside it. To exhaust their money, their time, and their will. Some of us are still here anyway — still standing, still writing, still holding the receipts.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of parents — most of the signers were fathers; all of them were sons — decided that when a system of unaccountable officers eats out the substance of the people, the remedy is to document every grievance and publish it to the world.

Happy birthday, America. Here are the grievances. The documentation continues.

Michael Phillips is the editor-in-chief of Father & Co., covering family court and parental rights accountability for all parents. Case citations: Troxel v. Granville, 530 U.S. 57 (2000); Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 U.S. 390 (1923); Pierce v. Society of Sisters, 268 U.S. 510 (1925); Santosky v. Kramer, 455 U.S. 745 (1982); Turner v. Rogers, 564 U.S. 431 (2011).

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