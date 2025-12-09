When South Carolina reform advocate Rom Reddy published his response to a local attorney’s critique of a proposed shared-parenting bill, he was speaking to far more than one state. He was giving voice to a reality familiar to millions of parents—especially fathers—across the country.

Family court systems, whether in South Carolina, Florida, or anywhere else, often operate with enormous discretion and minimal oversight. A single temporary hearing, a single accusation, or a single guardian ad litem report can determine the arc of a child’s upbringing for years. And for too many fathers, the outcome is not time, stability, or healthy co-parenting—it is separation.

Reddy’s op-ed is not just about legislation. It is about the deeper question behind every custody case:

Why is it so easy for the system to remove a fit parent from a child’s life, and so hard to repair the damage afterwards?

A System That Doesn’t Start With Fathers—Or With Families

Reddy defends South Carolina’s proposed 50/50 parenting presumption as a safeguard, not a shortcut. He argues that equal parenting is the fair and rational starting point for two fit parents, and that any deviation should require credible evidence of abuse—not suspicion, not strategic posturing, not hearsay.

For fathers who have watched their parenting time evaporate after a 15-minute hearing, the point is painfully familiar.

Under current systems in many states:

Temporary hearings often function as de facto final orders.

Allegations—sometimes unproven, sometimes disproven—can exclude a parent from meaningful access.

GALs and evaluators hold enormous, often unchecked, influence.

Court delays stretch into months or years, solidifying lopsided custody arrangements.

Fathers are expected to prove innocence rather than the court proving wrongdoing.

Reddy’s argument is built around a simple truth:

Children need both parents, and fit fathers should not have to fight government machinery to remain in their child’s life.

The Underlying Issue: Family Courts Have Become the Gatekeepers of Fatherhood

Reddy calls the current system a “tyranny” for many families, and while the word is strong, countless stories from fathers nationwide illustrate why he uses it.

Family courts increasingly operate under a culture of:

Presume the father can be removed.

Assume the mother’s claims are controlling.

Trust court-appointed professionals more than parents.

Prioritize process over parental stability.

None of these principles reflect modern research on child development, which overwhelmingly supports shared parenting as the healthiest default when both parents are fit.

Yet the lived reality of many fathers is that the system treats them not as essential caregivers but as potential risks, financial resources, or variables to be managed.

When False Accusations Become Strategy Instead of Safety

Reddy points to a troubling statistic echoed in research from multiple states:

a significant share of contested custody cases involve questionable or unsubstantiated allegations.

The issue is not that courts should disregard abuse. Genuine abuse must be taken seriously and acted upon decisively.

The problem is the opposite:

The lack of meaningful standards allows the system to treat every allegation as if it were proven.

And once a father is removed—often before he has any chance to present evidence—the damage to the parent-child bond is immediate and sometimes permanent.

For children, this isn’t justice.

It’s trauma.

Why Fathers Should Pay Attention to South Carolina

Even though Florida passed a 50/50 presumption in 2023, many fathers here still report:

Judges ignoring or undervaluing the presumption.

Overuse of GALs, parenting coordinators, and evaluators.

Delays that make one-sided schedules the status quo.

Inconsistent standards across counties and judges.

No consequences for proven false allegations.

This is why the South Carolina fight matters:

It reveals the gap between having a law on paper and having a system that actually protects fathers and children in practice.

The Deeper Question: Who Decides What a Family Looks Like?

Reddy’s closing argument is philosophical but vital.

He warns against letting state systems substitute their judgment for the lived reality of families.

Family courts were never meant to replace parenting. They were meant to resolve disputes—fairly, cautiously, and with restraint.

Yet too often, the system behaves as though it is the architect of family structure rather than its referee.

For fathers who have spent years in courtrooms, hallways, or Zoom hearings trying to prove that their involvement is good for their child, the message is clear:

The system needs to change—not the fathers who are fighting to remain in their children’s lives.

What Father & Co. Stands For

This story reinforces the mission of Father & Co.:

Protecting the right of every child to have two loving parents.

Ensuring due process for fathers who are too easily sidelined.

Exposing systems that profit from prolonged conflict.

Advocating for reforms that promote stability, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making.

Supporting fathers who are navigating these battles alone.

South Carolina’s debate is not just a headline.

It is part of a nationwide movement demanding that family courts respect fatherhood, follow evidence, and stop treating children as case files instead of human beings.

The next step—whether in South Carolina, Florida, or any state—is to make sure reform is not just passed, but practiced.