In most legal disputes, the courts are supposed to function as a neutral forum where evidence is weighed and justice is administered. But sometimes, the legal system itself becomes the weapon.

That is where a legal concept called abuse of process comes into play.

The term does not refer to losing a case, making a weak argument, or even filing a lawsuit that ultimately fails. Instead, abuse of process occurs when someone uses the legal system itself for an improper purpose — typically to harass, intimidate, or gain leverage outside the legitimate goals of the case.

In high-conflict custody disputes, allegations of abuse of process are increasingly common, especially when parents claim protective orders, criminal complaints, or court filings were used strategically to damage the other parent rather than to protect a child.

Understanding what abuse of process actually means requires separating emotional accusations from the legal standard courts apply.

The Legal Definition

In most states, including Maryland, abuse of process generally requires two key elements:

The use of a legal process (such as a lawsuit, criminal complaint, subpoena, or protective order). An ulterior purpose — meaning the process was used to accomplish something the legal procedure was not designed to achieve.

The key point is that the legal filing itself may be technically valid, but it is being used for an improper objective.

For example, a person might file a legal action not because they expect to win in court, but because the mere existence of the proceeding harms the target — financially, reputationally, or emotionally.

Courts have described abuse of process as “perverting” the legal system to achieve an improper goal.

Abuse of Process vs. Malicious Prosecution

The concept is often confused with another legal claim: malicious prosecution.

While the two are related, they are not the same.

Malicious prosecution typically requires proof that:

• The defendant initiated criminal or civil proceedings

• The proceedings ended in favor of the accused

• There was no probable cause

• The action was motivated by malice

Abuse of process, by contrast, focuses less on the outcome of the case and more on how the legal procedure was used.

Even if a case technically proceeds through the court system, abuse of process can occur if the legal mechanism is used to achieve a collateral objective, such as coercion or retaliation.

Examples of Abuse of Process

Courts have identified a range of situations that may qualify as abuse of process if the evidence supports it.

Common examples include:

Using legal filings to intimidate someone into dropping a separate claim.

For example, a person might file criminal charges not because they expect prosecution, but to pressure the other party to abandon a civil lawsuit.

Filing repetitive legal actions to exhaust an opponent.

Serial filings — especially when repeatedly dismissed — may sometimes be cited as evidence that the legal process itself is being used as a form of harassment.

Misusing subpoenas or court orders.

A party may attempt to obtain private records or sensitive information not relevant to the case but intended to embarrass or damage the other person.

Weaponizing protective orders or restraining orders.

Protective orders exist to prevent violence and harassment. But critics of the family court system argue they are sometimes filed strategically in custody disputes because they can immediately affect housing, employment, and parental access.

Courts are cautious about this issue because protective orders also serve a critical role in protecting real victims of abuse.

Why Abuse of Process Is Difficult to Prove

Although the concept sounds straightforward, abuse of process claims are notoriously difficult to win.

That is because courts generally give litigants wide latitude to access the legal system. The right to file complaints and seek court intervention is considered fundamental.

To succeed, a plaintiff typically must show clear evidence of an improper objective, not simply that the opposing party was hostile or aggressive in litigation.

For example, courts often require proof of:

• threats tied to the legal filing

• statements showing the filing was meant to coerce

• a pattern of filings inconsistent with legitimate litigation goals

Without that kind of evidence, courts are reluctant to penalize someone for using the judicial system.

Why the Issue Matters in Family Court

Family law disputes can create especially fertile ground for abuse of process claims because custody conflicts are often emotionally charged and deeply personal.

When one parent believes the other has manipulated legal procedures to restrict access to a child, accusations of abuse of process frequently follow.

But courts also face a difficult balancing act.

On one hand, they must prevent the legal system from becoming a tool of harassment. On the other, they must ensure victims of domestic violence feel safe seeking protective orders or criminal charges when necessary.

That tension makes abuse-of-process claims particularly complicated in custody cases.

A Growing Legal Debate

Across the country, advocacy groups and legal scholars have increasingly debated whether the family court system adequately addresses strategic misuse of legal procedures.

Some critics argue that false allegations and procedural tactics can dramatically shift custody outcomes before evidence is fully evaluated.

Others caution that expanding abuse-of-process claims too aggressively could discourage victims from seeking legal protection.

The debate reflects a broader question about the role of courts in deeply personal family disputes: how to ensure access to justice while preventing the system from being manipulated.

The Bottom Line

Abuse of process is not about losing a case or making accusations that fail in court.

It is about using the machinery of the legal system for purposes it was never intended to serve.

In custody battles and other high-stakes conflicts, that distinction can be difficult to prove — but when courts find it, the consequences can be serious.

Because when the legal system itself becomes the weapon, the damage often extends far beyond the courtroom.

Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?

Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.

View Services

Have a story, experience, or resource to share?

Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.

Submit a Story