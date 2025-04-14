What If the Family Was Never Supposed to Look Like This?
What tribal cultures can teach us about connection, control, and healing from white middle-class family trauma
In the white middle-class world, family has often been held up as the core unit of success. The nuclear family—two parents, 2.5 kids, a mortgage, and Sunday dinners—is painted as both a moral ideal and a measure of stability. But for many of us who grew up in those homes, what we experienced wasn’t safety. It was control. Emotional suppression. Isolatio…