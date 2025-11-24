Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

Bruce Eden
2h

Litigants (pro se and represented) must know the following when fighting their own cases. Inadmissible and fraudulent allegations being leveled by opposing counsel claiming that they are a “dissatisfied litigant seeking a second bite of the apple” are what is commonly known as procedural and substantive Due Process. Attorneys often demand that the Court gives them unbridled Due Process to the point they are committing abusive litigation, but doesn’t want the opposing litigant to have the same rights. “The court system is obliged to protect the procedural rights of all litigants and to accord procedural due process to all litigants”. See Rubin v. Rubin, 188 N.J. Super. 155, 159 (App. Div. 1982). In Ridge at Back Brook, LLC v. Klenert, 437 N.J. Super. 90, 99 (App. Div. 2014), the Appellate Division held that a self-represented litigant, under financial stress of the litigation was deprived of a meaningful opportunity to be heard due to a lack of understanding of motion practice — that it is “fundamental that the court system. . . protect the procedural rights of all litigants and to accord procedural due process to all litigants”.

It is important that a parent not be labeled an abuser, and that the parental right not be infringed, through an infirm proceeding or tilted playing field. See Mathews v. Eldridge, 424 U.S. 319, 335, 96 S.Ct. 893, 47 L.Ed.2d 18 (1976); In re Adoption of J.E.V., 226 N.J. 90, 103 (2016).

In Rodriguez v. Rosenblatt, 58 N.J. 281, 295 (1971) a litigant without an attorney is faced with the stress caused by the circumstances themselves (here a hotly contested custody battle exacerbated by false allegations of domestic violence and a campaign of parental alienation) and the potential for a child abuse or neglect substantiation, which carries additional significant consequences. As has been said in another similar context, "[i]f the matter has any complexities" — and there was no shortage of complexities here — "untrained [litigants are] in no position to defend [themselves] and, even where there are no complexities, [the] lack of legal representation may place [them] at a disadvantage." Id.

However, the Family Courts, in many cases, gives significant and liberal leeway to the attorneys and pro se litigants no leeway at all. This is backwards. Contrary and superior to New Jersey Supreme Court and Appellate Division caselaw, the United States Supreme Court has held in numerous rulings that pro se litigants are entitled to “wide latitude” despite failure to cite proper legal authority, confusion of legal theories, poor syntax and sentence construction, or litigant's unfamiliarity with rule requirements.. See Haines v. Kerner, 404 U.S. 519, 520-21, 92 S.Ct. 594, 30 L.Ed.2d 652 (1972); Boag v. MacDougall, 454 U.S. 364, 102 S.Ct. 700, 70 L.Ed.2d 551 (1982); Estelle v. Gamble, 429 U.S. 97, 106, 97 S.Ct. 285, 50 L.Ed.2d 251 (1976)(quoting Conley v. Gibson, 355 U.S. 41, 45-46, 78 S.Ct. 99, 2 L.Ed.2d 80 (1957)); McDowell v. Delaware State Police, 88 F.3d 188, 189 (3rd Cir. 1996); United States v. Day, 969 F.2d 39, 42 (3rd Cir. 1992)(holding pro se petition cannot be held to same standard as pleadings drafted by attorneys); Then v. I.N.S., 58 F.Supp.2d 422, 429 (D.N.J. 1999).

Certifications, declarations, affidavits, affirmations made by ONLY attorneys is nothing more than an improper, inadmissible, hearsay document being used to influence and manipulate the Court. In New Jersey, as in many states, Attorney certifications attached to motions, in lieu of client’s certifications, of facts not based on their personal knowledge but related to them by and within the primary knowledge of their clients constitutes objectionable hearsay and are inadmissible. R.1:6-6. Murray v. Allstate Ins. Co., 209 N.J. Super. 163, 169 (App.Div. 1986); Cafferata v. Peyser, 251 N.J. Super. 256, 263-264 (App. Div. 1991); Venner v. Allstate, 306 N.J. Super. 106, 111 (App. Div. 1997); Higgins v. Thurber, 413 N.J. Super. 1, 21 n.1 (App. Div. 2010), aff’d 205 N.J. 227 (2011).

When an attorney has filed a personal certification, he/she is now a “fact witness” and can no longer represent their client(s). A lawyer cannot act as an attorney and a witness in the same case, otherwise it is a violation of the Professional Conduct. In New Jersey, it violates the Rules of Professional Conduct, R.P.C. 3.7, R.P.C. 3.3 (Lawyer shall not make knowing false statements of material facts), R.P.C. 3.5 (Lawyer shall not seek to influence or manipulate a judge with false statements of material facts), R.P.C. 8.4 (Misconduct). The American Bar Association Rules of Professional Conduct are equivalent.

It’s unconscionable that these types of blustery, malicious claims are going on. They are unethical and unlawful, being used to influence and manipulate the fact-finder. Attorneys will try and cast aspersions in an ad hominem way, anywhere, anytime they can. Pro se litigants MUST be vigilant to these false allegations and be ready to object, even if the judge tries to shut the litigant up or tells the litigant they will have an opportunity to rebut later (which the Court never allows). This is sharp-lawyering and playing fast and loose with the system.

Attorneys, using these tactics of intimidation and harassment and a hardball litigation technique constitutes sharp practice. See Gaiardo v. Ethyl Corp. 835 F.2d 479, 485 (3rd Cir. 1987). Those [types of] practitioners are cautioned that they invite retribution from courts which are far from enchanted with such abusive conduct. Id. at 485. A party or their attorneys will not be permitted to play fast and loose with the courts nor to assume a position in one court entirely different or inconsistent. See, Ryan Operations GP v. Santium-Midwest Lumber Company, 81 F.3d, 355 (3rd Cir. Pa. 1996); Scarano v. Central R. Co. of New Jersey, 203 F.2d 510, 513 (3rd Cir. 1953)(citations omitted).

This sharp-practice/sharp-lawyering is exactly what unscrupulous attorneys do and will continue to do with regard to padding their fees and gouging their bills, if NOT IMMEDIATELY called out on it. Such sharp practice/sharp lawyering is "LETTER LITIGATION" where lawyers send letters to the Court to try and obtain unfair orders. This is a major Due Process Violation since NO motions are filed. If the Court grants this "letter litigation" litigants must call it out and demand the Court to stop it since it is a DUE PROCESS violation reversible on appeal.

HFCRights
3h

There’s a lot the public still doesn’t understand about family court — especially parents who walk in thinking it works like a normal courtroom. It doesn’t. As that article points out, family court is the only place in America where you can lose your child, your savings, and your future without ever being charged with a crime. Judges rely on discretion, hearsay, and narratives instead of evidence, and the system profits from keeping parents locked in conflict instead of resolving anything.

And here’s what surprises most people:

Nearly all the trauma, the endless filings, the evaluations, the delays, the lies, the character assassinations — it all comes from a machine that was never designed to protect families. It was designed to process them, and it’s become the biggest money-maker in the entire legal system.

We have almost 90% of divorces filed by women, even though women now have full gender equality, career access, and financial independence. A small percentage of career-focused activists pushed an ideology, but most women still want what women have always wanted: family, stability, a home, and the ability to raise their kids without the state inserting itself. And most fathers just want to be involved, to parent, to protect their kids, and to not get destroyed in the process.

Parents — men and women — are shocked when they learn how brutal, expensive, and traumatizing family court really is. They think “the truth” will protect them. It won’t. The system operates on risk perception, courtroom theatrics, and which story sounds safer, not which story is true.

This is why so many families are shattered, so many kids are harmed, and so many parents end up financially and emotionally destroyed. The system needs reform from the ground up — starting with removing the financial incentives that reward courts and agencies for keeping families in conflict.

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
