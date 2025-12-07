When the Maryland Supreme Court issued its decision in Clarke v. Gibson, some wondered whether the ruling might make it harder for victims of domestic violence to obtain protective orders.

It does not.

In fact, Clarke v. Gibson strengthens survivor protections by ensuring that protective orders are legally sound, evidence-based, and resistant to attack. The ruling clarifies what courts must do to build durable findings — the kind that hold up under appeal, carry weight in custody cases, and give survivors the stability they need to rebuild their lives.

Domestic violence survivors are not harmed by this ruling.

They are better protected because of it.

A Misunderstanding Worth Correcting

The case has been misunderstood as:

“Maryland made it harder to get a protective order.”

That is not true.

The Court did not raise the burden of proof.

It did not require physical evidence.

It did not say a victim’s testimony is insufficient.

It did not limit the ability to obtain emergency protection.

The ruling addresses one issue: a judge may not grant a final protective order based solely on disbelieving the respondent’s denial.

Survivors still win protective orders based on:

their testimony,

credible descriptions of violence or threats,

evidence of coercive control,

risk to children,

witness statements,

medical or text-message evidence when available,

or a combination of these.

Nothing about that changed.

1. The Ruling Makes Protective Orders Stronger — Not Harder

A protective order grounded in clear, affirmative evidence is:

harder for an abuser to overturn,

more enforceable by police,

more credible to custody courts,

and more protective for the long term.

Survivors need stable, durable orders, not orders that collapse under appeal because a judge relied on assumptions instead of evidence.

In Clarke, the Court reminded lower courts that:

“A negative credibility finding alone is not affirmative evidence of abuse.”

This ensures protective orders are built on solid ground — not judicial shortcuts.

2. A Survivor’s Testimony Still Carries Full Legal Weight

Maryland protective-order law has always allowed victims to obtain relief based on their testimony alone, if credible.

The Supreme Court reaffirmed this.

Survivors do not need:

photographs,

recordings,

witnesses,

medical reports,

or documentation.

Those materials can strengthen a case, but they are not required.

The ruling simply requires judges to point to some piece of affirmative evidence in the record — which can be the survivor’s testimony.

3. The Decision Protects Survivors from Unstable Orders

Here is the danger the Court corrected:

When judges issue protective orders based on “I just don’t believe him,” without identifying supporting evidence, those orders are vulnerable. Respondents can challenge them on appeal, claiming:

lack of due process,

lack of factual findings,

insufficient evidence.

If the appellate court reverses the order, the survivor loses all protection.

Clarke prevents that by requiring trial judges to show their work.

What did the victim testify to?

What incidents support abuse?

What facts satisfy the statute?

Strong orders survive appeals.

Weak orders crumble — exposing survivors to additional risk.

4. The Ruling Shields Survivors from “Weaponization” Claims

Survivors are often accused of:

exaggerating,

fabricating,

manipulating custody,

or using the system unfairly.

These accusations harm real victims.

By ensuring protective orders are issued according to proper evidence standards, the ruling:

reduces false counter-claims from abusers,

strengthens survivors’ credibility in future proceedings,

and protects them from allegations of misusing the system.

Sound legal process protects survivor integrity.

5. Survivors Still Benefit from Rapid, Emergency Protection

The Court also reaffirmed:

The temporary protective order serves as valid notice.

The petition itself does not need to be served.

Emergency relief remains fast and accessible.

This means survivors still receive:

immediate protection,

immediate no-contact orders,

immediate removal of an abuser from the home,

immediate custody protections for children.

Nothing about emergency access changed.

But now the final order must be supported by evidence — a safeguard for both survivors and the integrity of the court’s decision.

6. Why This Matters for Children

Many DV cases involve children as secondary or direct victims.

In these cases, unstable protective orders can:

disrupt custody arrangements,

create uncertainty,

retraumatize children during legal reversals.

By requiring judges to articulate evidence, the ruling creates:

more stable outcomes ,

clearer findings ,

stronger protection for children ,

and less likelihood of a custody collapse later.

This aligns with the goals of Project GUARDIAN and Project HAVEN within Father & Co.

7. Survivors Do Not Lose Protection — They Gain Stability

The biggest myth is that Clarke makes DV cases harder.

In reality, survivors gain:

Stronger orders.

Legally defensible, harder to overturn.

Clearer judicial reasoning.

Judges must articulate what evidence they relied on.

More credibility.

An order based on evidence shields survivors from accusations of misuse.

Better long-term safety.

Findings are more likely to hold up in future custody or criminal proceedings.

When the courts follow the law, survivors are safer.

Conclusion: A Better, Fairer, Stronger System for Survivors

Clarke v. Gibson is not a limitation — it is a correction.

It reaffirms:

survivors’ rights to protection,

the importance of judicial care in DV cases,

the centrality of testimony as evidence,

and the need for orders that withstand scrutiny.

Domestic violence survivors deserve protection that lasts.

This ruling helps achieve that.

Father & Co. will continue covering how courts apply Clarke, what reforms follow, and how survivors and families can navigate the new landscape with clarity, safety, and dignity.