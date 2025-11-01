“It’s been 489 days since I last hugged my daughter.

490 tomorrow.

491 the day after that.

I don’t count from war.

I count from the day the Department of Defense — without a judge, without a lawyer, without me in the room — declared me an abuser.”

— Anonymous U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class, 2025

He never imagined the word “criteria” could end his career.

Inside the Navy’s Family Advocacy Program, that single checkbox — “met criteria” — was all it took to lose his clearance, his command, and eventually, his family.

The Hidden Tribunal No One Oversees

Across the armed forces, a quiet system decides guilt, ends careers, and breaks families — all without a courtroom, judge, or jury.

It’s called the Family Advocacy Program (FAP), and for thousands of service members, it’s where justice goes dark.

On paper, FAP was designed to protect military families from domestic and child abuse. In practice, it has morphed into a quasi-judicial machine run by bureaucracy, command pressure, and fear of liability.

At its center sit Incident Determination Committees (IDCs) — internal boards of clinicians, social workers, and command representatives who vote on whether an allegation “met criteria.”

No cross-examination.

No discovery.

No counsel.

Yet that single checkbox can erase a 20-year career, revoke a clearance, and brand a parent an “abuser” for life.

“Clinical technicians making semi-criminal determinations absent any semblance of due process is fundamentally unjust.”

— Lt. Col. (Ret.) Francesca Graham, Walk the Talk Foundation, 2024

The Numbers That Expose the Lie

Ten years of official DoD reports reveal a statistical impossibility.

A service member is nearly three times more likely to be labeled an “abuser” by the Department of Defense than a civilian is by a state child-protection system.

In FY 23 alone, 42 % of all “met criteria” findings coincided with divorce or custody disputes—that’s 3,276 federal abuse records created during family breakup, many later cited in civilian court.

Sixty percent of all accused offenders are active-duty. Fatality reviews trail reality by three years. Roughly a quarter of all cases are initiated by command, not victims, turning oversight into self-protection.

“When you see rates that high, year after year, you’re not looking at prevention. You’re looking at institutional self-protection.”

— Former DoD Policy Analyst, anonymous interview

Inside the IDC Room

Every installation has one: a windowless conference room with folders stacked on a table and the faint smell of coffee and fear.

Once a month, the IDC convenes to decide who will carry the scarlet letter of “met criteria.”

A clinician presents slides of “case notes.” A command representative nods gravely. The accused is not invited. No transcript exists. After a few minutes, the chair calls for a show of hands.

Decision made. Case closed. Career over.

“I wasn’t invited. I wasn’t even told when they were meeting. I only got the result: ‘met criteria — spouse abuse.’ I never laid a hand on her.”

— Navy Petty Officer First Class, FY 2020

The accused has no right to counsel, no access to evidence, and no appeal. Yet the consequences are permanent: suspension of clearance, loss of promotion, and a lifetime record in the DoD Central Registry.

Civilian judges routinely admit these findings as evidence, mistaking internal votes for convictions.

Command Referrals and the Chain-of-Command Trap

According to Navy and Marine Corps data (FY 15–FY 21), 25–30 % of FAP cases start as command referrals.

A commander, acting on rumor or unit gossip, can trigger an investigation and later send a representative to sit on the very IDC that decides the outcome.

“My CO told me flat-out: ‘We can’t risk another domestic headline. It’s easier to let FAP handle it.’ That meant: you’re done.”

— Army Staff Sergeant, FY 2021

In theory, FAP is prevention.

In reality, it’s risk management.

The Divorce Weapon

Every military divorce attorney knows the playbook.

File a FAP report (restricted or unrestricted). Secure a “met criteria” finding before custody hearings. Use the FAP document as evidence for emergency custody or restraining orders.

Even if the case is later closed as unsubstantiated, the damage is irreversible.

Civilian judges see “met criteria” and assume guilt. Within DoD systems, the file never disappears; it’s visible to future commands and clearance adjudicators.

“The FAP report was my ex’s nuclear option. She told me: ‘You’ll never see your son again.’ She was right.”

— Air Force Technical Sergeant, FY 2019

The Numbers Behind the Silence

A decade of Navy data (FY 13–FY 22) shows:

Child-abuse “met criteria” cases averaged 48 % .

Intimate-partner abuse cases increased 17 % .

Restricted-to-unrestricted conversions rose 18 %, exposing victims who sought confidentiality.

During the same decade, suicides across the force rose steadily.

The 2022 Annual Report on Suicide in the Military recorded 492 deaths, with administrative or legal issues cited in 26 % — second only to relationship stress.

In the 2025 Quarterly Suicide Report, legal stress again ranked among the top three contributing factors.

Behind every number lies a face — a soldier who lost both family and mission.

The Suicide Connection

By early 2025, DoD’s data showed 71 active-component suicides, slightly fewer than the year before, yet National Guard deaths climbed 30 %.

The trend is not random. Relationship loss and administrative punishment form the two most consistent predictors of suicide in military populations — exactly the pressures FAP proceedings create.

“They told me FAP isn’t punishment. But it was a sentence without trial.”

— Army E-6, suicide note excerpt (redacted) “I called the clinic asking how to appeal. They said there’s no appeal, only acceptance. I hung up, sat in my truck, and loaded my weapon.”

— Marine Corporal, FY 2020 case file

When half of all allegations “meet criteria,” the program stops protecting families and starts creating casualties.

Transparency Denied

In 2023, the Navy’s CNIC legal office acknowledged withholding 309 pages of FAP deliberative material under FOIA Exemption (b)(5) — the deliberative-process privilege.

That means even Congress cannot review how IDCs reach their verdicts.

The same department that lectures about accountability hides its most consequential internal process behind classification and privacy screens.

“If the system were working, they’d be proud to show the numbers,” one retired IG investigator said. “The secrecy tells you everything.”

The result is a legal twilight zone: clinical administrators making life-altering judgments, with no judicial oversight and no transparency.

Reform or Betrayal — A 5-Point Plan (NDAA-Ready)

Congress now faces a choice: reform this system, or accept the silent casualties it continues to produce.

These are not radical demands; they are basic fairness.

The Family Battlefield

The battlefield has changed. Today’s casualties aren’t in combat zones — they’re in conference rooms where careers vanish by committee.

One officer described watching his file slide across the table as the vote was cast.

“It was like watching my life get folded into a manila envelope,” he said. “They closed it, and that was it — my career, my family, everything.”

For many, that moment marks the start of a countdown — not to deployment, but to despair.

Honor Requires Oversight

For every flag folded at Arlington, there are veterans still alive — barely — wondering why their government turned on them when they needed help most.

The Family Advocacy Program, as structured, is indefensible. It merges bureaucracy with bias, offering the illusion of care while enabling quiet injustice.

Congress cannot keep saluting the troops while ignoring the system that erases them. Oversight is not optional — it is the next act of service owed to those who already gave theirs.

Because the next casualty will not fall in combat.

He will fall in his living room, staring at a letter that says he “met criteria.”