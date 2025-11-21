We Just Marked World Children’s Day — And Children’s Grief Awareness Day. America Failed Both.
Yesterday, the world celebrated World Children’s Day, commemorating the 1959 UN Declaration of the Rights of the Child — a promise that every child deserves safety, dignity, stability, family, and protection from harm.
It was also Children’s Grief Awareness Day, observed each year on the third Thursday of November to honor the millions of children navigating loss, trauma, separation, and emotional wounds often invisible to adults.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Two global observances.
Two reminders.
One truth:
America is still breaking the very rights — and hearts — these days are meant to protect.
The Promise of 1959 — and the Reality of 2025
The Declaration of the Rights of the Child laid out simple, sacred rights:
the right to family
the right to love and stability
the right to protection
the right to emotional support
the right to be heard
the right to be free from unnecessary separation and institutional harm
But our systems — family courts, CPS, foster care, juvenile justice, and the tangled bureaucracies surrounding them — violate these rights every single day.
Children’s Day says: “Protect the child.”
Children’s Grief Day says: “Care for the hurting child.”
Yet thousands of American children are grieving because of the systems that claim to protect them.
The Grief No One Talks About: Court-Created Grief
Children don’t only grieve when someone dies.
They grieve when someone is taken.
They grieve when a parent disappears because of:
false allegations
custody interference
CPS removals based on poverty or disability
delayed court hearings
supervised visitation orders with no evidence
parental alienation
coercive protective orders
foster care placements that should never have happened
This is system-created grief — invisible, unacknowledged, and untreated.
A child whose relationship with a safe parent is cut off experiences a sudden, disorienting trauma that mirrors bereavement.
And unlike a funeral or memorial, there is no ritual, no public acknowledgment, and no community support.
It is grief that looks like misbehavior, silence, anxiety, anger, depression, or “adjustment issues.”
It is grief the system itself refuses to recognize.
Foster Care Grief: The Wound That Never Heals
On Children’s Grief Awareness Day, we are supposed to remember children who have endured catastrophic emotional loss — but we rarely talk about grief inside the foster system.
Foster youth grieve:
the loss of parents
the loss of siblings
the loss of hometowns, schools, and friends
the loss of safety and stability
the loss of identity
And with every placement change, the grief compounds.
A child is not meant to pack their life in a black trash bag 12 times before age 8.
But some do.
Family Court Grief: The Trauma of Being Silenced
Family court rarely acknowledges that separating a child from a safe parent causes lifelong psychological harm.
Instead:
lawyers argue technicalities
judges push dockets
evaluators issue scripted observations
agencies protect their liability
parents become case numbers
children become evidence
Grief becomes collateral damage.
Yet every major psychological organization agrees:
children thrive when they have secure attachment with both safe parents.
Every severed bond is a wound the child carries into adulthood.
The World Marked Two Days. America Missed the Point.
We just commemorated:
World Children’s Day
— reminding us children have rights.
Children’s Grief Awareness Day
— reminding us children carry deep emotional wounds.
And yet:
we remove children unnecessarily,
hide abuse inside systems,
allow parental alienation to take root,
let foster kids disappear,
treat disability as danger,
delay reunification without cause,
and ignore the grief caused by the very institutions meant to protect them.
If rights are not protected — grief becomes inevitable.
This Should Not Be a Celebration. It Should Be an Awakening.
Children don’t need another holiday post.
They need:
family preservation
oversight with consequences
trauma-informed courts
accommodations for disabled parents
accountability in CPS and foster systems
protected parenting time
mental-health support for grieving children
a justice system that puts children before institutions
Until this becomes reality, the promises of 1959 remain broken, and Children’s Grief Awareness Day remains a reminder of the harm we continue to cause.
Call to Action
If you believe children deserve the rights the world declared sacred — and the emotional safety children cannot live without:
Share this.
Speak up.
Tell your story.
Silence protects systems.
Your voice protects children.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.