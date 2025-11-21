Yesterday, the world celebrated World Children’s Day, commemorating the 1959 UN Declaration of the Rights of the Child — a promise that every child deserves safety, dignity, stability, family, and protection from harm.

It was also Children’s Grief Awareness Day, observed each year on the third Thursday of November to honor the millions of children navigating loss, trauma, separation, and emotional wounds often invisible to adults.

Two global observances.

Two reminders.

One truth:

America is still breaking the very rights — and hearts — these days are meant to protect.

The Promise of 1959 — and the Reality of 2025

The Declaration of the Rights of the Child laid out simple, sacred rights:

the right to family

the right to love and stability

the right to protection

the right to emotional support

the right to be heard

the right to be free from unnecessary separation and institutional harm

But our systems — family courts, CPS, foster care, juvenile justice, and the tangled bureaucracies surrounding them — violate these rights every single day.

Children’s Day says: “Protect the child.”

Children’s Grief Day says: “Care for the hurting child.”

Yet thousands of American children are grieving because of the systems that claim to protect them.

The Grief No One Talks About: Court-Created Grief

Children don’t only grieve when someone dies.

They grieve when someone is taken.

They grieve when a parent disappears because of:

false allegations

custody interference

CPS removals based on poverty or disability

delayed court hearings

supervised visitation orders with no evidence

parental alienation

coercive protective orders

foster care placements that should never have happened

This is system-created grief — invisible, unacknowledged, and untreated.

A child whose relationship with a safe parent is cut off experiences a sudden, disorienting trauma that mirrors bereavement.

And unlike a funeral or memorial, there is no ritual, no public acknowledgment, and no community support.

It is grief that looks like misbehavior, silence, anxiety, anger, depression, or “adjustment issues.”

It is grief the system itself refuses to recognize.

Foster Care Grief: The Wound That Never Heals

On Children’s Grief Awareness Day, we are supposed to remember children who have endured catastrophic emotional loss — but we rarely talk about grief inside the foster system.

Foster youth grieve:

the loss of parents

the loss of siblings

the loss of hometowns, schools, and friends

the loss of safety and stability

the loss of identity

And with every placement change, the grief compounds.

A child is not meant to pack their life in a black trash bag 12 times before age 8.

But some do.

Family Court Grief: The Trauma of Being Silenced

Family court rarely acknowledges that separating a child from a safe parent causes lifelong psychological harm.

Instead:

lawyers argue technicalities

judges push dockets

evaluators issue scripted observations

agencies protect their liability

parents become case numbers

children become evidence

Grief becomes collateral damage.

Yet every major psychological organization agrees:

children thrive when they have secure attachment with both safe parents.

Every severed bond is a wound the child carries into adulthood.

The World Marked Two Days. America Missed the Point.

We just commemorated:

World Children’s Day

— reminding us children have rights.

Children’s Grief Awareness Day

— reminding us children carry deep emotional wounds.

And yet:

we remove children unnecessarily,

hide abuse inside systems,

allow parental alienation to take root,

let foster kids disappear,

treat disability as danger,

delay reunification without cause,

and ignore the grief caused by the very institutions meant to protect them.

If rights are not protected — grief becomes inevitable.

This Should Not Be a Celebration. It Should Be an Awakening.

Children don’t need another holiday post.

They need:

family preservation

oversight with consequences

trauma-informed courts

accommodations for disabled parents

accountability in CPS and foster systems

protected parenting time

mental-health support for grieving children

a justice system that puts children before institutions

Until this becomes reality, the promises of 1959 remain broken, and Children’s Grief Awareness Day remains a reminder of the harm we continue to cause.

Call to Action

If you believe children deserve the rights the world declared sacred — and the emotional safety children cannot live without:

Share this.

Speak up.

Tell your story.

Silence protects systems.

Your voice protects children.