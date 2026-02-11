While much of the country remains stuck debating whether family courts are even capable of reform, Utah quietly did something rare: it passed a law that forces the system to confront abuse allegations with evidence, balance, and due process.

Known as OMS Law, Utah’s reform is now being held up by advocates as a model worth expanding—not just within the state, but nationally.

According to reporting by Utah News Dispatch, supporters of the law are already working to build on its early momentum, pushing for deeper reforms aimed at restoring fairness in custody disputes and curbing the misuse of abuse allegations as litigation weapons.

For parents who have watched family courts become opaque, punitive, and resistant to accountability, Utah’s approach offers something that has been in short supply: proof that change is possible.

What OMS Law Does—and Why It Matters

At its core, OMS Law was designed to address a long-standing problem in family court: the unchecked use of abuse claims to dictate custody outcomes without meaningful scrutiny.

The law:

Requires greater evidentiary standards before abuse allegations can be used to restrict parental rights

Seeks to prevent automatic custody penalties based solely on unproven claims

Reinforces the principle that both parents are presumed fit unless proven otherwise

This is not a rollback of protections for genuine victims. It is a correction to a system that, over time, drifted toward “accuse first, investigate never.”

For years, parents—disproportionately fathers—have reported being sidelined or erased from their children’s lives based on allegations that were never tested, never corroborated, and sometimes never even investigated.

OMS Law acknowledges a simple but controversial truth:

Due process and child safety are not opposites.

A Center-Right Reform Blueprint

What makes Utah’s approach especially notable is how it aligns with center-right principles without collapsing into ideological extremes.

OMS Law reflects:

Rule of law over administrative convenience

Parental rights as civil rights

Evidence-based decision-making

Skepticism of unaccountable government power

Rather than expanding bureaucracy or creating new enforcement agencies, Utah focused on fixing the decision-making framework itself—where family court outcomes are actually determined.

That stands in sharp contrast to states where reform discussions stall under pressure from entrenched interests, including court-adjacent industries that profit from prolonged conflict, evaluations, and compliance programs.

Resistance From the Usual Places

Predictably, OMS Law has faced opposition.

Some advocacy groups argue that raising evidentiary standards could discourage reporting. Others frame any skepticism of allegations as inherently hostile to victims.

But this framing ignores reality on the ground:

False or exaggerated claims do exist

Courts do make irreversible decisions based on incomplete information

Children are harmed not only by abuse—but by unnecessary separation from a safe parent

Utah lawmakers recognized that a system that cannot distinguish truth from accusation is not a protective system—it is a destructive one.

Why This Matters Beyond Utah

Family court reform has become one of the most bipartisan, yet politically untouchable issues in America.

Progressives criticize courts for racial and economic bias.

Conservatives criticize them for eroding parental rights and due process.

Parents criticize them for everything else.

OMS Law cuts through the noise by doing something radical: it changes outcomes, not rhetoric.

For states like Maryland, California, New York, and others where family courts operate with minimal oversight and near-total discretion, Utah’s model raises an uncomfortable question:

If Utah can demand evidence and balance—why can’t we?

What Comes Next

Supporters of OMS Law are now pushing for:

Stronger enforcement mechanisms

Clearer appellate review standards

Expanded protections against retaliatory or bad-faith filings

In other words, they are treating family court reform as an ongoing governance issue, not a one-off press release.

That alone sets Utah apart.

The Father & Co. View

Family court reform doesn’t require abolishing the system.

It requires disciplining it.

Utah’s OMS Law shows that lawmakers can protect children and parental rights—if they are willing to challenge institutional habits and political fear.

For parents watching their own states fail to act, Utah offers something more powerful than hope:

A working example.

