User's avatar
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
Aug 3

When They Call You “Unfit,” It’s Not About Safety — It’s About Profit.

Family courts aren’t just broken — they’re profitable.

Every time a child is taken from a good, loving parent and placed under supervised visitation, state custody, or court control, there’s money changing hands.

🔹 Title IV-D of the Social Security Act pays states millions for enforcing child support orders — but only when the family is broken apart and a non-custodial parent is created.

🔹 Title IV-E reimburses states for “child welfare” services — like supervised visits, foster care, court evaluations, and unnecessary interventions. Every service is a billing opportunity.

Even court-appointed therapists, custody evaluators, and supervised visitation providers make thousands per family per month — and the courts keep the pipeline flowing by calling safe, protective parents “unfit.”

This isn’t justice. This is a state-sanctioned business model built on destroying families.

Over $15 billion a year is funneled through this system — while children lose contact with the parent who actually loves them.

It’s time to end the incentives for child removal.

It’s time to repeal Title IV-D and IV-E.

It’s time to reunite families, not profit off their pain.

#FamilyCourtReform #RepealTitleIVD #StopChildTrafficking #SharedParenting #EndTheIncentives #TitleIVE #CorruptFamilyCourt

Jason's avatar
Jason
Aug 3Edited

Flying monkeys and smear campaigns, right out of the narcissist’s playbook. People around children, such as all of those you listed, the court itself and all court appointed ‘experts’ really need mandatory education and training on these things. Then, they would easily and clearly see what is going on. The lack of knowledge is used to manipulate the entire ecosystem.

You can fight back and confirm the lies with your behavior (which will be seen as hostile regardless of how delicately you handle it) or you can refuse to engage and confirm the lies thru your silence (perceived as a lack of care, concern, or love for the children).

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. No one realizes you are all dealing with a lunatic hiding in plain sight because they don’t know the behaviors and patterns. Mandatory education and training is essential.

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
