Trojan Justice: How Turner v. Rogers Gutted Due Process and Smuggled ADR Into the 14th Amendment
In 2011, the Supreme Court handed down a ruling in Turner v. Rogers that appeared, at first glance, to address fairness in child support enforcement. But in reality, the Court delivered a legal Trojan horse — one that snuck Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) principles past the gates of the 14th Amendment and quietly sabotaged constitutional due process.
Let’s call it what it is: Turner was not a win for struggling parents. It was a green light for administrative tyranny — and a sharp knife to the throat of due process.
THE CASE: A CONSTITUTIONAL CROSSROADS
Michael Turner, a South Carolina father, was jailed for nearly a year for failing to pay child support — without a lawyer and without a hearing that considered his ability to pay. He argued that his incarceration without court-appointed counsel violated the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
But the Supreme Court, in a 5–4 decision, said:
“No, you don’t get a lawyer… but we’ll offer you procedural safeguards instead.”
In other words: Sure, your liberty is at stake — but that doesn’t mean you’re entitled to a real defense.
THE HIDDEN AGENDA: A PLAYBOOK FOR ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROL
The media and legal elites framed Turner v. Rogers as a nuanced balancing act — protecting parental rights while limiting taxpayer-funded legal costs.
But look closer, and it’s clear what the ruling really did:
Normalized administrative enforcement under the guise of civil procedure (see: Title IV-D child support funding mechanisms).
Eliminated the requirement for appointed legal counsel in life-altering civil contempt proceedings.
Repackaged due process into bureaucratic checklists — not judicial protections.
This is how Alternative Dispute Resolution — which was never designed for matters of liberty and incarceration — became the silent architect of modern family court.
ADR IS NOT JUSTICE — AND TURNER PROVED IT
Family courts today function more like contract enforcement tribunals than courts of law. They operate under:
No juries
No right to appointed counsel
No full evidentiary hearings
No judicial fact-finding based on constitutional standards
All in the name of "efficiency" and "civil enforcement" — buzzwords that mask a deeper problem: the replacement of due process with administrative convenience.
Turner v. Rogers didn’t protect struggling parents. It opened the door for courts to jail them anyway — without lawyers, without evidence, and without proper defense.
THE AFTERMATH: RIGHTS REDUCED TO POLICY CHECKLISTS
In the wake of Turner, states doubled down on their Title IV-D enforcement pipelines, built not on justice but on federal incentive payments. The safeguards the Court touted? A glorified paper trail. Forms. Scripts. Policy trainings. But not actual justice.
This decision redefined due process as a bureaucratic formality — not a constitutional guarantee.
The result? Parents across America are jailed by quasi-judicial bodies and policy clerks — not courts of record.
THE TRUTH THEY WON’T TELL YOU
Turner v. Rogers was never about protecting liberty. It was about preserving federal and state power over families through administrative law.
It was about:
Maintaining federal child support revenue streams
Avoiding the cost of court-appointed counsel
Shielding ADR-based systems from constitutional scrutiny
And it worked. Family court today is an ADR-driven machine — not a courtroom of justice.
CONCLUSION: A LEGAL LIE DRESSED AS REFORM
Turner told the public it was offering “fairness without the burden of lawyers.” What it really offered was detention without defense.
The 14th Amendment now has a backdoor — and ADR walked right through it.
So when you hear about “procedural safeguards” in family court, ask yourself: Where’s the judge? Where’s the jury? Where’s the Constitution?
In the America of Turner v. Rogers, the answers don’t matter — only the policy outcomes do.
Now we have the U.S. Supreme Court case of Loper Bright v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369, 144 S.Ct. 2244 (2024), that pretty much gutted administrative procedure under what was known as the "Chevron Deference". Together with its companion case, Relentless, Inc. v. Department of Commerce, it overruled the principle of Chevron deference established in Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. (1984), which had directed courts to defer to an agency's reasonable interpretation of an ambiguity in a law that the agency enforces.
Groppe, Maurine (January 17, 2024). "'How do we know where the line is?' Supreme Court considers 'Chevron' doctrine in major case". USA Today. Archived from the original on January 17, 2024. Retrieved January 17, 2024.
Howe, Amy (June 28, 2024). "Supreme Court strikes down Chevron, curtailing power of federal agencies". SCOTUSBlog. Retrieved June 29, 2024.
Durkee, Alison (June 28, 2024). "Supreme Court Strips Power From Federal Agencies—Overturning Decades-Old Precedent". Forbes. Archived from the original on June 28, 2024. Retrieved June 28, 2024.
Since Title IV-D involves Federal Agencies of all types, e.g., U.S. DHHS, Children's Services, U.S. Child Support Enforcement Agency, etc., even the States must be worried by the Loper Bright case eliminating power and authority to the states.
ANOTHER CASE OF THE LEGAL 'INDUSTRY' USING FABRICATED, FAKE A.I. GENERATED CASELAW CITATIONS.
SO, HOW COME THE LAWYERS ARE BEING ADMONISHED, BUT WHEN A NEW JERSEY FEDERAL JUDGE DID THE SAME THING LAST WEEK IN USING A BOGUS OPINION AND THEN WITHDREW IT, HE ISN'T BEING SUBJECTED TO JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT COMPLAINTS????
ANOTHER SITUATION WHERE THE PARASITES ARE CIRCLING THE WAGONS TO PROTECT THEMSELVES!
https://yellowhammernews.com/federal-judge-issues-scathing-order-against-three-alabama-attorneys-for-using-ai-generated-citations/
Federal judge issues scathing order against three Alabama attorneys for using AI-generated citations
—
July 25, 2025
Three attorneys at Butler Snow LLP have been formally sanctioned by U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco of the Northern District of Alabama.
The trio of lawyers allegedly submitted ChatGPT-generated case citations in defense of the Alabama Department of Corrections during litigation proceedings.
Manasco issued an order condemning the actions of Matthew Reeves, William Cranford, and William Lunsford on Wednesday. The order will reportedly be reviewed by the Alabama State Bar. Lunsford has been paid millions by the state to defend ADOC in multiple lawsuits.
“Fabricating legal authority is serious misconduct that demands a serious sanction,” wrote Northern District of Alabama U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco. “In the court’s view, it demands substantially greater accountability than the reprimands and modest fines that have become common as courts confront this form of AI misuse.”
RELATED: Bogus, possibly AI-generated citations land top Alabama prison lawyer in hot water
The judge referenced the attorney’s actions, citing an ‘utter disregard’ for their legal responsibilities.
“Like Mr. Cranford and Mr. Reeves, Mr. Lunsford simply assumed the truth of what was in the draft, and/or assumed that someone else would check on that,” Manasco continued. “This is the same indifference to the truth and complete personal disinterest in the most basic professional responsibility that Mr. Cranford displayed. Particularly in the light of Mr. Lunsford’s roles as practice group leader, supervisory attorney, and partner — and the reality that he is the only lawyer on the team entrusted with the necessary deputy attorney general designation — this utter disregard for the truth of filings bearing his name in the signature block is particularly egregious, more than mere recklessness and tantamount to bad faith.”
Lunsford, who has been paid millions by the state to defend ADOC in multiple lawsuits, was specifically criticized for attempting to miss a hearing on the matter.
“To be clear, the court’s finding in this regard is not simply a harsh inference: when it became apparent that multiple motions with his name in the signature block contained fabricated citations, Mr. Lunsford’s nearly immediate response was to try to skip the show cause hearing and leave the mess for someone else. And when the court compelled him to appear at the hearing, he paired his apology with an explanation in greater fullness of how very little work he personally puts in to be sure that his team’s motions tell the truth. This cannot be how litigators, particularly seasoned ones, practice in federal court or run their teams.”
According to Manasco’s ruling, a public reprimand and disqualification are an appropriate punishment for the violations, however, no monetary sanctions were issued.
“If fines and public embarrassment were effective deterrents, there would not be so many cases to cite,” Manasco stated. “And in any event, fines do not account for the extreme dereliction of professional responsibility that fabricating citations reflects, nor for the many harms it causes.”
“In any event, a fine would not rectify the egregious misconduct in this case,” she said. “The court finds that (1) a public reprimand paired with a limited publication requirement, (2) disqualification, and (3) referral to applicable licensing authorities are necessary to rectify the misconduct here and vindicate judicial authority. Disqualification fits well: lawyers should know that if they make false statements in court proceedings, they will no longer have the professional opportunity to participate in those proceedings.”
Manasco issued the original order for the attorneys to appear in court in May after lawyers representing Frankie Johnson, an incarcerated man who is suing former Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn, alleged that defense lawyers relied on fictitious legal precedents.