By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.

If 2024 exposed cracks in America’s family courts, 2025 tore the drywall off. Lawmakers delivered overdue reform, but tragedies, audits, and federal investigations revealed how often systems fail children and punish responsible parents. What follows is a refined ranking that reflects public outrage, media impact, and policy consequence, while keeping reform front and center.

1. Historic Federal Child Welfare Overhaul Sets a Reform Baseline

The Supporting America’s Children and Families Act, signed in January, marked the largest federal child welfare reform in over 15 years. The bipartisan law modernized Title IV-B programs, expanded kinship care, invested in the workforce, and sought to end removals driven by poverty rather than danger.

It set a reformist tone—but implementation now matters more than applause.

2. Florida Family Court Tragedies Exposed Deadly Blind Spots

A string of South Florida murders tied to custody disputes shocked the nation, most notably the Broward County case in which a father with a domestic violence injunction allegedly killed his ex-wife, her father, and a neighbor.

The cases became grim symbols of courts prioritizing shared custody frameworks over documented safety warnings—and ignited calls for judicial accountability when preventable violence follows court orders.

3. DHS Uncovered Widespread Abuse and Trafficking of Migrant Children

A federal initiative launched in early 2025 revealed systemic sexual abuse, forced labor, and neglect of unaccompanied migrant minors placed with poorly vetted sponsors. The investigation led to rescues, arrests, and emergency interventions nationwide.

The scandal cut across party lines and underscored a hard truth: when government loses track of children, predators fill the vacuum.

4. Family Courts Continue Granting Access to Abusive Parents

Investigations and advocacy reporting showed that courts still routinely award custody or unsupervised visitation to parents with histories of domestic violence—often punishing protective parents in the process.

The issue transcended ideology. Critics pointed to outdated theories, inconsistent standards of proof, and a reflexive “pro-contact” culture that treats access as a right rather than a risk.

5. Record 34 Class-Action Lawsuits Against Child Welfare Systems

By early 2025, 34 active class-action lawsuits in 28 states targeted foster care systems—an all-time high, according to policy analysts. The suits addressed unsafe placements, chronic medical neglect, excessive hotel stays, and workforce collapse.

For better or worse, litigation—not legislatures—remains the primary enforcement mechanism when agencies fail children.

6. Maryland Foster Care Audit Shocked Even Reform Advocates

A devastating audit revealed children placed with registered sex offenders, hundreds living in hotels for months or years, and widespread failures in background checks and medical care.

The findings triggered emergency bans, legislative hearings, and renewed scrutiny of how billions in taxpayer dollars can coexist with catastrophic outcomes.

7. Courts Push Back on “Double Punishment” of Abuse Victims

A major appellate ruling in New York ended the practice of supervising non-offending parents solely for having an abusive partner—a policy critics long called “state-sanctioned double abuse.”

The decision became a national reference point for limiting CPS overreach and restoring proportionality to child protection.

8. States Rewrite Custody and Support Rules—And Fight Over Values

States moved in divergent directions. Some emphasized trauma-informed judging and safety-first custody standards; others pushed aggressive enforcement and criminal penalties for violations.

The result was a patchwork of reforms reflecting deeper cultural fights over parental rights, ideology, and the proper role of courts in family life.

9. Federal Pressure to End Diversion of Foster Youths’ Social Security Benefits

Late in the year, federal officials urged states to stop using foster children’s survivor benefits to reimburse government costs—what critics called “legalized exploitation.”

Most states had not complied by year’s end, highlighting how financial incentives continue to distort child welfare priorities.

10. Fraud and Enforcement Failures Undermined Public Trust

Massive welfare-related fraud cases—including over $1 billion tied to child-adjacent programs such as autism services—fueled skepticism about oversight and accountability. While not strictly family-court driven, the scandals reinforced concerns that weak controls harm both taxpayers and vulnerable children.

What Parents Should Know Going Forward

Kinship care now carries stronger federal backing —courts should prioritize relatives over foster placements.

Poverty alone is not neglect under updated federal guidance.

Litigation outcomes increasingly shape policy when legislatures stall.

Documentation matters: safety concerns must be preserved early and clearly.

The Bottom Line

2025 proved that reform without accountability is theater. While Congress modernized the law, courts, agencies, and judges remain the choke points where good intentions too often collapse. For center-right reformers, the lesson is clear: transparency, enforcement, and constitutional restraint—not bureaucratic expansion—are what protect families.

As 2026 approaches, the real test will be oversight: whether new laws are enforced, dangerous practices abandoned, and children finally placed above ideology, incentives, and institutional self-protection.

Father & Co. will be watching.