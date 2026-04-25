Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is the part nobody wants to own: a court order without enforcement isn’t an order—it’s a suggestion. And when it comes to parenting time, that “suggestion” costs years that no one can give back. You don’t fix that with awareness campaigns or hashtags. You fix it with consequences. Immediate, automatic, unavoidable consequences when orders are ignored. Anything less invites more of the same. Because systems follow incentives, not intentions. Right now, the incentive structure allows delay, obstruction, and narrative control to win. Until that flips, nothing changes. And every day it doesn’t change, the damage compounds—for the child most of all.

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