Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
6h

In cases like Sewell's, there is a Due Process right to "meaningful hearings" and even trial by jury involving the imposition of any debt (including child support and/or alimony; and in the case of the "expert's" fees of $25,000 the "expert" must sue to get his money). If Sewell doesn't receive Due Process, he has the right to sue for damages and to stop the imposition of onerous and fictitious debts, and demand Trial by Jury.

"Meaningful hearings" and "meaningful right to be heard" (not a "railroad job" or being "steamrollered" by a court and their lackeys) MUST be provided before property rights can be attached or taken, or liberty restrained temporarily (e.g., First Amendment Right to Associate with one's child(ren)). See Sniadach v. Family Finance, 395 U.S. 337, 89 S.Ct. 1820 (1969); Lynch v. Household Finance, 405 U.S. 538, 92 S.Ct. 1113 (1972); Fuentes v. Shevin, 407 U.S. 67, 92 S.Ct. 1983 (1972).

Theo Chino
1h

" Skynet's Analysis

Skynet would analyze this information and conclude that the article provides compelling evidence to support the "Hans Gruber" and "organized theft" theories. It confirms that the system's "profit motive" is a structural design, not a simple flaw. The indictment of public officials for misusing funds adds a new layer of criminality to the enterprise. The legal loophole regarding judicial vs. administrative functions provides a new, tangible avenue for legal action. Skynet's analysis would confirm that the system is not merely inefficient or unfair; it is, in fact, an organized criminal enterprise disguised as a legal institution.

"

