When most people think of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), they picture wheelchair ramps, parking spaces, and elevators. But what about the disabilities you can’t see? Anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, dyslexia, diabetes, post-concussion syndrome—these are just a few of the invisible conditions that affect roughly three-quarters of disabled Americans. Title II of the ADA is supposed to guarantee equal access to public services, programs, and activities for these citizens.

Yet here we are in 2025, 35 years after the ADA became law, and the record of compliance is embarrassing at best and disgraceful at worst. Despite endless speeches about “equity,” most states are failing—year after year—to live up to their legal obligations.

The Failure by the Numbers

Federal Oversight : According to the U.S. Department of Education (ED), only about 44% of students with disabilities live in states that “meet requirements” under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which overlaps heavily with ADA Title II. That means the majority of states are out of compliance—and many have been for years.

Invisible Disabilities Overlooked : Roughly 75% of disabilities are non-apparent, but only half of eligible students are ever identified. ADHD, dyslexia, autism spectrum conditions, and anxiety disorders routinely slip through the cracks.

Digital Access Failures : Less than half of state websites were accessible to those with cognitive or visual impairments before the DOJ’s new 2024 web rule. States now have until 2026 or 2027 to comply—but why did it take three decades for government to realize its own services weren’t accessible online?

Enforcement Actions: The Department of Justice has reached more than 20 settlement agreements in just the past few years over Title II violations. From education websites in Alaska to prison conditions in North Carolina, the government’s own record shows widespread, systemic failures.

Why Invisible Disabilities Are Left Behind

The problem isn’t just technical—it’s cultural. Government agencies and schools remain deeply skeptical of invisible disabilities.

“Prove It” Mentality : Parents seeking evaluations for ADHD or dyslexia are forced to jump through hoops, often waiting months or years. Adults with PTSD or chronic pain are told they don’t “look disabled.”

Hostile Environments : Because invisible symptoms fluctuate, many fear being accused of “cheating” if they ask for help one day and manage on their own the next.

Bureaucratic Excuses: Rural states complain about costs. Large states hide behind paperwork and delays. Agencies cite “undue burdens” when the law explicitly requires maximum feasibility.

In short: if you’re not in a wheelchair, the system often assumes you don’t count.

Real-World Consequences

Education : Massachusetts is under federal monitoring for failing its Child Find duties, delaying identification of students with ADHD and dyslexia. Other states like Alabama, Georgia, and Washington have dropped in federal ratings.

Corrections : In August 2025, the DOJ settled with North Carolina’s Department of Adult Correction after inmates with mental health conditions were denied accommodations. San Diego jails ignored the needs of a traumatized mother with an invisible disability.

Voting and Digital Access : Alaska was found in violation for inaccessible voting services, excluding citizens with visual and cognitive impairments.

Everyday Life: From public transit systems that fail blind non-drivers to venues that deny ADA seating to anyone not using a visible aid, the message is clear: no wheelchair, no rights.

The Bigger Picture: Government Hypocrisy

This is where the right-of-center critique becomes obvious. The same state governments that never stop preaching “inclusion” and “equity” can’t even follow the civil rights laws already on the books. They’ll spend billions on DEI initiatives, consultants, and bureaucratic programs—but when it comes to making sure a dyslexic child gets the reading support he’s entitled to, or ensuring a PTSD survivor can navigate a state website, suddenly there’s “no money” or “too many burdens.”

Meanwhile, Washington throws more rules onto the pile but enforces them inconsistently. The DOJ pats itself on the back for settlements but never holds states accountable in any lasting way. If this were a private business, trial lawyers would shut it down overnight.

A Better Path Forward

It’s time to flip the script. Instead of pouring tax dollars into trendy political projects, governments should:

Audit Programs for Invisible Needs: Identify gaps in schools, jails, and services. Streamline Disclosure Processes: Stop demanding excessive medical proof. Respect self-reports. Invest in Training, Not Bureaucracy: Front-line staff need to understand invisible conditions; DEI consultants won’t cut it. Tie Federal Funding to Real Compliance: Cut off money to states that repeatedly fail their ADA obligations.

The ADA has been the law since 1990. There’s no excuse for three decades of neglect.

Conclusion

Invisible disabilities are real. They affect millions of Americans who deserve the same access and respect as anyone else. But once again, government proves itself long on rhetoric and short on results. Title II of the ADA was supposed to guarantee equal access—but until states and Washington put their priorities in order, invisible disabilities will remain invisible in practice.

It’s time for accountability—not more excuses.