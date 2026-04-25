Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
4h

It  is April 25th. Parental Alienation Day worldwide. Prosecutors, or should I say Prostitutors, are the problem. Prosecutors operate with a "coloring book" mentality. You (and the government prosecutors) must stay inside the lines. What happens when they go outside the lines??? It's called an error. Every time prosecutors cross the line(s) would be a violation of the consideration of facts, evidence, ethics, responsibility, a moral standard to uphold all of the things. A good prosecutor would honor these things (if you can find a good prosecutor). When a prosecutor sees a case and they’re driven by incentives and ego and glory, and they become contemptible characters that eventually run the system. It is called "evil", that rises to the top. This is what prosecutors do. They don’t color within the image on the page with the facts and the ethics and the law and the moral responsibility. They get a blank sheet of paper and they create an entirely different representation of the case than what is the truth. Contemptible you say? More. It's criminal. It’s evil. It’s a lie. It's a Racketeering Enterprise of an Association-in-fact with players that come in and out of the system to commit fraud, extortion, kidnapping, assaults, murder, power and control, in violation of the United States Constitution. Prosecutors usurp the Constitution every day. It all started back in 1947 after World War II when everyone was tired from the war and wanted to get on with their lives. The U.S. Prosecutors Association thought it would be a good idea at the right time to seize the Grand Jury system and make it their own. Up until then Grand Juries were run by We the People in every county. Grand Juries were set up to stop corruption, fraud, and extortion by judges and politicians. Grand Juries were also in control of county budgets (because they were run by everyday citizens, and not lawyer, judges and politicians). Judges and politicians were extremely upset that We the People had control of Grand Juries to make them accountable. So, they went behind closed door and stole the Grand Jury Process from We the People and turned it into what can be called a "Star-Chamber" run by government.

We grow up being taught to think that the justice system is fair and reputable--when it is far from it. Sometimes a prosecutor goes wrong and his case was overturned. But daily in this purportedly free country, where truth, accountability and transparency is paramount, justice is supposed to be fair, yet thousands and thousands of Americans are being penalized. And incarcerated. There are even books saying that even when you wake up each day, you've committed 3 felonies already. The book is entitled "Three Felonies a Day" by Harvey Silverglate. He shows that almost all federal criminal laws (over 4,000 at last count) have no basis in reality, and are practices no rational citizen could view as illegal.

All one has to do is look at what happened to President Donald J. Trump when he announced he was running against Joe Biden for the 2024 election. He was charged with make-believe crimes, and crimes that were concocted from "whole cloth" with no basis in reality. Why? Because of lawyers. And lawyers who become judges. Misconduct of judges is just as bad as prosecutorial misconduct. If we do nothing, then we are certainly just as culpable. Educating ourselves and others is an absolute must. It's not difficult. Prosecutors, lawyers in general are not worthy within their profession. Many lawyers are stupid, don't know the law, or criminally manipulate the law for their own personal and financial benefits. When the powers-that-be tell you that you must listen to the advice of your attorney, whose advice are they talking about??? It's like sending out 50 income tax 1040 forms at tax time, you get 50 different tax results/answers back, including from the I.R.S. You go to a lawyer to consult with and get legal advice. You don't like what he/she says. Then you go to second, third and fourth lawyer (or more) and you get different legal advice. Lawyers aren't giving you legal advice. They're giving you opinions. They rarely know about your CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, or they won't tell you about them. Same with judges and prosecutors. They always give you opinions (usually in writing) with some inane order that cannot be discerned if it follows the law. Every order that doesn't involve a jury, but only a judge, MUST CONTAIN relevant findings of facts supported by relevant law/caselaw. Without that in writing, (not verbally on the court record), the order is NULL & VOID. Judicial Orders are like Military Orders. You don't have to follow them if they are NOT Constitutional, legal (follow the laws), or discriminate against you. You are told that if you don't like the order, then appeal it. First of all, if you don't like an order, something is obviously wrong with it. Why file an appeal? If you hire a lawyer to appeal, it is most often prohibitively expensive, and a labrynthine exercise in mental futility that must follow arcane and irrelevant rules of procedure (especially after the U.S. Supreme Court in Haines v. Kerner (1972) ruled that pro se litigants don't even have to follow the rules).

Law is not a worthy profession as it is operated now. There are a handful of good attorneys, attorneys who actually understand the problem, who actually can withstand the peer pressure and maybe risk not being promoted. But, the current ILLEGAL system that uses LAWFARE to get what it wants against everyone kidnapped and dragged into the system must be stopped. Education and organizing education groups is the key. Remember, there is no such thing as Unauthorized Practice of Law. It's a violation of Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Expression, Freedom to Associate, and Freedom to Protest under the First Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that state and federal Unauthorized Practice of Law statutes are unconstitutional. And, there are numerous "white papers" from the Department of Commerce and the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") saying that unauthorized practice of law is illegal, interferes with non-lawyer competition, that lawyers make it too expensive for people to get representation. The only ones complaining about violations of unauthorized practice of law statutes are the lawyers and bar associations themselves.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This is what institutional failure looks like when it hardens into permanence. Not a missed hearing. Not a bad ruling. A system that locks in an outcome and then refuses to revisit it—even when the foundation collapses. Suppressed evidence, a discredited officer, denied accommodations—and still the machinery grinds forward as if nothing changed. That’s not justice, that’s inertia with consequences. And the consequences aren’t abstract—they’re measured in years lost, relationships erased, lives running out of time. When a system can’t correct itself in the face of its own errors, it stops being a court. It becomes a wall.

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