How a disputed address filing gave Anne Arundel County jurisdiction over a custody case — and how every ruling that followed, including the erasure of a father from his son’s life, flowed from a court that may never have had authority to decide it.

In October 2019, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City entered a consent order that resolved years of custody litigation between Jeffrey Reichert and Sarah Hornbeck. It gave Reichert primary physical custody of their son, G.R. It restricted Hornbeck to supervised visitation. It reflected a documented record: a 2018 DUI arrest in which Hornbeck assaulted an officer, a 2019 neglect finding by a Baltimore City court after she passed out while G.R. was in her care, and a period of criminal probation that ran through August 2020. The court that knew this history gave custody to the father.

Nine months later, a different court heard a different story.

On July 7, 2020, Hornbeck filed an emergency custody petition in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel accepted jurisdiction. Over the next four years, three judges in that court would issue rulings that progressively stripped Reichert of his parental rights, denied him the disability accommodations that would have allowed him to participate in the proceedings, and ultimately left him barred from meaningful contact with his son — while his son’s mother’s partner assumed the role of father in his absence.

The foundation of every one of those rulings was the July 2020 filing. And the address Hornbeck used to establish Anne Arundel County jurisdiction, public records show, was not where she lived.

What Baltimore Knew

The record compiled by Baltimore courts before July 2020 is not ambiguous. In March 2018, Hornbeck was arrested in Charles County on charges of driving while impaired and assaulting an officer. Her address on that citation was 1211 Light Street, Apartment 410, Baltimore City. She was placed on criminal probation through August 2020.

In June 2019, Reichert filed a protective order petition on G.R.’s behalf after G.R. told him Hornbeck had passed out from drinking while he and his three-year-old half-brother were left alone for hours on the Eastern Shore. The Circuit Court for Baltimore City found a preponderance of evidence that Hornbeck had committed statutory abuse of a child — neglect by drinking and falling asleep for an extended period while G.R. was in her care. A final protective order was issued awarding Reichert physical and legal custody.

In October 2019, the parties resolved the litigation through a 48-page consent order. Reichert received primary physical custody. Hornbeck received restricted, supervised visitation. The consent order contained detailed conditions reflecting documented concerns about her conduct. It stated that Maryland would retain jurisdiction over custody of the minor child.

That was the Baltimore record: a father with primary custody, a mother on probation with supervised visitation, a child living safely with his father. Then Hornbeck filed in Anne Arundel County, and the Baltimore record effectively disappeared.

A Paper Address in the Wrong County

Public records provide an unusually precise account of Hornbeck’s address history. The 2018 Charles County traffic citation lists her at 1211 Light Street, Baltimore City. A July 2019 domestic violence case in Anne Arundel County lists her as a Baltimore, Maryland resident.

By September 2020 — the same month Hornbeck’s emergency petition was active in the Anne Arundel docket — a lawsuit filed by her Baltimore City condominium association listed her address as 3735 Clarks Point Road, Middle River, Maryland. Her attorney in that condo case was John Michel. His address was identical. Clarks Point Road is in Baltimore County, not Anne Arundel County.

According to Reichert’s February 2025 court filing, Hornbeck moved into Michel’s home with G.R. approximately one week after Michel’s late wife died.

An October 6, 2020, docket entry in the custody case states explicitly: “No Changes to Parties Address Information.” By that date, Hornbeck had been living at Michel’s Baltimore County address for at least a month, possibly longer. The first address change recorded in the custody case did not come until September 28, 2021 — over a year after she was demonstrably living elsewhere.

“She rents a place in Severna Park that she never stays at because she did that so that she could see her child. So she lives primarily with her boyfriend, John Michael, who’s also an attorney, up in Middle River, most of the time.” — Hornbeck’s own attorney, Brennan McCarthy, Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, October 21, 2021

That statement came from Hornbeck’s own counsel, in open court, during a hearing convened specifically to address whether Anne Arundel County was the proper venue. McCarthy confirmed that his client’s stated Anne Arundel County address — a Severna Park rental — was a place she never stayed, maintained specifically to preserve the appearance of a county connection. Her actual residence was Michel’s house in Baltimore County.

The pattern is not limited to this case. In a Howard County visitation matter — Daniel Engle, Sr. v. Sarah Hornbeck, Case No. C-13-FM-22-001864, involving a different father — Hornbeck is listed at the same Clarks Point Road address. Howard County has no geographic connection to that address either. Both parties filed new addresses simultaneously at a March 2021 proceeding in that matter, suggesting the address change in one case was coordinated rather than spontaneous. It is alleged that the original address Hornbeck filed in this case was in Howard County.

Michel has appeared as Hornbeck’s attorney of record in cases involving at least one other father. The use of strategic address filings to place custody matters in favorable jurisdictions appears, based on the available record, to be a pattern rather than an isolated error.

The Man Behind the Address

John Michel is a Maryland-licensed attorney. His role in this case begins with the address — he was Hornbeck’s attorney of record in the September 2020 condo lawsuit at the same address she was not disclosing in the custody case he was simultaneously helping her navigate — but it does not end there.

Michel represented Hornbeck in concurrent legal proceedings while sharing her home. He has appeared as her attorney across multiple cases involving different fathers. He is named as a defendant in Reichert’s pending federal civil rights action. He was later awarded $1,000 in sanctions against Reichert by a Virginia court after Reichert filed protective order petitions against him that the Virginia judge found were made in bad faith.

By 2025, Michel had moved from attorney to party. He filed a motion to intervene in Reichert’s emancipation proceeding as a de facto parent — pro se, with professional legal precision — and the court granted it. He has been actively litigating as both a party and his own counsel ever since, in the same Anne Arundel County court where the case has been pending since Hornbeck’s 2020 filing placed it there.

Michel is now formally recognized by that court as G.R.’s de facto parent. He owns the house where G.R. lives. He pays the bills. He drives G.R. to school and attends his games. He is, in every practical sense, the father figure in G.R.’s life — a role that opened up when Reichert was removed from it by the court whose jurisdiction traces directly to the address Michel shared with Hornbeck in 2020.

Whether the relationship between Michel — an attorney with professional knowledge of Maryland’s court system — and the Anne Arundel County court apparatus that has consistently ruled in Hornbeck’s favor has any bearing on those outcomes is not answerable from the public record alone. It is the question Riptide Investigations is pursuing.

Raised Six Times. Denied Once.

Jeffrey Reichert raised the jurisdiction question on at least six documented occasions:

November 2020: Reichert’s attorney stated on the record at an exceptions hearing that proper venue remained an open issue.

August 2021: Reichert formally filed a Motion to Transfer/Terminate Jurisdiction.

September 2021: Reichert accused Hornbeck in writing of submitting four different addresses to the court in four months, including simultaneous claimed leases in western Anne Arundel County and Howard County.

October 21, 2021: A dedicated hearing before Judge Donna M. Schaeffer. Reichert’s attorney argued Hornbeck had spent the bulk of the summer in Maine, had no permanent Maryland residence, and was manipulating venue. Reichert testified he had asked her for her Maryland address approximately fifty times; she declined to provide it, claiming it was under court seal.

July 2022: At trial, Reichert again raised Hornbeck’s address evasion, testifying her lack of transparency was “pretty relevant to this case that there’s a change in jurisdiction pending and she doesn’t even have an address in the State of Maryland.”

May 2025: In a federal court filing, Reichert formally alleged that Hornbeck’s original motion falsely asserted Anne Arundel County residency when she actually resided in Baltimore City or Baltimore County.

The October 2021 hearing was the only occasion on which the challenge was formally adjudicated. Judge Schaeffer denied the motion.

What the Judge Said — and Didn’t Say

Judge Schaeffer’s ruling is thorough on the statutory inconvenient forum factors: the case’s history in Maryland, the 2019 consent order’s Maryland jurisdiction clause, the investment the court had already made. What it does not address is the foundational question Hornbeck’s own attorney had just placed on the record: that the Severna Park address was a legal fiction, maintained specifically to preserve a county connection that did not reflect where Hornbeck actually lived.

The court treated the question as whether Hornbeck lived in Maryland. The relevant question was whether she lived in Anne Arundel County when she filed. Those are different questions. The ruling did not engage with the distinction. So, did Anne Arundel County have properly acquired jurisdiction in the first place?

“Maryland has continuing exclusive jurisdiction in this case... I cannot find that it is appropriate for Maryland to relinquish jurisdiction. So I’m going to deny the Defendant’s motion.” — Judge Donna M. Schaeffer, October 21, 2021

The motion was denied. The case stayed in Anne Arundel County. Everything that followed stayed with it.

Three Judges. One Direction.

The February 2, 2022, order that removed G.R. from his father — a 90-day no-contact order that has never been meaningfully lifted — was issued by Judge Alison Asti. Judge Asti also later denied Reichert’s remote appearance motions and issued the bench warrant for his arrest after refusing to permit him to appear remotely. Judge Elizabeth Morris signed the March 2025 order maintaining sole custody with Hornbeck. Judge Schaeffer, who denied the jurisdiction motion in 2021, later denied ADA accommodation request after request and ultimately issued a written order directing Reichert never to file another accommodation request in this court.

Three judges. The same courthouse. Consistent outcomes against the party who had primary custody under a prior court order — a prior court order issued in Baltimore that already compiled years of litigation, and reflected Hornbeck’s documented history of substance abuse, a neglect finding, and criminal probation — in favor of a party whose attorney-partner has professional familiarity with Maryland’s court system and has been litigating in this case, in one capacity or another, since its earliest stages. Both Hornbeck and Michel are Maryland-licensed attorneys. Michel has represented Hornbeck in concurrent legal proceedings.

The Anne Arundel court inherited none of that institutional knowledge from Baltimore or the other Hornbeck cases. It encountered the case through Hornbeck’s 2020 emergency filing and proceeded from there.

That consistency, across three independent judicial officers, over four years, in a court of disputed jurisdiction, is not in itself evidence of anything improper. Judges reach consistent outcomes for many reasons, including consistent facts and consistent law. But the facts here are not consistent with the outcomes — a father who had primary custody based on documented findings about the mother’s conduct has been progressively erased from his son’s life, while the mother’s attorney-partner has been progressively installed as a replacement. And the court that accomplished all of this may never have had the authority to hear the case.

The Jurisdiction No One Fixed

Maryland Rule 2-327 and the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act provide mechanisms for courts to transfer cases when jurisdiction is improper or when the original basis for jurisdiction no longer exists. As Reichert’s own February 2025 filing noted, neither he, Hornbeck, nor G.R. had lived in Anne Arundel County since December 2020. Every subsequent case Reichert filed in Baltimore County — where Hornbeck and G.R. actually lived — was transferred to Anne Arundel on the grounds that the original custody matter was pending there. Anne Arundel’s jurisdiction, however it was acquired, became self-perpetuating.

The five unreported appellate opinions that are the subject of Riptide’s ongoing series were all decisions on appeals from Anne Arundel County orders. The February 2022 no-contact order, the contempt findings, the bench warrant, the ADA denials — all derived their authority from a court whose jurisdiction traces to a July 2020 filing on a disputed address.

If that foundational filing misrepresented Hornbeck’s county of residence — and Hornbeck’s own attorney confirmed on the record that her stated Anne Arundel address was a place she never stayed — then the court that stripped a father of his son was never supposed to have the case.

No court has ever said so. No court has ever been asked to answer it directly. And the father who raised that question six times is now barred from his son’s life, subject to a bench warrant, denied disability accommodation, and watching another man be recognized as his son’s de facto parent — all by the same court whose right to decide any of it was never established.

The man who is now that son’s court-recognized de facto parent was, at the time of that filing, sharing an address with the petitioner and acting as her attorney in concurrent proceedings. And the question of what he knew about the court he was helping her file in has never been asked.

Part two of this report will examine in detail how Jeffrey Reichert was systematically excluded from the proceedings that took his son — and how that exclusion enabled another man to assume his place, while he was denied ADA accommodation, barred from meaningful contact with his son, and paying child support while subject to an outstanding bench warrant. A future report will examine the professional backgrounds and court relationships of the attorneys whose litigation strategy shaped the outcomes in Anne Arundel County.

Riptide Investigations is conducting ongoing reporting on the Reichert v. Hornbeck case. All factual claims are sourced to court records, docket entries, and official transcripts cited herein.