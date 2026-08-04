In September 2017, a federal judge in Minnesota dismissed a civil rights lawsuit seeking more than $200 million, brought by a 19-year-old named Annelise Rice against the guardians ad litem, social workers, custody evaluators, and counties that shaped her childhood. In the same order that ended her case, Judge Ann Montgomery wrote that the pain caused by her parents’ conflict was “clearly worthy of sympathy.”

That sentence is the whole story in miniature. A federal court can fully credit that a plaintiff suffered — and still tell her, as a matter of law, that almost no one who touched her case can be held to account for it.

Rice’s case isn’t unusual, and that’s the point. It’s a clean, fully documented example of a legal doctrine that operates quietly across the country, shaping outcomes in family courts from Minnesota to Maryland regardless of how a custody case actually turned out on the merits: quasi-judicial immunity.

“A federal court can fully credit that a plaintiff suffered—and still conclude that almost no one involved can be held accountable.”

What Actually Happened to Annelise Rice

Rice was seven years old when her parents’ divorce proceedings began in Hennepin County, Minnesota, in 2004. A custody trial was held in December 2005, and in a March 2006 order, a family court referee awarded her father sole physical custody of Rice and two of her siblings, splitting the five children between the parents. Her mother, Caroline, appealed, arguing it was clearly erroneous to divide the siblings and to award primary custody to anyone other than her. The Minnesota Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed the referee’s order.

What followed was years of continued conflict. In 2008, a family court referee suspended Caroline’s contact with Rice outside supervised therapeutic sessions, after a guardian ad litem recommended it. That same year, a Child in Need of Protection or Services petition was filed in Carver County, and a judge placed Rice in the custody of county social services before her father was later restored custody under protective supervision.

In October 2010, at age 12, Rice ran away from home. A month later, her mother was apprehended by authorities while attempting to re-enter the United States from Canada; Rice had been hidden by various people for roughly 30 days and had spent one day with her mother in Canada before the arrest. Caroline was charged with child deprivation and causing a child to become a runaway, and a jury convicted her on all counts. An appeals court later vacated that conviction, citing improperly excluded evidence of the father’s abuse, an erroneous jury instruction, and improper judicial intervention in the trial. Prosecutors did not retry the case.

In March 2017, at 19 — roughly ten months after the applicable filing deadline had passed, as it turned out — Rice sued nearly every professional connected to her case: guardians ad litem, social workers, custody evaluators, her father’s divorce attorney, her father himself, and two counties. She alleged they had conspired to deprive her of her constitutional right to a relationship with her mother and siblings, denied her access to the courts, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

The suit never got past a motion to dismiss.

Four Ways to Lose Before You Start

“Any one of the court’s four legal conclusions would have ended the case. Together, they made it unwinnable.”

The court’s opinion laid out several independent grounds for dismissal. Any single one of them, on its own, would have ended the case.

The clock had run out. Minnesota’s minority tolling statute gave Rice until one year after her 18th birthday to file — May 4, 2016. She filed in March 2017, more than ten months after that deadline. Every claim against every defendant except her father was time-barred on that basis alone, whether the court applied the two-year statute for intentional torts or the more generous six-year statute for negligence claims.

Her father wasn’t a state actor. Federal civil rights claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 only reach people acting under color of law. Under Eighth Circuit precedent, a private citizen doesn’t become a state actor simply by invoking the court system against you, however unfairly.

The counties weren’t liable. Suing a county under § 1983 requires identifying an actual unconstitutional policy, custom, or practice that caused the harm — not just a bad outcome in a single case. Rice’s complaint didn’t identify one.

And then there’s the doctrine that did the real work: quasi-judicial immunity.

The Doctrine Behind the Dismissal

Guardians ad litem, custody evaluators, and court-ordered therapists aren’t judges. But courts have long treated them as functionally equivalent to judges for immunity purposes, on the theory that they perform tasks — investigating, testifying, filing recommendations — that are integral to the judicial process itself.

The controlling Eighth Circuit precedent, Myers v. Morris (1987), holds that guardians, therapists, and court-appointed attorneys have absolute immunity for damage claims tied to their court testimony — and that the immunity extends beyond the witness stand to the written reports and recommendations they file with the court.

“The shield covers judgment—even bad judgment. It does not cover lies told under oath.”

In Rice’s case, that doctrine did almost all of the work. The court found that although she alleged a broad conspiracy among the defendants, she never alleged the conspiracy operated through acts outside their court-ordered functions — and she pointed to no specific evidence that had actually been fabricated or falsified. The court explicitly distinguished her case from Hardwick v. County of Orange, a Ninth Circuit ruling it cited by name, in which social workers lost absolute immunity because they had fabricated evidence during an investigation or made false statements in a sworn dependency petition affidavit.

That contrast is the whole ballgame: the shield covers judgment, including bad judgment. It does not cover lies told under oath. General disagreement with a GAL’s recommendation — even a recommendation with devastating consequences — isn’t enough to pierce it.

Where the Shield Cracks — A National Map

Quasi-judicial immunity isn’t uniform across the country, and understanding where it bends is more useful to families than treating it as an unbreakable wall.

The Ninth Circuit has carved out the clearest exceptions. In Beltran v. Santa Clara County (2008), sitting en banc, the court overruled its own prior precedent to hold that social workers do not have absolute immunity for fabricating evidence during an investigation or for lying in a sworn dependency petition. The court’s reasoning borrowed directly from prosecutorial immunity: a social worker’s decision to institute custody proceedings is a protected discretionary judgment, but fabricating evidence isn’t a judgment call — it’s misconduct, and a prosecutor doesn’t get immunity for that either.

In Hardwick v. County of Orange (2017) — the case the Rice court itself pointed to — social workers were ordered by a court to return two children to their mother’s custody. They simply refused, placing the children in foster care instead, where they stayed for three months. The Ninth Circuit held that defying a direct court order falls outside any legitimate quasi-prosecutorial function, so immunity didn’t apply.

In Rieman v. Vazquez (2024), two San Bernardino County social workers failed to notify parents of a juvenile detention hearing despite having their contact information, then gave the juvenile court false information about why notice hadn’t been given. The Ninth Circuit held that failing to provide legally mandated notice isn’t a discretionary act entitled to absolute immunity, and that the false statements to the court amounted to judicial deception — conduct no reasonable social worker could believe was constitutionally permitted.

California backed the case law with a statute. Beyond judicial rulings, the California legislature amended its Government Code so that civil immunity for juvenile court social workers and child protection workers does not extend to perjury, fabrication of evidence, failure to disclose known exculpatory evidence, or obtaining testimony through duress or fraud, when committed with malice. That’s a legislature deciding judge-made immunity had grown too broad and narrowing it directly by statute — an option available in every state legislature, exercised in very few.

“California didn’t abolish immunity. It simply decided fabrication, fraud, and perjury should never be part of it.”

The Fourth Circuit — Maryland’s own federal circuit — leans protective, like the Eighth. A 2026 Fourth Circuit ruling, unpublished, affirmed qualified immunity for a South Carolina social worker even where the underlying facts were genuinely disturbing: a foster teenager with a known history of sexual misconduct was placed into a family’s home without disclosure of that history, and the teen went on to expose the family’s young sons to pornography and encourage sexual conduct. The court didn’t dispute those facts. It held that the plaintiffs — the foster family’s biological children — couldn’t point to clearly established law recognizing a constitutional right belonging to them under those specific circumstances. Different doctrinal tool than Rice’s case — qualified immunity rather than absolute — but functionally the same wall: the underlying conduct can be conceded and the case still ends.

Maryland’s own state courts, though, have gone further than most jurisdictions in one real but narrow way. In Fox v. Wills (2006), Maryland’s highest court held flatly that “guardians, guardians ad litem, and non-judicial personnel appointed by courts for particular purposes, have no immunity from suit under the common law.” The court reasoned that Maryland’s guardian ad litem statute authorizes a GAL only to represent the child — nothing more — and concluded that a GAL’s functions “are no more ‘judicial’ than the functions of many other trial attorneys.” The court also pointed to the legislature’s own behavior as evidence of intent: when Maryland lawmakers have wanted to grant immunity to court-appointed advocates for children, they have done so expressly, in other statutes. Since they hadn’t done so for GALs, the court declined to invent that immunity itself. A later Court of Appeals decision, D’Aoust v. Diamond (2012), cited Fox approvingly and extended the same reasoning to court-appointed trustees — confirming this isn’t a one-off ruling but a real doctrinal position Maryland’s high court has maintained.

“Maryland’s highest court rejected automatic common-law immunity for guardians ad litem—but that protection largely disappears once families enter federal court.”

That’s a genuinely pro-accountability precedent from Maryland’s own highest court, and it’s worth Maryland readers knowing it exists. But it comes with a limit that has to be stated plainly, because overstating it would do readers a disservice: Fox was decided as a state common-law legal malpractice claim, not a federal civil rights claim. A Maryland guardian ad litem sued under § 1983 in federal court — the same vehicle Annelise Rice used — would still face the separate, and considerably more protective, federal quasi-judicial immunity doctrine that ended her case in the Eighth Circuit. Fox narrows the door in Maryland state court for malpractice-type claims. It does not close the gap families actually run into when they try to bring federal constitutional claims, which is the far more common route in cases like Rice’s.

Illinois offers a different doctrinal tool entirely. In Nichols v. Fahrenkamp (2019), the Illinois Supreme Court rejected the idea that the title “guardian ad litem” carries automatic immunity by itself, insisting courts look past the label to the actual function being performed. That functional test cracked immunity open in probate-adjacent contexts even as the court preserved it for ordinary custody and divorce proceedings — a reminder that “GAL” is not one job with one settled legal status nationwide, but a title states and courts define differently.

What This Actually Means

None of this is an argument that quasi-judicial immunity serves no legitimate purpose. The doctrine exists because forcing every GAL and evaluator to litigate a civil suit from every disappointed parent would make the roles nearly impossible to fill, and would hand every parent who loses a custody dispute a second forum to re-litigate the outcome through a damages claim instead of an appeal. Courts also have institutional mechanisms that are supposed to check misconduct without exposing every GAL to personal liability: appeals of the underlying custody decision, complaints to state licensing or attorney disciplinary boards, and the presiding judge’s own authority to remove or sanction a guardian who isn’t doing the job. Whether those mechanisms function well in practice is a separate — and fair — question, but they’re the system’s stated answer to “then how is anyone held accountable,” and it would be inaccurate to write this piece as though no accountability path exists at all.

“The real difference isn’t what happened to a family. It’s where they live—and which court hears their case.”

The problem this national map actually exposes isn’t that immunity exists. It’s how narrow the exit from it is, and how much that exit depends on which circuit or state a family happens to live in. A parent or child harmed by a GAL’s fabricated evidence in California has a real, litigated path to accountability, reinforced by state statute. The same underlying harm — a bad-faith or catastrophically wrong recommendation that isn’t provably a fabrication, just wrong — is functionally unreachable in federal court almost everywhere, including in the circuit that governs Maryland. And Maryland’s own unusually strong state-court precedent in Fox doesn’t reach the federal claims families in cases like Rice’s actually tend to file.

Annelise Rice’s case wasn’t dismissed because a court found her allegations false. It was dismissed because the doctrine that governs family court accountability nationwide asks a narrower question than “was this decision wrong.” It asks “was this decision a lie, told under oath.” For most families who feel failed by the system — regardless of which parent they are, or which side of a custody dispute they were on — that’s rarely the question they’re able to answer with the kind of proof a federal court will accept.

Sources: Rice v. Rice, Civil No. 17-796 ADM/HB (D. Minn. Sept. 19, 2017); Myers v. Morris, 810 F.2d 1437 (8th Cir. 1987); Beltran v. Santa Clara County, 514 F.3d 906 (9th Cir. 2008) (en banc); Hardwick v. County of Orange, 844 F.3d 1112 (9th Cir. 2017); Rieman v. Vazquez, 96 F.4th 1085 (9th Cir. 2024); Cal. Gov’t Code § 820.21; unpublished Fourth Circuit qualified immunity ruling (2026); Fox v. Wills, 390 Md. 620, 890 A.2d 726 (2006); D’Aoust v. Diamond, 424 Md. 549, 36 A.3d 941 (2012); Nichols v. Fahrenkamp, 2019 IL 123990.

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