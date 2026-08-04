Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
9h

we need the Clean break Divorcee. And this shot doesn't happen. https://capsmovement.org/

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

This is how family court avoids accountability without ever saying it approves the harm. The wall is procedural, technical, and nationwide. Bad judgment is protected. Devastating recommendations are protected. Court-appointed insiders are protected unless a plaintiff can prove fabrication, perjury, fraud, or some narrow act outside the protected function. California has cracked the wall. Maryland state law has openings. Federal court remains brutal. Families are left with appeals, grievances, licensing complaints, and judicial discretion—the same ecosystem that failed them. Quasi-judicial immunity is not a shield for justice. It is a moat around the machine.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture