Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Delay is the oldest trick in the book—and the system keeps rewarding it. You take the child, run out the clock, build a “new normal,” and suddenly the crime becomes a circumstance. That’s not justice—that’s inversion. The Hague framework was supposed to stop forum shopping, not incentivize it. But when courts start prioritizing “settled” over “rightful,” you tilt the entire playing field. And let’s be honest—if the roles were reversed, the outrage would be deafening. This isn’t about gender, it’s about incentives. Fix the clock, enforce the rules, and stop rewarding the move that started the problem.

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Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky's avatar
Rabbi Jacob Bellinsky
1h

Excellent article. Thank you for your analysis.

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