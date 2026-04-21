Justice Sotomayor’s intervention in Castro v. Guevara raises a question the Court won’t ask: would she fight this hard if a father had taken the child?

By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.

On April 20, 2026, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a Venezuelan father trying to get his daughter back. That’s not, on its face, a story. Courts deny certiorari every day. But Justice Sonia Sotomayor made it a story — four pages’ worth — complaining that her colleagues had bungled the procedural path to keeping a child in the United States who had been taken there without her father’s consent.

“Every month of delay in a Hague case is a month the abducting parent banks. The ‘well-settled’ exception doesn’t protect children. It protects the strategy.” — Father & Co. Analysis

Sotomayor was careful. She didn’t say child abduction is fine. She said the legal question of how courts review “well-settled” determinations under the Hague Convention deserves the Court’s attention — and that the majority’s failure to grant a stay last November created a moot case. These are real procedural concerns. There is a genuine circuit split on the standard of review question.

But Father & Co. readers know how to read what courts do, not just what they say. And what Sotomayor did — in November 2025 and again this week — was fight, twice, to keep the abducting parent’s child in the United States. It’s worth asking: would she have fought just as hard if the genders were reversed?

What the Record Actually Shows

The standard media framing of Hague cases positions left-behind fathers as either deadbeats or control-seekers, and fleeing mothers as refugees from violence. That framing doesn’t fit Jose Brito Guevara.

The record shows Brito had legal custody rights over A.F. When Castro took the child in November 2021, Brito immediately began trying to locate them — contacting Venezuelan authorities, airports throughout South America, and embassies in Venezuela, the United States, and Spain. He filed a formal Hague Convention Application with Venezuelan authorities within two months of the removal. He had relocated to Spain for work but maintained financial support and frequent contact with his daughter throughout. He was exercising his custody rights. He was not absent. He was locked out.

There is no documented finding of abuse or grave risk posed by Brito in this case — the key exception that, under the Hague Convention, would justify non-return. The mother’s argument was not that returning A.F. to her father’s custody would endanger the child. The argument was that the child had now been in Texas long enough — and had become settled enough — that sending her back would be disruptive.

That is not a safety argument. That is a delay-as-strategy argument. And if that strategy is permitted to work, it incentivizes every future abducting parent to run out the clock.

The Machinery of “Well-Settled”

The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction was designed with a core mechanic: if one parent wrongfully takes a child to another country, that country must return the child to the country of habitual residence if the other parent requests return within one year. The exception for “well-settled” children kicks in only when the petition is filed more than a year after the removal — meant as a narrow safety valve for cases where years of genuine integration have occurred.

In the Brito case, the gap between abduction (November 2021) and federal lawsuit (2023) created the opening. But that gap exists precisely because Brito first exhausted diplomatic channels and attempted to reach a voluntary agreement. The system rewarded him for trying to do things right by giving Castro more clock time to accumulate “settled” evidence. By the time a trial was actually held — March 2024, more than two years after the removal — a Trump-appointed district judge found the child well-settled.

The Fifth Circuit disagreed, correctly. It found that A.F.’s young age, her mother’s unstable housing and employment history, and the uncertain immigration status of both mother and child weighed against a genuine finding of settlement. The point of the Hague Convention is to deter forum-shopping — removing a child to a jurisdiction perceived as more favorable and then litigating there. Allowing that strategy to succeed when a parent simply outlasts the courts defeats the entire treaty.

What Sotomayor Actually Argued

In fairness, Sotomayor’s legal argument is narrower than critics are framing it. She concurred in denying certiorari because the case had become a poor vehicle — once the Court refused to grant a stay in November 2025, A.F. was sent back to Venezuela in January 2026, making the “well-settled in the U.S.” analysis functionally moot. You can’t argue a child is settled in Texas if she’s been in Venezuela for months. Sotomayor acknowledged this explicitly.

Her deeper argument is about the standard of review: should appellate courts review “well-settled” determinations by district courts with deference (clear error) or fresh eyes (de novo)? The Fifth Circuit applied de novo review, which made it easier to overturn the district court’s findings. Other circuits apply clear error. Sotomayor’s point is that the Supreme Court should resolve that split — in a better case than this one.

That’s a legitimate jurisprudential observation. But notice what it means in practice: applying greater appellate deference to “well-settled” findings would make it harder for left-behind parents to reverse trial court decisions that benefit abductors. Procedural rules are not neutral. They have winners and losers. In Hague cases, the structure Sotomayor prefers — more discretion for trial courts, more deference on appeal — systematically favors the parent who ran and waited.

The Domestic Violence Exception Exists — And It Wasn’t Used Here

This is the most important distinction in this entire analysis. The Hague Convention is not blind to danger. It contains a “grave risk” exception: a court may decline to return a child if there is a finding that return would expose the child to a grave risk of physical or psychological harm. This is the exception Sotomayor herself wrote about in the 2022 Golan v. Saada case — a unanimous opinion in which an Italian father was found to have been physically abusive, and the Court ruled that courts have discretion to deny return even when risk-mitigation measures have been proposed.

That exception exists. It is real. It applies to genuine abuse cases. Fathers who are dangerous do not have a right to have their children returned to danger. Father & Co. does not argue otherwise and never has. The financial and structural power gradient — not gender — is what drives adverse custody outcomes, and that gradient cuts every direction.

But the grave risk exception was not what was invoked in this case. Castro’s argument was not that Brito was abusive. Her argument was that A.F. had grown accustomed to Texas. Those are fundamentally different claims, with fundamentally different implications. Conflating them — presenting every Hague return case as a domestic violence story — is how the “well-settled” defense gets laundered into respectability.

The Systemic Pattern Courts Won’t Name

Published data on U.S. Hague cases from mid-2022 through mid-2024 show that 77 percent of petitions were filed by fathers against mothers. Critics use this statistic to imply the treaty is a tool of patriarchal control. But the same data shows these are predominantly cases where fathers had documented custody rights, and mothers removed children to the United States — often citing conditions in their home countries rather than specific abuse by the petitioning father.

What that data actually reflects is a structural reality: the United States, with its relatively functional courts and economy, is a preferred destination for forum-shopping. A parent who believes American courts will be more sympathetic — or that American conditions will quickly make a child “well-settled” — has a rational incentive to run. The Hague Convention was designed to eliminate that incentive. “Well-settled” jurisprudence, as courts are currently applying it, is slowly hollowing out that design.

Brito filed within two months. He navigated a two-year administrative maze. He couldn’t travel to see his daughter because of visa restrictions. His daughter was eventually returned — after being separated from her mother and relocated to a country neither parent currently calls home, because the delays ran so long that Venezuela became the least disruptive option. That outcome is not a victory for children. It’s what happens when the system rewards delay long enough that everyone loses.

The Question the Court Owes Left-Behind Fathers

Justice Sotomayor has not been shy about her concern for children caught in international custody disputes. That concern appears genuine. She wrote the unanimous Golan v. Saada opinion protecting a genuinely abused mother. She has now written to flag what she sees as a legal question in need of resolution in Hague “well-settled” cases.

What she has not done — what no Supreme Court justice has done — is write with the same urgency about the structural bias that delay creates for left-behind parents, most of whom are fathers. She has not written to flag the circuit split that makes it easier, in some jurisdictions, for an abducting parent to outlast the system. She has not noted that visa restrictions and administrative inertia are systematically weaponizable against non-resident fathers.

This is not an argument that Sotomayor hates fathers. It is an argument that the legal instincts of the Court’s liberal wing — discretion, deference, child-in-place stability — consistently produce outcomes that favor the abducting parent over the left-behind one. And in international parental abduction cases, the left-behind parent is a father more than three-quarters of the time.

The Hague Convention was built on a simple premise: you do not get to unilaterally decide which country your child lives in. It doesn’t matter whether you’re fleeing poverty, uncertainty, or an indifferent partner. The remedy for those circumstances is negotiation, legal process, or — in genuine danger — the grave risk exception. It is not a two-year-long quiet period followed by a “well-settled” filing.

Jose Brito Guevara did everything right. He filed within two months. He pursued diplomatic channels. He provided for his daughter from Spain while visa restrictions kept him away. He prevailed — eventually — at enormous cost, after years, and after his daughter had been displaced a second time because the courts moved too slowly to let her stay anywhere with stability.

The treaty rewarded the person who broke it. The question Sotomayor should be asking — the question Father & Co. is asking — is whether that outcome would have looked the same if the names had been switched.

Case citation: Francisco Castro v. Brito Guevara, No. 25-666 (U.S. April 20, 2026) · Sotomayor statement available at law.cornell.edu · Prior coverage: Golan v. Saada, 596 U.S. ___ (2022)

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