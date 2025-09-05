When William Sewell filed his notice of appeal after Judge Mandy Kimmons’ devastating final order in Sewell v. Sewell, he thought he was taking the first step toward accountability. Instead, he ran headfirst into one of South Carolina’s quietest but most effective barriers to justice: the trial transcript.

A Parent’s Plea

On September 3, 2025, Sewell emailed opposing counsel, Donald Gamache, reminding him of his obligations under Rule 207(a)(1), SCACR. That rule requires parties to provide the appellate court and each other with copies of all correspondence relating to transcripts. Sewell insisted that since Gamache already had the trial transcript, he too was entitled to a copy. He cited M.L.B. v. S.L.J. (1996), the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision holding that parents cannot be denied appellate review in family law cases simply because they cannot afford transcript fees.

“Any denial of forwarding copy of the transcripts to me is a violation of Due Process,” Sewell wrote. “Please forward me a true and complete copy of the Trial Transcript(s) as soon as possible via e-mail since I have 30 days from the date of receiving transcripts to file my initial brief.”

Gamache’s Stonewall

Gamache’s response was blunt and predictable:

“You are incorrect! Given that you are the Appellant in this case, you are responsible to timely request the transcript from the court reporter and pay for such fees and costs associated.”

In other words: no transcript unless Sewell paid up.

Sewell countered that if Gamache had obtained the transcript, it constituted discovery and must be shared. Otherwise, it was obstruction and a due process violation. He even invoked Brady v. Maryland, arguing that fairness demands disclosure. Gamache refused to budge, dismissing Sewell’s “assumptions” and referring him to a generic appellate court letter.

We have already established the pattern that Gamache won’t budge on anything, even if the law says so, unless he is paid or the opposing party pays up to the court to weaken their financial position.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just legal hairsplitting. In family court, the transcript is the key to an appeal. Without it, the appellate court has no record to review. For parents like Sewell—already drained financially by attorney fees, guardian ad litem demands, and judicial bias—the cost of transcripts (often thousands of dollars) becomes an insurmountable barrier.

The result is predictable: trial court rulings stand, no matter how flawed, because parents can’t afford the paperwork required to challenge them. Judges like Kimmons can make damaging, life-altering decisions with near impunity, knowing the appellate system is built to screen out those who lack money or counsel.

The Family Court Trap

The Sewell transcript dispute is a case study in how procedure becomes punishment. Parents are told they have the right to appeal, but the system ensures most never can. South Carolina has created a Transcript Trap:

Judges issue orders that devastate families.

Appeals require transcripts that parents can’t afford.

Attorneys exploit the rule by withholding records.

Courts dismiss appeals for lack of transcripts.

It’s a self-contained machine for denying due process—while keeping the system insulated from oversight.

For William Sewell, the Transcript Trap may be the final wall between him and justice. For South Carolina’s family courts, it’s business as usual.