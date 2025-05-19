The Survivorship Bias of Family Court: What We’re Missing Could Be What Matters Most
During World War II, the U.S. military examined bullet holes on returning fighter planes to determine where additional armor was needed. Most of the bullet holes appeared on the wings, tail, and fuselage. Initially, these were the areas they planned to reinforce.
But statistician Abraham Wald made a brilliant observation: they were analyzing the planes t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.