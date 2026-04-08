Part two of an eight-part series examining five unreported appellate opinions in Reichert v. Hornbeck.

Buried in footnote two of an unreported 2022 appellate opinion is a sentence that should not exist.

Not because it is wrong. Because it is an admission — inadvertent, tucked into small print, never meant to be the story — that the Maryland appellate courts had spent eight years applying a legal standard without once explaining it to the public in a citable opinion.

The sentence reads: “Notably, in the time since the legislature’s amendment in 2014, there have been no reported cases in Maryland addressing a challenge under FL § 4-506(c).”

The legislature changed the standard for issuing a domestic violence protective order in 2014. Eight years passed. Maryland courts issued thousands of protective orders under that amended standard. Respondents challenged those orders in proceedings across the state. And in all that time, not a single appellate court had produced a reported opinion explaining what the amended standard meant, how it should be applied, or where its edges were.

Then the Appellate Court of Maryland resolved one — in Reichert v. Hornbeck, No. 0625, September Term 2020. It did substantive analytical work. It applied the standard. It answered the questions.

And then it designated the opinion unreported, decided it on papers alone without a hearing, and moved on.

The gap continued.

What the Legislature Changed — and Why It Matters

In 2014, the Maryland General Assembly amended Family Law § 4-506(c), the provision governing when a circuit court may issue a final protective order. The change was a single word — but a significant one.

Before the amendment, a court could grant a final protective order only upon finding, by clear and convincing evidence, that the alleged abuse had occurred. Clear and convincing is a demanding standard — higher than the civil preponderance threshold, requiring the factfinder to be firmly convinced the allegations are true. It was the same evidentiary threshold used in fraud cases, will contests, and termination of parental rights proceedings.

After the amendment, the standard dropped to preponderance of the evidence — more likely than not. The same threshold used in ordinary civil litigation.

This was not a technical adjustment. It was a deliberate policy choice to make protective orders more accessible. And it had real consequences for every protective order case in Maryland from October 2014 forward. It affected what petitioners needed to prove, what respondents needed to challenge, and how circuit court judges weighed contested testimony.

For eight years after the legislature made that change, Maryland’s appellate courts never explained it in a reported opinion.

The Context the Opinion Doesn’t Give You

Before examining what the appellate court decided in Opinion 1, readers need the context the opinion itself deliberately omits — because appellate opinions on protective order review are not required to present a balanced factual picture. They review the record in the light most favorable to the party who prevailed below. That is the legal standard. It is not journalism.

Here is what the opinion does not tell you.

In 2019, a court had awarded Jeff Reichert primary physical custody of G.R. — his and Sarah Hornbeck’s son — largely because of Hornbeck’s documented alcohol and drug problem. In June 2019, Reichert had obtained a Final Protective Order on G.R.’s behalf against Hornbeck after G.R. was found in her care while she was intoxicated. That order was extended in February 2020 after she failed sobriety tests. Hornbeck was simultaneously serving probation from a March 2018 arrest in Charles County, Maryland, where she was charged with driving under the influence, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and related offenses stemming from a drug and alcohol incident. In her February 27, 2026, deposition in a federal civil rights case, she confirmed the arrest, confirmed it stemmed from a drug and alcohol incident, and confirmed she received probation before judgment — the charges resolved without conviction despite the assault on a police officer. Hornbeck’s probation from that 2018 arrest ended in August 2020 — the same month the protective order she obtained against Reichert in July 2020 was active.

That is the backdrop against which Reichert’s messages were sent.

Between July 9 and July 28, 2020 — while Reichert had primary custody of G.R., while Hornbeck was still on probation, and while Hornbeck had just filed for modification of custody — Reichert sent a series of intemperate, angry messages. Some were directed at Hornbeck. Some were sent to her attorney, with Hornbeck copied. Some appeared in group texts that included G.R. Those messages are the basis of Opinion 1.

What happened after the protective order was issued in July 2020 is not in Opinion 1, because an appellate opinion reviewing that order cannot address events that came later. But the trajectory matters for understanding what Reichert was responding to and what he was predicting. According to a federal civil rights complaint he later filed — which survived a motion to dismiss in federal district court — Hornbeck filed at least five applications for statements of charges against him between July and August 2020. He was arrested at his home on at least three separate occasions, including once in full SWAT gear while hosting a cookout for friends and family, with G.R. present. According to the complaint, he spent a total of 19 days in jail on charges that were eventually either dropped or dismissed entirely. All 26 criminal charges brought against Reichert were resolved in his favor.

The federal district court did not dismiss these claims. They are proceeding.

None of this is in Opinion 1. The appellate court was not asked to address it. But readers deserve to know it — because the messages Reichert sent, however intemperate, came from a man watching his primary custody of his son being dismantled through legal filings by a woman who was on criminal probation for assaulting a police officer, had failed court-ordered sobriety tests, and had a protective order issued against her on G.R.’s behalf just a year earlier. That context does not make the messages acceptable. It makes them comprehensible — and it makes the question of whether the appellate court’s legal reasoning, applied to that fact pattern in an unreported opinion without a hearing, deserved public scrutiny far more pressing.

The Appeal — Decided Without a Hearing

The July 28, 2020, protective order hearing happened in open court. Reichert appeared without counsel, gave a closing statement, and the circuit court ruled against him that day.

What followed — the appeal itself — was decided without a hearing.

The Appellate Court resolved Opinion 1 on the papers alone. No oral argument. No opportunity for Reichert to appear before the panel and respond in real time to how the record was being framed. Paper dispositions are standard practice for many Maryland appeals. But in this specific case — a contested factual record, a pro se appellant at the original hearing, a legal standard with no published guidance, and a ruling that applied that unpublished standard against him — the absence of a hearing meant the appellate court’s only window into the facts was the circuit court’s summary and the briefs on appeal.

Appellate review of a protective order is not a re-examination of the facts. The court asks whether the circuit court’s findings were clearly erroneous — a deferential standard that requires affirming unless no reasonable factfinder could have reached the same conclusion. Under that standard, the circuit court’s credibility determination was essentially unreviewable. The result is an opinion that reads as a one-sided factual narrative — because legally, that is exactly what it is required to be. And that opinion, unreported, became part of the invisible foundation for every subsequent proceeding in this case.

What the Court Did With the Standard

The appeal presented one question: whether the circuit court erred in finding, by preponderance of the evidence, that Hornbeck had demonstrated she was in fear of imminent serious bodily harm from Reichert.

Reichert argued the messages, while inappropriate, did not threaten bodily harm. The BB gun message was a relay of something G.R. had said, not a threat from him. Threats of legal action and psychiatric commitment are not threats of physical harm. Messages sent to Hornbeck’s attorney — with Hornbeck merely copied — should not be attributed to him as threats against her. And because he was not physically present when he sent the messages, her fear could not be “imminent” in any legally meaningful sense.

The court rejected every argument. In doing so, it resolved three distinct legal questions that had no published Maryland guidance.

First: It confirmed the post-2014 preponderance standard and acknowledged — in that footnote — that no reported case had done so before. The court dismissed the gap efficiently: the preponderance standard is well-established in general civil law, so the absence of protective-order-specific guidance posed no analytical problem. That reasoning is technically sound. But it papers over the practical reality that petitioners and respondents in protective order proceedings — many of them unrepresented, many navigating a process that will determine whether someone loses access to their home or their children — deserved a public, citable explanation of the standard governing their cases. They still don’t have one.

Second: On imminence, the court imported analysis from Porter v. State, 455 Md. 220 (2017), a criminal case involving battered spouse syndrome, into the civil protective order context. Porter had distinguished “imminent” from “immediate” — holding that an imminent threat does not require temporal proximity to the feared harm. The Appellate Court applied that distinction here: Hornbeck’s fear was imminent not because Reichert was present when he sent the messages, but because his escalating conduct created a reasonable belief that harm was impending. This extension of a criminal doctrine into the civil protective order context was a meaningful analytical move. It is unreported.

Third: On messages directed at Hornbeck’s attorney with Hornbeck copied, the court held those communications were properly considered as evidence of abuse against Hornbeck. Reichert is an attorney, the court noted. He knew Hornbeck would see those messages. His intent in directing them at her lawyer had no bearing on the reasonableness of her fear. That principle — that a respondent cannot insulate threatening communications from protective order analysis by routing them through opposing counsel — has implications for how communications-based abuse cases are argued across Maryland. It is unreported.

The Footnote as Institutional Confession

Return to that footnote one more time.

“Notably, in the time since the legislature’s amendment in 2014, there have been no reported cases in Maryland addressing a challenge under FL § 4-506(c). This poses no problem because the preponderance of the evidence standard is well-delineated in Maryland case law.”

The second sentence is the court’s justification for why the gap it just identified is acceptable. The preponderance standard is well-known. Courts can apply it without a protective-order-specific reported case.

That explanation is technically adequate. And it is exactly wrong as a matter of institutional transparency.

Eight years of silence on a legislative change affecting thousands of protective order proceedings — applied against a backdrop of the kind of contested, complicated, high-stakes factual dispute this case represents — is not acceptable because the underlying standard is theoretically available in general civil law. The footnote acknowledges the gap. The opinion fills it. The opinion was then decided without a hearing, designated unreported, and the gap resumed.

What This Means for the People in That Courtroom

Protective order proceedings are not populated primarily by attorneys who can navigate the absence of published guidance. They are populated by people in crisis on both sides — petitioners who may not know what they need to prove, and respondents who may not know what they are required to overcome.

Jeff Reichert is one data point in that population. He appeared pro se at the July 2020 hearing, sent messages he characterized very differently than the court did, and faced an appeal decided on papers alone under a legal standard that had never been publicly explained.

Whether the court was right about his messages is not the question this series asks. Courts make credibility determinations. Appellate courts defer to them. That is how the system works.

The question is whether the legal reasoning the Appellate Court applied — the first substantive interpretation of the amended preponderance standard, the extension of Porter into the civil protective order context, the ruling on messages routed through opposing counsel — should have entered the public legal record as citable authority.

The court acknowledged in a footnote that nothing like this opinion existed. It then ensured nothing like it would be available to the next court facing the same questions.

Jeff Reichert has not seen his son in more than four years. In the fall of 2025, he tried to say hello to G.R. at a football game. His son pushed him away. That outcome — whatever one concludes about its causes — was set in motion by proceedings that began with this protective order, governed by a standard that was applied without published guidance, in a case that the appellate court then resolved without a hearing and without leaving a trace in Maryland’s public legal record.

Next in the series: Article 3 — “The 90-Day Order: How an Unprecedented Custody Decision Became Invisible Law.” An examination of Opinion 2 (No. 0125), the emergency pendente lite modification that imposed 90 days of complete no-contact between Jeff Reichert and his son — a remedy without parallel in Maryland’s reported family law.

Opinion No. 0625, September Term 2020, was filed March 18, 2022. It is available through the Maryland Judiciary Case Search. Background facts regarding Hornbeck’s 2018 arrest and the criminal proceedings against Reichert are drawn from the federal civil rights complaint in Reichert v. Hornbeck et al., Case No. 1:24-cv-01865-JMC (D. Md.), which survived a motion to dismiss, and from Hornbeck’s February 27, 2026, deposition in that proceeding.

Riptide Investigations is an independent publication covering the structure, transparency, and accountability of Maryland’s court system.

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