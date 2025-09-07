Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
12mEdited

Immunity of any type is antithetical to the right and ability granted under the Constitution for a redress of grievances. Qualified immunity, Judicial immunity, Prosecutorial immunity, Forced Arbitration, all of these and more.

It’s a simple logical argument, if you allow anyone to be permanently absolved from any threat of consequence or accountability they will likely make decisions that are not based on fairness or rule of law. They will engage in behavior that they would never otherwise do. It really is that simple.

This is why the founders were so set on the role of checks and balances for any type of power. The problem is we have allowed these checks and balances to become removed and/or corrupted. What results is a system that does not work at any level.

Any and every system that has any form of immunity has failed completely and it is obvious to see. Simple solution: end immunity for all. Wrong actions deserve accountability and consequences regardless of who the actor is. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture