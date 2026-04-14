Congress just spent a week being outraged about Eric Swalwell. Five weeks earlier, 357 of its members voted to keep $17 million in sexual misconduct settlements permanently secret. If you’ve spent time in family court, that contradiction probably sounds familiar. The machinery is different. The outcome is the same.

When the Eric Swalwell story broke last week, the reaction from Washington Democrats arrived with remarkable speed. His campaign chair resigned. His closest Senate allies pulled their endorsements. House leadership issued a joint statement within hours. The institution that had protected Swalwell for more than a decade — shielding him from a Chinese intelligence scandal, killing Republican removal motions on party-line votes, quietly closing an Ethics investigation with no findings — suddenly discovered its accountability reflex. It found it in about 36 hours.

I have covered family courts long enough to recognize that reflex. It isn’t accountability. It’s liability management. And the parents reading this publication have been on the receiving end of the family court version of it for years — usually with far less media coverage, far fewer resources to fight back, and no Chronicle reporter about to publish their story.

What the Swalwell collapse exposed, for a brief national moment, is the architecture of institutional protection that closes around powerful people when they face accountability for misconduct. That architecture is not unique to Congress. It is a precise description of how family court operates in every state in this country. Understanding the parallel isn’t an exercise in political commentary. It’s a map of the system that is making your life harder — and why it is so difficult to change.

The Same Architecture, Two Different Buildings

The mechanisms that protected Eric Swalwell for thirteen years have direct equivalents in the family court system. They are not accidental similarities. They are the predictable features of any closed institutional environment where powerful figures have authority over vulnerable people, accountability complaints are processed internally by the same institution being complained about, and confidentiality rules prevent the accumulation of a public pattern that would force reform.

The Power Gradient: It Isn’t About Gender

The Swalwell story is being covered as a gender story — a powerful man and the women he abused. That framing is accurate as far as it goes. But it misses the deeper structural driver, and that deeper driver is the one that Father & Co. readers know firsthand: it is about power, and power in these systems is most reliably expressed through financial resources.

Swalwell was not protected because he was a man. He was protected because he was a sitting congressman with a six-figure salary, a legal team capable of issuing cease-and-desist letters on short notice, and colleagues who calculated that the cost of protecting him was lower than the cost of exposing the institution he represented. The moment that calculation flipped — when the public exposure made him a liability rather than an asset — he was abandoned in hours.

Family court runs the same calculation, and I have seen it firsthand. The higher-earning parent in a contested custody case does not win because the system is biased toward their gender. They win because they can afford more attorney hours, more expert witnesses, more forensic evaluations, and more motions. They win because the lower-earning parent exhausts their resources first and accepts an unfavorable settlement rather than continuing a fight they cannot sustain financially. I have watched this happen to fathers. I have watched it happen to mothers. The financial disparity is the variable that matters — not the gender.

The academic research on custody outcomes supports this. Published work in the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law found that low income is a significant predictor of adverse custody outcomes, independent of other parenting factors. A University of Wisconsin study tracking court records over more than two decades found that cases with higher total family income are more likely to result in shared custody — meaning the parent with fewer financial resources is statistically more likely to end up with less time with their children, regardless of their parenting quality or involvement. The family court system does not set out to punish poverty. It is simply structured in a way that makes poverty expensive.

False Accusations and the System That Rewards Them

There is a version of the Swalwell story that resonates with a specific subset of Father & Co. readers in a way that the mainstream coverage has not acknowledged: the experience of being falsely accused of misconduct by someone who calculated that the accusation would produce a favorable institutional outcome.

Swalwell’s defenders — before the Chronicle published — argued that the allegations were a political hit job timed to damage his gubernatorial campaign. Whether that was true or not, the underlying dynamic they were describing is real and documented in family court proceedings: the use of abuse allegations, domestic violence claims, or misconduct accusations as litigation tactics designed to shift the balance of power in a custody dispute. I have encountered this pattern in my reporting repeatedly, and I have seen it firsthand. The accusation does not need to be proven to be effective. It needs only to be made.

Family court’s institutional response to DV and abuse allegations is structurally risk-averse in a way that mirrors Congress’s response to sexual misconduct allegations — but with the asymmetry running in the opposite direction. Congress protected its members from accountability for too long. Family court, particularly in jurisdictions with mandatory protective order policies, sometimes moves so fast in the other direction that the accused parent has no meaningful opportunity to contest the allegation before it has already shaped the custody outcome. Both failures have the same root: an institution acting on institutional self-interest rather than on the facts of the individual case.

The parent who is falsely accused in a family court proceeding faces a version of the same silencing architecture that protected Swalwell’s accusers from being heard. Challenge the accusation too forcefully, and you are labeled “aggressive” or “uncooperative.” Accept a protective order to keep the case moving, and you have created a record that will follow you through every subsequent proceeding. The system does not distinguish between the person who needs protection and the person who weaponized the process. It processes both through the same machinery.

“The machinery is different. The outcome is the same: protected power, silenced complaints, and an institutional record designed to prevent pattern recognition from ever forcing reform.” — Father & Co. analysis, April 2026

The Sealed File as Policy

On March 4, 2026 — five weeks before the Swalwell story broke — 357 members of Congress voted to keep $17 million in sexual misconduct settlements permanently sealed from public view. The vote was bipartisan: 175 Republicans and 182 Democrats. Rep. Nancy Mace, who introduced the disclosure resolution, said afterward: “Both parties colluded to protect predators.” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, speaking from the House floor, described a colleague who sexually harassed a staffer who later set herself on fire — and said: “You all protected him. My own side, your side.”

Those 357 members had a collective reason to vote the way they did that had nothing to do with protecting any specific individual. The sealed records protect the institution’s reputation. They prevent the accumulation of a public pattern. They ensure that each misconduct case remains isolated — one disgruntled employee, one contested allegation, one he-said-she-said — rather than becoming part of a documented record that would reveal systemic failure.

Family court does this through sealed case records, confidentiality orders that prohibit parents from discussing their cases publicly, and GAL reports that are submitted to the court but not fully shared with the parents whose children they concern. The stated rationale — protecting children’s privacy — is real and legitimate in individual cases. The systemic effect is identical to the congressional slush fund: the isolation of each case from every other case, preventing anyone from aggregating the pattern that would force accountability.

A GAL who has made biased recommendations in forty cases over ten years generates no public record of that pattern. Each family experiencing the bias encounters it as an isolated event, files a complaint that goes nowhere, and eventually moves on. The GAL continues to be appointed by the same judges, drawing fees from the same court system, with their professional reputation intact. The only difference between this and the congressional slush fund is that the family court version doesn’t even require a payment. The silence is the architecture’s default output.

What the Swalwell Moment Should Mean for Family Court Reform

The national conversation about Swalwell, for a brief window, made the architecture of institutional protection visible to an audience that does not normally see it. Most Americans do not follow family court policy. They do not know what a GAL is, what the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights does, or what a confidentiality order means in practice. The Swalwell story gave those mechanisms a face and a timeline that the public could follow.

The reform demands that emerged from the congressional side of this story have direct family court equivalents that have been on the table for years. Mace’s resolution — release the names of members who used the misconduct settlement fund — is structurally identical to proposals for public GAL performance reporting: aggregate and publish the outcomes of custody recommendations made by court-appointed professionals, so that patterns of bias become visible across cases rather than invisible within them. The subpoena of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights has a family court analog in proposals for mandatory appellate review of GAL recommendations in contested custody cases.

None of these reforms has made significant progress at the state level, for the same reason the Mace resolution failed at the federal level: the institution being asked to reform is the institution that benefits from the current arrangement. Family court judges, GALs, forensic evaluators, and family law attorneys are not a monolith, and many operate with genuine integrity. But the system they operate within has no external accountability mechanism comparable to what a free press provides for congressional misconduct. The Chronicle can publish. A parent under a confidentiality order cannot.

The Swalwell story will fade. Congress will move to the next crisis. The parents reading this publication will return to courtrooms where the same sealed files, the same self-policing accountability bodies, and the same financial power gradients are waiting. The national outrage about institutional protection — the outrage that produced a 36-hour demolition of a sitting congressman — will not follow them there.

It should. The architecture is the same. The people trapped inside it deserve the same visibility.

A note on sourcing:

The congressional data in this article — the $17 million settlement figure, the 357-65 vote, the Ethics Committee jurisdiction limit — is drawn from documented public records and official congressional sources. The academic research on custody outcomes and financial disparity is sourced to peer-reviewed publications. The family court structural analysis reflects this reporter's direct reporting experience across multiple years covering family court accountability. This article does not rely on unverified claims or anonymous sources.

This piece is analysis and does not constitute legal advice. A three-part investigative series on the Swalwell collapse and congressional accountability is available at Riptide (riptide.report).

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