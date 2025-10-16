Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn
4h

Sorry, but I'm not surprised. I was warned about moving to Maryland; I was told that it is a state of sea-level hillbillies. However, I think that's giving far too high a rating. I could go on ad infinitum, but I've already been burned enough and just want some peace and quiet, things that feminazis would never give me because they never stop bellowing about how they are "oppressed." Apparently, they are afraid to look in the mirror because they know the mirror might shatter the moment they would look into it!

Everybody has his limits. I have reached mine. I've started drinking heavily and hoping that I will reach the end of my days soon. Life has turned into such a fucking nightmare that I just can't take anymore. Maryland should be tried for murder of everyone of the male gender, but I know that true justice does not exist; if it ever did, I wasn't alive for it. No, enough is enough. I just can't take anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture