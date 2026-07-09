Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Family court is where due process gets privatized and sold back to parents by the hour. Every professional claims to serve the child, but the system pays itself through conflict: lawyers billing, GALs billing, evaluators billing, apps billing, mediators billing, private judges billing, and parents bleeding. The child becomes the moral prop for an invoice economy. Phillips is right to identify the enforcement gap as the knife twist. A parent can ignore an order for free. The harmed parent must pay to make the court enforce its own paper. That is how custody becomes class warfare with a robe on. The richer parent, or the more ruthless parent, can weaponize time and process until the other side breaks. Children need both fit parents. But the court-appointed cash machine too often decides access by liquidity, not love.

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Lee Granade's avatar
Lee Granade
20m

Excellent analysis and research.

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