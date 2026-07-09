On July 8, Riptide published “The Access Tax: How America Privatized the Cost of Belonging,” the culmination of a Dead Reckoning series that began two days earlier with a look at the USMNT’s pay-to-play youth pipeline. The Access Tax piece traced one mechanism — cost pushed onto the household, risk absorbed by the individual, institution keeps the funding stream regardless of outcome — across seven sectors of American life: youth soccer, NFL stadium seat licenses, restaurant tipping, family court, hospital deductibles, Medicaid home care, and, in a closing section on gas taxes and Maryland’s speed camera program, the tollbooth government itself built. The common thread was simple. Somewhere between the top of each institution and the family at the bottom of it, the cost gets handed down, and an excuse gets handed down with it.

Family court is the only sector on that list where running out of money doesn’t just cost you money. It costs you your child.

Family court got four paragraphs in that piece — the headline custody-litigation cost figures, a nod to guardians ad litem and evaluators, and a compressed comparison to Europe’s administrative divorce tracks. That’s accurate as far as it goes. But compressed into a section sitting next to youth soccer registration fees and NFL seat licenses, family court reads like an expensive inconvenience among several. It isn’t. It’s the only sector on that list where running out of money doesn’t just cost you money. It costs you your child.

What’s being priced out of reach here isn’t an amenity. It’s access to your own children.

Family court runs on the same architecture the Access Tax piece identified across its other six sectors — cost pushed onto the household, risk absorbed by the individual, institution keeps the funding stream regardless of outcome. But family court adds a wrinkle none of the other systems on that list have. The government is not a neutral bystander collecting fees. It is a direct financial beneficiary of the system’s operation, through federal funding streams that reward the court and the surrounding professional apparatus for volume and enforcement activity — while charging the parents themselves full retail price for every step of the process. And unlike a stadium ticket or a restaurant bill, what’s being priced out of reach here isn’t an amenity. It’s access to your own children.

The government is not a neutral bystander collecting fees. It is a direct financial beneficiary of the system’s operation.

The retainer

A contested custody case runs $3,000 to $40,000 or more, with one industry estimate putting the average custody-litigation legal cost at $21,500 and attorneys billing $200 to $600 an hour. Those are the averages. They are not the ceiling. High-asset or high-conflict cases routinely clear $50,000 to $200,000 per parent, and family law attorneys who’ve worked multiple such cases report legal fees running into the hundreds of thousands when a case simply won’t end — two parents, each paying their own attorney, for years.

Everyone pays retail, win or lose, for as long as the fight lasts.

The pattern shows up at every income level in the same shape: a case that could have been resolved in one or two hearings instead grinds through motion after motion, each one billable, each one resetting the clock rather than closing the file. That’s not an accident of complexity. A system billed hourly has no structural incentive to end a fight quickly, and every professional in the room — the attorney, the GAL, the evaluator — gets paid more the longer it continues. The financial exposure of a custody fight is identical whether a parent is defending against false allegations or the target of a legitimate one, and it is identical whether the case is resolved fairly or dragged out for years. The court doesn’t refund the loser’s legal fees when the case turns out to have been baseless, and it doesn’t discount the winner’s fees when the outcome was righteous. Everyone pays retail, win or lose, for as long as the fight lasts.

The evaluator

If the case gets contentious enough, a judge can appoint a guardian ad litem or order a custody evaluation — and at that point the meter resets to zero. GAL hourly rates typically run $100 to $300, with $350-plus common in some markets, and retainers of $5,000 to $10,000 are standard before the investigation even begins. Total GAL fees in a genuinely contested matter routinely clear $10,000 to $20,000. A private psychological custody evaluation adds another $3,500 to $12,000 on top of that, and can take the better part of a year to complete — a year in which the case, and the parent’s exposure, stays open.

Courts usually split these costs 50/50 regardless of which parent requested the evaluation or which parent’s conduct made it necessary, and insurance never covers a dime of it. This is worth sitting with: the mechanism designed to protect the child’s best interest is billed, hourly, to the two people least equipped to negotiate its price, at a moment in their lives when they are least equipped to pay it.

The mechanism designed to protect the child’s best interest is billed, hourly, to the two people least equipped to negotiate its price.

Riptide’s July 8 piece on the soccer pipeline documented a version of this same structural problem in youth development: a travel-club coach with power to select players for a regional Olympic Development Program identification team also sells private training to the families of the kids he’s selecting from — and none of the six players he advanced from his own paying roster made it past the next tier. The person doing the evaluating has a financial relationship with the people being evaluated.

Family court runs the identical risk in miniature. GALs and evaluators are theoretically neutral, appointed by the court rather than chosen by either parent — but they are also repeat players who depend on referrals from the same family law bar and the same judges, case after case, for their livelihood. Neither profession requires the corruption of any individual GAL or evaluator to produce a bad structural incentive. It only requires that the person doing the gatekeeping have an ongoing financial stake in staying in the good graces of the system that keeps appointing them.

The line-skip

There’s one more tier most parents never learn exists until a lawyer mentions it: hiring your own judge. Under a mechanism that originated in California and now has counterparts in other states, parties to a family law case can stipulate to a private “temporary judge” — typically a retired judge or senior attorney working through a company like JAMS — who hears the case with the same binding authority as a public court judge, just off the public docket. It is not cheap. Private judges bill $350 to $950 an hour, with day rates as high as $8,000, and one documented Los Angeles case ran past $200,000 in fees to a single private judge before either spouse’s own attorney was even counted. It is also not always slower to resolve than the public system.

A comparative study by a retired appellate justice who went on to work as a private judge found that a standard public-court divorce cost the two spouses roughly $96,600 combined once both attorneys and experts were factored in, versus about $69,000 through the private-judge track — largely because the case moved faster. That’s the actual trade being offered: pay a judge $500 to $900 an hour and skip the year-plus backlog everyone still in the public system is waiting behind. It is a real option. It is also entirely unavailable to a parent who cannot front a five-figure retainer just to get in the door.

A parent facing a partner who benefits from prolonging the fight doesn’t get routed to the cheap option. They get routed to the expensive one, by the other side’s incentives rather than their own.

Mediation sits one rung down the same ladder, and it’s the rung most family law professionals recommend first — genuinely, not cynically. A mediated custody agreement typically runs $500 to $5,000 total, split between both parents, against the $50,000-plus a fully litigated high-conflict case can reach, and some counties fund free or sliding-scale mediation for low-income parents through court-connected programs. But mediation only works when both parents are negotiating in good faith and neither one is using delay, non-compliance, or the conflict itself as leverage — precisely the situation the enforcement gap above describes. A parent facing a partner who benefits from prolonging the fight doesn’t get routed to the cheap option. They get routed to the expensive one, by the other side’s incentives rather than their own.

The app

Then there’s the layer almost nobody outside family court has heard of. When a case is high-conflict enough, judges frequently order the parents onto a monitored co-parenting platform — most commonly OurFamilyWizard, the “court-recommended” market leader. It is not free, and it is not billed per family. Each parent buys a separate subscription, at $99 to $300 a year depending on tier, meaning a household effectively pays double the sticker price for the privilege of complying with its own court order.

One parent reviewing the platform put it bluntly: they were court-mandated onto it until their children turned 18 — thirteen more years — with no ability to opt out and rising prices along the way. OurFamilyWizard does offer a fee waiver for parents on public assistance or with documented domestic-violence histories, which is a genuine mitigation worth acknowledging. But a parent who is simply broke — not on SNAP, not on TANF, just drained by the legal bills that got them onto the app in the first place — pays full price for a tool the court, not the parent, decided was mandatory.

This is not a small, family-run software shop billing what it needs to stay afloat. In 2020, growth equity firm Spectrum Equity — an investor whose portfolio includes SurveyMonkey, Headspace, and Ancestry — took a significant stake in OurFamilyWizard and installed a new CEO. In 2024, the company folded OurFamilyWizard into a new parent entity called In Tandem, which now also owns the calendar app Cozi, the family-organizing app FamilyWall, and a newer product called Custody Navigator, consolidating several points of a family’s post-separation life under one investor-backed roof.

A private equity-backed platform acquiring a captive, court-mandated customer base is not the same business problem as competing for customers who could walk away.

None of that makes the product illegitimate — courts have real reasons to want a timestamped communication record in high-conflict cases, if they even take the time to review it. But it does mean the subscriber base generating that $99-to-$300-per-parent, per-year revenue isn’t shopping around. It’s been ordered there by a judge, with no substitute product a court order will accept instead. A private equity-backed platform acquiring a captive, court-mandated customer base is not the same business problem as competing for customers who could walk away. It’s closer to the Personal Seat License, minus the option to simply not buy a ticket.

The enforcement gap

Here is where the mechanism turns from expensive to weaponizable. Getting a custody order is one financial ordeal. Enforcing one, when the other parent simply ignores it, is a second one — and this is where the system’s design does its most damage. A parent whose court-ordered parenting time is being violated has no automatic enforcement mechanism. They have to file a motion for contempt, which means hiring a lawyer again, which means another retainer, another round of hourly billing, another hearing date months out on the docket. Meanwhile the violating parent faces no cost at all for the violation itself — only for whatever legal defense they choose to mount once they’re hauled back into court, if they’re hauled back into court.

Violating an order is free. Enforcing one is billed hourly to the victim.

The asymmetry is total: violating an order is free, and enforcing one is billed hourly to the victim. A parent who has already spent their savings on the initial custody litigation — the retainer, the GAL, the evaluator — often simply cannot afford round two. Which means the parent with more money, or the parent willing to keep spending, effectively controls the outcome regardless of what the original order says. Every motion filed, whether it’s a legitimate enforcement action or a bad-faith one meant to bleed the other parent dry, generates the same billable hours for the same attorneys, the same reappointment for the same GAL, the same fees for the same evaluator.

The system does not distinguish between conflict that serves the child and conflict that serves the professionals in the room.

The system does not distinguish between conflict that serves the child and conflict that serves the professionals in the room, because it has no mechanism to. Father & Co. has covered this dynamic before under a different name — coercive control migrating into the courtroom — but the plain economic version of the story is that non-enforcement, and the endless litigation it invites, is priced into the system as a feature, not a bug.

Non-enforcement, and the endless litigation it invites, is priced into the system as a feature, not a bug.

The funding stream underneath

Now to the part the Access Tax piece’s four paragraphs on family court didn’t have room for. When a parent pays a lawyer, a GAL, an evaluator, or an app subscription, that money leaves the household and doesn’t come back. But the state and federal governments are not simply watching from the sidelines while families exhaust themselves. Title IV-D of the Social Security Act reimburses states 66 cents on every dollar they spend running child support enforcement, with no ceiling on the federal match, and pays states an additional performance incentive — currently a minimum of six percent of collections, with room to earn more based on cost-effectiveness — on top of that.

None of that funding stream requires — or measures — whether a child ever saw a parent whose access was being blocked.

States are required to reinvest incentive dollars back into the very enforcement program that generated them, which means the system is structurally built to grow its own caseload. The federal government reported $25.8 billion in child support collected across 11.6 million cases in FY2024 alone. None of that funding stream requires — or measures — whether a child ever saw a parent whose access was being blocked. It measures collections and enforcement activity, full stop.

The child welfare side runs a parallel version of the same architecture. Title IV-E reimburses states 50 to roughly 77 percent of the cost of every child placed in foster care, scaled to the state’s per-capita income, with no upper limit on federal matching. A state that places a child in foster care gets money back from Washington for doing it. A state that keeps a family intact, or reunifies one, generally does not generate the same federal reimbursement stream — the incentive runs toward removal and placement, not toward the harder, cheaper, less billable work of keeping a family together. The system is capable of funding the option that costs the state less and the family more, but the reimbursement architecture points the other way.

A state that keeps a family intact, or reunifies one, generally does not generate the same federal reimbursement stream — the incentive runs toward removal and placement, not toward the harder, cheaper, less billable work of keeping a family together.

None of this means individual caseworkers, judges, or child support officers are chasing the incentive consciously. It means the system was built with a funding logic that rewards throughput — collections, placements, case volume — while every cost of contesting that throughput, of proving an order should be enforced or a removal shouldn’t have happened, lands on the parent’s personal credit card.

The swapped jerseys

Run this through the same test the Access Tax piece applied to youth soccer, stadium seats, tipped wages, hospital deductibles, Medicaid disability funding, and speed cameras: if a European country charged families a non-refundable commitment fee just for the right to be evaluated for a national development pathway, and let the person doing the evaluating also sell that same family private services, it would be reported here as a conflict of interest baked into the system by design. When it happens in an American courtroom — through GALs and evaluators who depend on referrals from the same bar they’re evaluating cases for — it’s called an independent professional opinion. And if a European country billed parents individually, at market rates, for the right to enforce a custody order the state itself issued, while collecting a federal match and a performance bonus for every dollar of enforcement activity generated in the process, it would be reported here as a system engineered to extract fees from families in crisis. When it happens in an American courtroom, it’s called due process, and the caseload keeps its own funding alive.

The system was never actually built to be navigated without money.

The honest caveat, consistent with this publication’s standard: some of this is defensible on its own terms. GAL investigations and evaluations exist because judges need independent information, not just competing parental narratives, and that information genuinely costs money to gather. Monitored communication platforms exist because high-conflict co-parenting genuinely produces disputes that benefit from a timestamped record. Fee waiver programs exist and do help some low-income parents. None of that is invented.

The family with more money gets a better outcome than the family with a better case.

But the aggregate effect is the same one the Access Tax piece identified across six other sectors entirely: a system that was never actually built to be navigated without money, sitting on top of a funding structure that keeps collecting whether or not the underlying goal — a child maintaining a relationship with both fit parents — is ever achieved. Soccer’s excuse is talent development. The NFL’s excuse is stadium economics. Family court’s excuse is due process and child safety. All of them are plausible in isolation. All of them describe systems where the family with more money gets a better outcome than the family with a better case. A parent doesn’t lose access to their child because a judge found them unfit. Sometimes they lose it because they ran out of money to keep proving they weren’t — while the meter kept running for everyone except the parent doing the blocking.

A parent doesn’t lose access to their child because a judge found them unfit. Sometimes they lose it because they ran out of money to keep proving they weren’t.

Sources: This piece expands on the family court section of Riptide’s July 8, 2026 piece “The Access Tax: How America Privatized the Cost of Belonging,” which situates family court alongside youth soccer, NFL stadium financing, restaurant tipping, hospital deductibles, Medicaid home care, and state gas taxes and speed camera revenue as instances of the same cost-shifting architecture; background on the USMNT’s pay-to-play youth pipeline that opened that series is drawn from two earlier Riptide Dead Reckoning columns, “The Price of Losing: Why the World Cup Ceiling Is Written in Registration Fees” (July 7, 2026) and “The Data Confirms What the Pipeline Already Knew” (July 8, 2026), which in turn cite Ryan O’Hanlon’s ESPN analysis, Sam Mahmood’s and Robert Kurth’s public commentary, Clay Travis’s commentary, and a 2025–26 Virginia Valor FC Player and Parent Commitment Agreement. Federal funding figures on Title IV-D child support enforcement are drawn from the Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Child Support Enforcement, the Congressional Research Service’s overview of the child support enforcement program, and 45 C.F.R. Part 302, which set the current 66 percent federal matching rate and the six percent minimum incentive payment formula. Title IV-E foster care reimbursement figures, including the 50-to-77-percent FY2026 Federal Medical Assistance Percentage range, come from ACF’s Title IV-E Foster Care program materials and legal-reference reporting on state-by-state FMAP rates. Custody litigation and guardian ad litem cost estimates, including the range for high-asset and high-conflict cases running into six figures, are drawn from multiple family-law cost surveys and legal-services publishers, including figures attributed to Canterbury Law Group, LegalClarity, CoParenter, AF Law Firm, O’Flaherty Law, Bryan Fagan Law Office, and the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland; these figures vary meaningfully by state and case complexity, and readers pursuing their own cases should treat them as national ranges rather than local quotes. Private judging figures, including hourly and day rates and the documented Los Angeles case exceeding $200,000, are drawn from Davis Vanguard’s reporting on California’s private judging system and from published JAMS fee schedules; the comparative cost study is attributed to retired Justice Sheila Sonenshine as reported by Davis Vanguard. Mediation cost ranges are drawn from AF Law Firm’s and CoParenter’s published breakdowns. OurFamilyWizard pricing and tier information come from the company’s own pricing pages and independent 2026 pricing breakdowns; ownership and corporate-structure details on OurFamilyWizard’s parent company, In Tandem, and its investor, Spectrum Equity, are drawn from Spectrum Equity’s own investment and portfolio announcements. Father & Co. has separately reported on the guardian ad litem accountability gap and the family court enforcement gap in earlier coverage; that reporting informed the framing of this piece but is not the source of the cost figures cited above.

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