The Scott Gardner Tragedy: A Preventable Death and a Broken Family Court System
When tragedy strikes, the instinct is to look for monsters. In the case of little Sebastian Gardner, found dead in the back of a sweltering truck on a 92-degree Florida afternoon, the monster was the man who left him there—his father, Scott Gardner. But if we stop there, we miss the bigger picture. Because what killed Sebastian wasn't just one man’s cat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.