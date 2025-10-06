When I learned that Giselle Smiel had been booked into a Los Angeles County jail, I thought there must be a mistake.

She had no criminal record, no history of violence, and no reason to run. Four months earlier, I had been filing public-records requests about one of the incidents that now sits at the center of her case. Every agency I contacted shut its doors. Months later, that same machinery of secrecy was turned against her through a criminal case built on her ex-partner’s accusations — not on the school incident itself.

What began as a simple request for information has become a test of transparency, due process, and conscience in the nation’s largest county justice system.

At a Glance

May 2025: I filed California Public Records Act (CPRA) requests about a May 1 incident at two San Marcos schools involving members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit.

All agencies — the L.A. DA, San Diego Sheriff, and San Marcos Unified School District — denied or delayed disclosure.

June 18 2025: prosecutors filed six felony counts against Giselle Smiel , the mother whose case I’d been reporting on.

Sept 4 2025: she was detained, nearly four months later, and remains in jail on $500,000 bail .

Oct 6 2025 · 8:30 a.m. · Dept 34 — readiness hearing, Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Los Angeles.

The Investigation That Started It

On May 1, 2025, witnesses at Double Peak K-8 and Mission Hills High School in San Marcos saw officers identifying themselves as part of the Los Angeles County DA’s Child Abduction Unit attempt to contact two children on campus—without any visible warrant or court order.

That scene became the basis for my four-part series on The Thunder Report:

Each story exposed deeper inconsistencies between agencies and counties—all converging on one mother, Giselle Smiel.

While the May 1 operation became my focus as a journalist, the charges that followed stemmed from an entirely different conflict — a long-running custody battle that her ex-partner weaponized through the courts.

Filing the Records Requests

Between May 12 and 15, I filed formal CPRA requests with every agency involved.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Office

Initially denied my request, citing confidentiality under Welfare & Institutions Code §827 and Gov Code §7923.600.

After appeal, they admitted:

“The Sheriff’s Office agrees that Government Code § 7927.705 incorporating WIC § 827 was erroneously applied to your request.” — June 3, 2025

Yet they still withheld the footage, claiming no responsive records showed coordination with L.A.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

Responded June 16, 2025:

“Crime-scene photos, audio and video recordings, witness statements, and all other reports and investigations by District Attorney Investigators are exempt from disclosure. This includes pending cases or related ongoing investigations.”

At that time, no criminal case existed, and no privilege log was provided.

San Marcos Unified School District

Extended its deadline:

“Due to the volume and nature of the information requested, we have enacted a 14-day extension as permitted by law.” — May 21, 2025

I asked for confirmation that the footage and emails had been preserved. No response ever came.

By mid-June, every door had closed; the record of the May 1 event disappeared behind exemptions.

CPRA Denials and Timing

The denials themselves tell a story. When I filed the CPRA requests in May, there was no criminal case, no “ongoing investigation,” and no reason to withhold basic inter-agency correspondence. Yet the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office invoked exemptions that usually apply after charges are filed.

That sequence matters. Within weeks of those denials, the same office brought felony charges against the very mother whose case I had been documenting. The timing suggests that information about the May 1 operation—and who authorized it—was sealed just before it could have contradicted the prosecution’s version of events.

Public records law exists to prevent exactly that kind of self-protective blackout. Instead, it was used to construct one.

Jurisdictional Failure (UCCJEA Angle)

Under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act (UCCJEA), when children live in one county for more than six months, any enforcement action by another county must be preceded by a Good Cause Report and inter-county coordination. The children in this case had lived in San Diego County for five years.

The record shows no such coordination. The San Diego Sheriff confirmed to me that it had no communication or joint report with Los Angeles before the DA’s office filed its case. If that’s accurate, the prosecution may have been initiated in the wrong jurisdiction entirely—without the statutory findings that would make it lawful.

That missing report is more than a technicality; it’s the paper trail that should prove both counties agreed on who had authority to act. Its absence raises a simple but devastating question: How can a county prosecute a case it never properly assumed jurisdiction over?

June 18 2025

The DA’s Office filed six felony counts (PC 278.5(a), PC 278, PC 207(a), and special allegation PC 667.85).

Giselle Smiel, with no criminal record, suddenly faced charges that turned a custody dispute into a criminal prosecution.

The Four-Month Gap

Between filing and arrest, she remained in San Diego County. She kept her children in school, attended appointments, and talked about feeling trapped—afraid to travel or visit relatives because she feared any movement could be misread as flight.

In July, her son suffered a medical emergency that conflicted with a court date. She missed the appearance, expecting to explain later. Under Penal Code §§978.5–981, missing court automatically triggers a bench warrant. When counties must coordinate, those warrants can sit unserved for months.

That appears to be what happened. Paperwork drifted between Los Angeles and San Diego until early September, when deputies executed it. There was no chase, no secrecy—just bureaucracy catching up.

“She never tried to leave,” a friend of hers told me. “She was afraid to go anywhere.”

Watching it unfold, I saw how easily a parent can move from participant to prisoner. What began as a medical emergency became a justification for arrest months later.

Bench warrants are meant to secure appearances, not punish emergencies. When systems fail to communicate, they become snares.

Inside the Courtroom

Smiel remains detained on $500,000 bail. Her public defender still has not received discovery. At a prior bail hearing, prosecutors referenced a dismissed “non-compliance” matter to oppose release. That non-compliance was the result of a failure by the San Diego jail where she was being held to follow ADA compliance.

ADA advocate Renata DeMello continues to seek accommodations under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, citing communication barriers and access issues. Her requests remain pending.

The inertia that delayed the warrant now defines the courtroom—hearings postponed, motions deferred, relief delayed.

Rights Ignored

During our review of Giselle’s case, Renata DeMello and I compiled a legal analysis outlining the rights and protections that should have been available to her under both federal and state law. As a person with documented disabilities and a survivor of domestic violence, she should have been entitled to clear, trauma-informed communication and full participation in her defense.

Under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (42 U.S.C. § 12131 et seq.) and 28 C.F.R. § 35.160, government entities—including a Public Defender’s Office—must ensure effective communication and accessibility accommodations for clients with disabilities. These rules guarantee equal access to discovery materials, hearings, and attorney communications.

We also noted that Marsy’s Law—California’s Victims’ Bill of Rights Act, Cal. Const. Art. I, § 28(b)—requires that victims of domestic violence be treated with fairness and respect, and that their safety and dignity be protected. Meanwhile, the California Rules of Professional Conduct (Rules 1.1 – 1.4) and Penal Code §§ 1054.1 – 1054.7 mandate prompt disclosure of discovery and informed consultation between attorney and client.

Based on our research, none of these standards appear to have been meaningfully applied in Giselle’s case. She still lacks full discovery, trauma-informed communication, and coordinated engagement between her counsel and ADA support. Under the ADA, the defense agency should have initiated an interactive process to identify reasonable accommodations that would allow her meaningful participation in her defense.

The absence of that process is more than administrative neglect; it illustrates how easily procedural rights dissolve when agencies treat disability and trauma accommodations as optional. It also raises potential compliance issues under 28 C.F.R. §§ 35.172–35.178, which authorize federal civil rights complaints to the Department of Justice’s Disability Rights Section.

What the Record Shows

Every agency invoked exemptions meant for active criminal or student matters, even before any case existed. The Sheriff admitted error yet withheld records; the DA cited “ongoing investigations”; the school district hid behind FERPA.

Together, these actions formed a pattern: reflexive secrecy. The same opacity that blocked my CPRA requests mirrored the procedural confusion that left a warrant unserved for months. For Giselle Smiel, that opacity translated into lost work, lost housing, and lost contact with her children.

Systemic Pattern

This isn’t an isolated failure. Across California—and in family-court systems nationwide—parents who report abuse or resist unsafe visitation orders often find themselves recast as offenders. Secrecy, sealed records, and bureaucratic language become tools for erasing context.

Prosecutors have increasingly stretched “child-abduction” statutes to criminalize custody disputes that belong in civil court. When those same offices control the evidence, they can shape the narrative unchecked. Giselle’s continued detention without discovery, and a public defender who has yet to demand compliance, reflect a system that punishes persistence more than crime.

As her ADA advocate reminded the court, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act requires public entities—including courts—to provide effective communication and reasonable accommodation. Those rights exist on paper; in practice, they’ve been ignored.

Human Impact

Giselle Smiel is not a criminal mastermind; she is a mother who raised two children largely alone for five years. Every witness I spoke with described her as protective, exhausted, and deeply frightened of the institutions now judging her.

Her children are traumatized and confused. They ask why their mother isn’t home, or why she is being targeted in the first place. She isn’t hiding from justice—she’s begging for it.

To this day she has received no full discovery, no clear explanation of the jurisdictional basis for her case, and no assurance that anyone will account for the missing Good Cause Report.

When a parent with no record can be jailed for doing what family court once demanded—keeping children safe—the system has turned on itself.

Why It Matters

This case exposes how easily efficiency can eclipse accountability. The California Public Records Act begins with a promise: “Access to information concerning the conduct of the people’s business is a fundamental and necessary right.”

When that promise is ignored, fairness evaporates. If a journalist can’t obtain basic records and a mother can be jailed months after missing court for a child’s emergency, the process itself deserves scrutiny.

Covering this story taught me that the distance between routine paperwork and the loss of freedom is alarmingly small. A system that delays information also delays justice.

Urgency / Call to Action

Tomorrow’s readiness hearing—Oct 6 · 8:30 a.m. · Department 34 · Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center—will decide whether the case moves forward or finally confronts the procedural breakdowns that began in San Marcos.

Advocates urge court-watchers, journalists, and the public to attend. Transparency starts with eyes in the room. Public presence is not protest—it’s accountability. Every observer in that courtroom helps ensure that what happens there is seen, recorded, and remembered.

This case asks the oldest question in American justice: What happens when government power goes unobserved?

Until those answers are visible—until the missing reports are produced and the record itself is complete—the public has both the right and the duty to watch.

Whatever the outcome, the documents remain: unanswered emails, withdrawn exemptions, timelines that don’t align. They tell a story of bureaucracy protecting itself and a mother who believed staying home would keep her safe—until it didn’t.