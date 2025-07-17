In a sharp and carefully phrased academic critique, Professor Eric Yamamoto confirms what many legal reformers have long suspected: the American justice system has been quietly hijacked. His recent publication, “Critical Procedure: ADR and the Justices”, doesn’t scream it from the rooftops — but it doesn’t have to. If you read between the lines, Yamamoto all but declares that the judiciary has replaced the constitutional court system with a privately governed, contract-based model of justice.

Let’s not beat around the bush: Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) — often marketed as "efficient" or "collaborative" — is the Trojan horse that brought down Article III. And Yamamoto lays bare just how far we've drifted from the Constitution.

🔹 This Isn’t Justice — It’s Privatized Control

Yamamoto calls it what it is: an “alternate system of justice.” That’s lawyer-speak for “not real courts.” In this system:

Judges are removed.

Class actions are blocked.

Discovery is curtailed.

Public oversight is erased.

Corporate contracts replace legal precedent.

This isn’t adjudication in the traditional sense. It’s corporate-sanctioned arbitration — and it strips you of your rights under the Constitution.

And who gave it to us? Not Congress. Not the people. Not even a proper legal debate.

🔹 Judicial Fiat, Not Lawmaking

Yamamoto directly states that the Supreme Court imposed ADR by sidestepping democratic and judicial norms:

No rulemaking process.

No stare decisis (precedent).

No constitutional review.

Just a top-down procedural rewrite to serve corporate interests.

This is not what Article III courts were designed to do. The Constitution gives us three branches of government. ADR operates like a fourth — one that doesn’t answer to voters, juries, or the Bill of Rights.

🔹 A Judiciary No Longer About Justice

When Yamamoto refers to this shift as “judge-generated” and “a monumental change in legal history,” he is pointing out what legal realists have been screaming for decades:

The courts have been converted into administrative policy enforcers.

The promise of an impartial judge, public hearing, and the ability to appeal based on law? All hollowed out. What’s left is compliance, not justice. Procedure, not protection.

🔹 What Yamamoto Won’t Say (But We Will)

Professor Yamamoto stops just short of calling it unconstitutional — but every paragraph hints at the fraud:

Power has been centralized.

Rights have been stripped.

Corporate interests have replaced democratic accountability.

So let’s finish the sentence for him:

If a proceeding doesn’t take place in a court of law, with all the due process guarantees of the Constitution, then the ruling is not lawful.

It’s time Americans wake up and recognize that the judiciary has quietly handed over your rights to a network of unaccountable tribunals. This isn’t conspiracy — this is contract law masquerading as constitutional authority.

🔹 Conclusion: The ADR Coup Is Here

Professor Yamamoto’s analysis doesn’t read like a radical’s rant. It reads like a legal obituary. The traditional court system — your right to trial, to due process, to appeal — is dying. And the cause of death is plain:

A judge-made administrative replacement that answers to no one but itself.

The good news? The paper trail is now public. Yamamoto has given you the receipts. All that remains is whether We the People will recognize the fraud and restore constitutional order.