HFCRights
Jul 17

This piece nails it. ADR wasn’t introduced to help families or streamline justice — it was a calculated move to replace constitutional protections with private contracts and administrative control. The courts have become tools for compliance, not justice, and families are paying the ultimate price.

We’re watching parents lose their children with no jury, no due process, and no real appeal. The economic entanglements of divorce — fueled by Title IV-D and IV-E incentives — are destroying lives. One parent a day dies by suicide after losing their kids. This isn’t reform. It’s a betrayal of everything our legal system is supposed to protect.

