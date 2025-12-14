Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
11h

King County Superior Court in Seattle, WA is doing the same thing. It is closing Zoom hearings to everyone but litigants, even for Contempt and Enforcement hearings that impose $1,000/day fines. State actors released falsified "medical records" without consent and entered them into the correct record without pending investigations and grievances. Attorneys refuse to file due process and ADA claims in the county, appeal and WA State Supreme courts. This is unconstitutional. Bar associations, judicial misconduct and state investigative authorities are overlooking and condoning the behavior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
13h

Do You Really Know Where You Are, Who You Are or Where You Are Headed? It's Very Likely You Do Not. Through no fault of your own, you have been kept in the dark.

America Is Not The United States Inc.

https://open.substack.com/pub/nhne/p/do-you-really-know-where-you-are?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture