The Protected Predator: How Lane Schlesinger Evaded Accountability for 15 Years
Lane Schlesinger was supposed to serve and protect. Instead, he lied, endangered lives, and helped erase a father—then retired with a pension. The state helped him get away with it.
Would you feel safe in a town where a police officer can storm into a hospital’s COVID-19 unit, refuse to wear a mask, ignore nurses and doctors, shout at staff, and then walk away without a single consequence?
Welcome to New Rochelle, New York—where former police officer Lane Schlesinger built a career on misconduct, insubordination, and public endanger…
