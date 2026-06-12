The family court network documented in this series does not run on professional inertia alone. It runs on federal money — billions of dollars annually flowing through grant programs that, by design or by structural drift, subsidize the same closed system that leaves documented alienation unanswered and targeted parents without recourse.

By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.| Part Three — The System That Fails Targeted Parents

Parts One and Two of this series established the human cost of parental alienation and the structural architecture that makes it so difficult to address inside the family court system. This part addresses a question the first two parts implicitly raised: if the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts is a private membership organization with no statutory authority, no elected leadership, and no external accountability mechanism, how did it come to occupy the operational center of an institution that processes millions of families each year?

The answer runs through the federal treasury. The AFCC network did not capture the family court through ideological argument alone. It was subsidized into position — through grant programs administered by the Department of Health and Human Services, through federal child support enforcement funding structures that reward custody arrangements generating maximum support orders, and through training contracts that allowed a private trade association to become the de facto credentialing authority for the professionals courts rely on most. Understanding those funding streams is not a detour from the accountability story. It is the accountability story.

The Access and Visitation Pipeline

The entry point is a largely invisible federal grant program created by the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 — welfare reform. Buried within PRWORA was a provision authorizing federal Access and Visitation grants to states: funds to establish programs supporting noncustodial-parent access to and visitation of their children. The stated purpose was uncontroversial. The operational reality of how those grants were deployed tells a more complicated story.

The foundational policy documents that shaped how states implemented A/V programs were written under contract to the Office of Child Support Enforcement by Jessica Pearson of the Center for Policy Research. Pearson was not a disinterested policy analyst. She was, simultaneously, an AFCC affiliate, a founding officer of the AFCC, and a regular presenter at AFCC conferences. The “Promising Practices” document she compiled for OCSE in 2001 and 2002, and the “Strategic Planning Guide” she authored in 2006, became the operational playbooks for how state courts spent A/V federal funds. They guided states to convene the same cast of professionals — judges, court administrators, mental health practitioners, mediators — to develop programs that, in Pearson’s framework, increased noncustodial-parent access and custody time.

Title IV-D and the Custody Economics Problem

A second, and more durable federal funding stream shapes family court incentive structures in ways most parents — and most family law practitioners — do not fully understand. Title IV-D of the Social Security Act, enacted in 1975, created the federal child support enforcement program. Under IV-D, states receive federal matching funds for child support administrative costs and performance-based incentive payments tied to five enforcement metrics: paternity establishment, support order establishment, current collections, arrears collections, and cost-effectiveness ratios.

The program generates more than $30 billion in annual collections nationally and has substantially improved paternity establishment rates and support order compliance. Those are real achievements. But the incentive structure has a documented structural distortion that directly intersects with custody outcomes.

“States have discovered that the less custody given to higher wage-earning parents, the more they can collect from Title IV-D federal funds. Due to the substantial amounts at stake, states will continue to optimize on this equation.”



Co-Parenting Action Network, Title IV-D Reform analysis

A 2026 policy analysis published through Zenodo — “Title IV-D Performance Incentives and Shared Parenting Outcomes” — examined this distortion in detail. The paper reviewed how IV-D’s collection-based metrics create financial pressure that can indirectly influence custody policy and child support guideline design. But the distortion operates through two mechanisms, not one, and the second is more durable than the first.

The first is order size. When the higher-earning parent holds primary custody, the lower earner becomes the noncustodial obligor. Their order is calculated off a smaller income. The state collects less and earns a smaller federal incentive payment. The financial signal points away from this arrangement and toward one where the higher earner is the obligor — maximizing order size, collections, and federal revenue.

The second mechanism is income imputation and enforcement duration. When a noncustodial obligor loses income or cannot pay, many states assign an assumed earning capacity rather than using actual wages, maintaining or increasing the order regardless of ability to pay. Arrears compound. Each enforcement action — license suspension, passport revocation, wage garnishment, contempt filing — is a separately billable IV-D activity generating additional federal matching funds. A sustained, unpayable order earns the state more cumulative revenue than one resolved through shared parenting, which eliminates the support differential and the enforcement activity along with it. The system’s financial incentive points not just against equal custody at the outset, but against resolving the conflict at all. The analysis concluded by recommending recalibration of federal incentive metrics and stronger proportional child support guidelines that account for parenting time — reforms proposed in a bipartisan Senate bill in 2021 but not enacted.

This does not mean every custody outcome is being manipulated for revenue. It means the system contains a structural financial incentive that points in one direction, and that no mechanism currently exists to measure or correct for it. Targeted parents who have long suspected that their cases were decided by something other than the evidence they presented are not wrong to look at the financial architecture.

VAWA and the Credentialing Problem

A third funding stream runs through the Violence Against Women Act. VAWA’s Justice for Families program — administered by the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women — funds court-based programs, supervised visitation, professional training for family court practitioners, and civil legal assistance in domestic violence cases. These are legitimate and necessary programs. The structural problem is the same one that appears throughout this series: who designs the training, who delivers it, and who benefits from the professional credentialing that results.

AFCC conferences have explicitly partnered with VAWA-funded organizations. At AFCC’s 2018 symposium on child custody, a pre-conference institute was co-presented by staff from the Battered Women’s Justice Project — a VAWA grantee — alongside an AFCC judge and a custody evaluator. The framing of VAWA training resources through AFCC conference channels means that federally funded professional development flows into the same professional community that AFCC credentials and conferences. The training expands the network’s reach. The network’s members become the credentialed professionals courts turn to. The billing follows.

Kayden’s Law — the Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act, enacted as part of VAWA’s 2022 reauthorization — represents the most significant federal effort to date to use grant conditions to reshape family court practice. The law conditions STOP Grant eligibility on states adopting reforms, including: restrictions on court-ordered reunification programs lacking peer-reviewed evidence; mandatory judicial training on coercive control, child trauma, and implicit bias; and enhanced qualifications for expert witnesses testifying in custody cases involving abuse allegations.

“Kayden’s Law represents a shift in federal policy toward prioritizing child safety over parental reunification in abuse-related custody disputes. It is among the first federal statutes to link family court practices to eligibility for domestic violence grant funding.”



Wikipedia, Kayden’s Law — citing BWJP analysis

As of 2025, California, Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee, Utah, and Pennsylvania had all enacted state-level reforms aligned with Kayden’s Law. Maryland’s 2024 reforms aligned expert witness standards and abuse evaluation requirements with the federal framework. Tennessee restricted court-ordered reunification programs lacking scientific support. Pennsylvania’s version, signed by Governor Josh Shapiro in April 2024, required courts to actively screen for seventeen safety factors in custody cases.

Kayden’s Law matters to this series for a specific reason: it demonstrates that the federal funding leverage that helped build the AFCC network can, in principle, be used to regulate it. If grant eligibility can be conditioned on states restricting evidence-free reunification programs and requiring abuse training for evaluators, it can also be conditioned on disclosure of professional affiliations in court appointments, on external review of evaluator accountability, and on evidentiary standards for custody evaluation reports. The mechanism exists. What has been absent is the political will to apply it.

What Maryland Illustrates

Maryland is worth examining as a case study, both because it is a primary coverage area for this publication and because it illustrates the tensions within the reform landscape.

Maryland’s 2024 Kayden’s Law-aligned reforms were an improvement. But as Father & Co. reported in January 2025, the state’s version of the legislation left significant gaps: it did not require custody evaluators to receive training in parent-child contact problems, including parental alienation, despite the fact that both AFCC’s own Model Standards and the APA’s 2022 Custody Evaluator Guidelines explicitly state that evaluators should be trained to identify and assess alienating behaviors. A bill that required evaluators to understand domestic violence without requiring them to understand parental alienation did not close the accountability gap — it created a new asymmetry in what evaluators are trained to see.

Maryland also has a documented AFCC presence. The National Family Resiliency Center in Howard County — which provides court-involved services, including co-parenting counseling, therapeutic services, and reunification programs — operates within the same professional ecosystem that the state’s family courts rely on. The question of whether AFCC-affiliated organizations receive state contracts, and whether judges appointing professionals disclose AFCC affiliations as a matter of course, has not been systematically examined at the state level. That examination is overdue.

The Reform Architecture That Already Exists

Parts One and Two of this series ended with the observation that the system’s failures are structural, not accidental, and that structural problems require structural remedies. The federal funding analysis in this part makes that argument more concrete by identifying where the leverage points actually are.

Federal grant conditions already regulate significant aspects of state family court practice. Kayden’s Law established the precedent that STOP Grant eligibility can be conditioned on specific reforms. Title IV-D already carries performance metrics that shape state behavior. Access and Visitation grants already specify, in federal guidance, how state courts should structure their programs. The framework for federal accountability exists. The gaps in that framework are what need to be addressed.

None of these reforms requires dismantling the family court system or eliminating the professional network that serves it. Most would require no new federal spending — only conditions attached to grants already flowing. The political obstacle is not complexity. It is that the network these reforms would regulate has decades of institutional investment in the status quo, and a presence in the professional organizations, policy commissions, and legislative testimony processes that shape how reform proposals are received.

What Parents Deserve to Know

This series began with a parent waiting on the other side of a door that their child may not open for years. It ends with a federal funding architecture that most of those parents have never heard of, channeling billions of dollars annually through the same professional ecosystem that failed them — and providing, in its grant conditions and incentive structures, the clearest available mechanism for the accountability reforms the system currently lacks.

The targeted parent who documented everything, showed up to every hearing, and watched the evidence disappear into a custody evaluator’s clinical framework was not experiencing a failure of individual professionals alone. They were experiencing the output of a system that was built, piece by piece, with federal money, under the operational guidance of a private trade association, with no external accountability mechanism and no requirement that the professionals it produced disclose the network they belonged to.

Naming that system is not a grievance. It is a prerequisite for changing it. The door that eventually opens for the alienated parent does not open because the system finally worked. It opens in spite of the system — because children, given time and enough catalyst, find their way to the truth. The reform agenda laid out here is about making sure the system eventually catches up to what parents already know, and what the evidence has long documented.

This series continues. Investigative reporting on family court vendor procurement — including county-level contracting in Maryland — is ongoing.

Sources: 42 U.S.C. § 669b (PRWORA). Access and Visitation grants authorization. Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996. Pearson, Jessica, and David Price. Child Access and Visitation Programs: Promising Practices. Center for Policy Research and Policy Studies, Inc. Compiled 2001–2002 under OCSE contract. Cited in ACF/OCSE Essentials for Attorneys, Chapter 15. Pearson, Jessica. A Collaboration and Strategic Planning Guide for States: Child Access and Visitation Programs. OCSE, 2006. Cited in MACCAbuse federal funding documentation. Wolf, C.J. “Title IV-D Performance Incentives and Shared Parenting Outcomes: A Policy Analysis.” Zenodo, 2026. doi:10.5281/zenodo.18913263. Reviewed pre-publication; conclusions reflect author’s analysis. Co-Parenting Action Network. “Title IV-D Reform.” coparentingaction.org. Accessed May 2026. MACCAbuse. “Federal Funding” documentation page. maccabuse.org. Accessed May 2026. Caution: ideologically framed source; cited for federal funding documentation only. Ludwig, Doreen. “HHS Fatherhood Family Court Programs Separate American Mothers and Their Children: 5 Publications Show How.” LinkedIn Pulse, 2022. Note: cited for documented funding timeline; ideological framing not endorsed by Father & Co. 19th News. “Federal grants can save the lives of abuse victims. $200 million is sitting unspent.” April 16, 2026. OVW FY 2025 appropriation of $713 million cited therein. Wikipedia. “Kayden’s Law.” State implementation section. Accessed May 2026. ABPP Newsletter. “Significant Changes in Child Custody Laws for Forensic Psychologists.” December 2024. Kayden’s Law state adoption summary. Phillips, Michael. “Addressing Gaps in Maryland’s Proposed Kayden’s Law.” Father & Co. / Substack. January 2025. fatherandco.substack.com. AFCC. 2018 13th Symposium on Child Custody conference program. “Child Custody Evaluations in Cases Involving Intimate Partner Violence” pre-conference institute, co-presented by BWJP staff (VAWA grantee). Documented in Ludwig OCSE summary. U.S. Senate Bill S. 503 (117th Congress, 1st Session). Cornyn-Menendez-Cardin bill to amend Title IV-D to allow use of incentive payments for parenting time agreements. Referred to Senate Finance Committee, March 2021. ACF/OCSE. “Final Rule: Prohibition of Federal Funding for Costs of Guardians Ad Litem in IV-D Actions.” acf.gov. Accessed May 2026.

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