The Pain of Helping: When Trauma Turns Kindness Into the Enemy
I didn’t expect to lose a friendship for being kind.
I didn’t expect my support to be twisted into manipulation.
I didn’t expect to become a target just for listening.
But it happened.
And it broke something in me.
This is the part of advocacy work that no one warns you about. When you try to hold space for someone else’s pain—especially pain that echoes you…
