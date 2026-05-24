In California family court, the attorney who just beat you drafts the official record of what happened. Most people don’t know that — and don’t know what to do about it.

You walked into court. You argued your case. The judge ruled — maybe in your favor, maybe not. The hearing ends. Everyone goes home.

What happens next is something most family court litigants don’t know about, don’t understand, and aren’t warned about. The attorney who just argued against you — the one representing your ex-spouse — sits down and writes the official court order.

Not a summary of what they think happened. The actual Order After Hearing. The formal legal document that becomes permanent record of what the judge decided, what the court ordered, and why. The document that every future judge in your case will read before they hear a single word from you.

In California family court, and certainly other states as well, this is standard practice. And if you’re self-represented, it is one of the most dangerous moments in your case.

How the System Is Supposed to Work

California Rules of Court place the responsibility for drafting the Order After Hearing on prevailing counsel — the attorney for the side that won. The reasoning is practical: judges in family court handle enormous caseloads. Having the court draft every order would grind the calendar to a halt. Attorneys are officers of the court and are expected to accurately reflect what was decided.

The supposed safeguard is a review process. After prevailing counsel drafts the proposed order, they are required to send it to the other party before submitting it to the judge. The other party then has the opportunity to:

Approve it as to form, meaning they agree the language accurately reflects the ruling

Object to specific language they believe mischaracterizes what the court actually said

Propose alternative wording

If the parties can’t agree on language, the dispute goes back to the judge to resolve. The judge then signs the final version.

On paper, this is reasonable. Both sides get a look. Errors get caught. The judge has final authority.

In practice, it depends entirely on whether both sides are equipped to participate meaningfully in that review.

Where It Breaks Down

When both parties have attorneys, the system works tolerably. Opposing counsel receives the proposed order, reads it with trained eyes, identifies any language that overstates the ruling or forecloses future arguments, and either negotiates a correction or objects on the record. It’s not perfect, but there’s a check.

When one party is self-represented — as is increasingly common in California family court, where attorney fees routinely reach six figures and beyond — that check disappears.

Here is what a self-represented litigant typically doesn’t know:

They don’t know they have the right to object.

Many pro per litigants receive the proposed order, assume it accurately reflects what the judge said, and sign off on it. They have no idea that opposing counsel may have characterized ambiguous rulings in the most favorable terms, omitted contextual reasoning that supports the losing party’s position, or used specific language that quietly forecloses future legal arguments.

They don’t know what to look for.

An experienced attorney reading a proposed order can spot the difference between language that accurately reflects “the court declines to make a finding at this time” and language that reads “the court finds no basis for the claim.” Those are very different legal statements. One leaves a door open. One closes it. A non-lawyer reading both may see the same thing.

They don’t know the timeline.

California Rules of Court require that the opposing party be given a reasonable opportunity to review before the order is submitted. If a self-represented litigant doesn’t respond promptly — because they don’t understand the urgency, because they’re working, because they’re managing a crisis — the proposed order may be submitted and signed without their input.

They don’t understand what the document does.

The Order After Hearing is not a summary for the file. It is the official legal record of what was decided. Future judges — including trial judges who take over a case — read it as authoritative. If it says something that wasn’t quite what the judge intended, or omits context that matters, that version of events becomes the baseline for every future proceeding.

What Opposing Counsel Can Do With That Pen

Let’s be specific, because the risks are concrete.

Framing ambiguous rulings.

Judges often speak in qualified terms from the bench — “I’m inclined to think,” “it seems to me,” “I’m not making a finding today, but.” A proposed order drafted by opposing counsel can convert that qualified language into a clean, definitive ruling. The nuance disappears. The door that was left open gets closed on paper.

Omitting favorable context.

If a judge denied your motion but said something in the hearing that acknowledged the legitimacy of your underlying concern — “I understand your position, and you may be able to raise this at trial” — that context may simply not appear in the order. The order reflects the outcome, not the texture of the ruling.

Characterizing reasoning.

The order doesn’t just say what was decided — it often explains why. Opposing counsel’s version of the court’s reasoning may be accurate, or it may subtly emphasize the legal basis most damaging to your future arguments. You may not notice the difference. A future judge reading it almost certainly won’t.

Setting up future arguments.

Experienced family law attorneys think three moves ahead. Language in an order after hearing can be crafted to support arguments they plan to make at trial, in future RFOs, or in appeals. If you don’t catch it at the drafting stage, you may encounter it later in a context where it’s much harder to challenge.

The Conflict of Interest Nobody Talks About

The practice of having opposing counsel draft court orders creates a structural conflict of interest that the legal system largely ignores because, in a world of represented parties, it’s manageable.

In family court — where self-representation rates are high, emotions run deep, parties have often accused each other of serious misconduct, and the stakes include children and financial survival — it is not manageable. It is a recurring opportunity for the party with resources and counsel to quietly shape the official record of proceedings in their favor, one order at a time.

This is especially acute in cases where the same attorneys appear repeatedly before the same judges. Repeat-player attorneys know how orders in a given department tend to be phrased. They know what language judges typically use. They know how to draft an order that accurately reflects the ruling while serving their client’s long-term interests — and they know it will likely be signed without modification. A self-represented litigant reviewing that order has no equivalent knowledge base.

The conflict is not hypothetical. It surfaces in cases where an order after hearing becomes the basis for a contempt motion — where the self-represented party is later told they violated a court order, and discovers that the order, as written by opposing counsel, says something somewhat different from what they understood the judge to have said.

What You Can Do About It

If you are self-represented in California family court, here is what you need to know and do.

Understand that you will receive a proposed order.

After any hearing where you lose — or where orders are made — you should expect to receive a proposed Order After Hearing from opposing counsel. This is not the final order. It is a draft.

Read it against your notes from the hearing.

The day of the hearing, write down exactly what the judge said in her ruling — her specific words, her qualifications, her reasoning. Compare those notes to the proposed order when it arrives. Look for: anything that overstates what was decided, anything that converts qualified language into a definitive finding, anything that omits the context the judge provided, and any reasoning that doesn’t match what you heard.

Respond in writing, promptly.

If you disagree with any language in the proposed order, respond in writing to opposing counsel — and to the court — within the time provided. State specifically which language you object to and why, and propose alternative language that more accurately reflects the ruling. Keep your objection focused on accuracy, not on relitigating the outcome.

Ask the judge to resolve disputes.

If you and opposing counsel cannot agree on language, you have the right to ask the court to resolve the dispute. File your objection with the court and request that the judge review the disputed language before signing. Courts deal with this regularly.

Consider asking for court-prepared orders.

In cases where you have significant concerns about opposing counsel’s accuracy or good faith — particularly where the relationship is highly adversarial — you can ask the judge to prepare the order herself or to require that the proposed order be submitted to the court for review before it is sent to you. Judges have discretion to do this. Most won’t in routine cases, but if you articulate a specific concern about accuracy, it is worth asking.

Don’t sign anything you don’t understand.

“Approved as to form” means you agree the order accurately reflects the ruling. It is not a formality. If you are uncertain whether the proposed order accurately reflects what happened, do not approve it until you have consulted with someone who can help you evaluate it — the Family Law Facilitator’s Office, a legal aid organization, or a family law attorney for a limited-scope review.

What the Research Says

The order-drafting problem doesn’t exist in isolation. It sits inside a much larger, well-documented body of research showing that self-represented litigants are structurally disadvantaged at every stage of family court proceedings — and that the gap between represented and unrepresented parties is not just a matter of legal skill.

The Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System (IAALS) at the University of Denver conducted a landmark multi-state study — Cases Without Counsel: Research on Experiences of Self-Representation in U.S. Family Court — interviewing 128 self-represented litigants and 49 court professionals across four states. Its findings are unambiguous: self-represented litigants consistently feel they are at a disadvantage compared to represented parties, that self-representation negatively impacts case outcomes, and that navigating the process without counsel adds substantial stress and anxiety to an already devastating period in a family’s life. The study found that most self-represented litigants wanted legal help but simply could not afford it — and that free and reduced-cost services were not readily available to most who needed them.

Those findings have national scope. According to IAALS, two out of three family court filings in California are submitted by self-represented litigants. In Maryland, 70% of family cases involve at least one self-represented party at some point. The National Center for State Courts found that in 76% of civil cases, at least one party was self-represented — usually the defendant.

The systemic dynamics that produce these outcomes were described with precision fifty years ago by University of Wisconsin law professor Marc Galanter in his landmark 1974 article Why the “Haves” Come Out Ahead — one of the most-cited law review articles in American legal history. Galanter distinguished between “repeat players” — institutions and attorneys who appear in court regularly, accumulate strategic knowledge, and can shape proceedings in their favor over time — and “one-shotters,” individuals who enter the legal system once, usually in crisis, without the knowledge base, resources, or institutional relationships that repeat players take for granted.

Galanter’s framework maps directly onto the order-drafting dynamic. The attorney for the winning side is a repeat player. They know how orders in a given department tend to be phrased. They know what language judges typically sign without modification. They know how to draft an order that accurately reflects the ruling while strategically serving their client’s long-term interests. They have done this hundreds of times.

The self-represented litigant reviewing that proposed order is a one-shotter. He or she is doing it for the first time, in a system they don’t fully understand, under emotional duress, often with no knowledge that they even have the right to object.

Subsequent empirical research has confirmed Galanter’s framework holds across decades and jurisdictions. A study applying his theory to U.S. Courts of Appeals decisions from 1925 to 1988 found that repeat player litigants with substantial organizational resources win more frequently in published decisions — and that the advantage is “remarkably consistent over time.” Family court is not the Supreme Court, but the dynamic is the same.

There is also specific research on how pro se litigants are perceived in the courtroom itself. Studies cited in legal scholarship have found that self-represented litigants are given less time to speak, are subject to greater judicial scrutiny, and face negative assumptions about their demeanor and credibility. A 1991 study by psychologists Paul Ekman and Maureen O’Sullivan — cited in American Bar Association family law publications — found that California judges performed no better than random chance at making factual findings based on demeanor evidence, and that longer time on the bench does not improve that accuracy, though it increases judicial confidence. The ABA article drawing on that research concluded that “the proper application of the law to inaccurate factual findings leads to legal injustice.”

None of this research specifically addresses the order-drafting practice. That gap in the literature is itself telling — it is a routine procedural practice that has largely escaped scholarly scrutiny, perhaps because it is so deeply embedded in how courts operate that it is treated as unremarkable. It is not unremarkable. It is one of the clearest structural moments where the repeat-player advantage is exercised over a one-shotter, in a proceeding that is nominally over, with consequences that extend into every future hearing.

The Bottom Line

California family court is built for represented parties. Its procedures assume that both sides have lawyers who understand the rules, know their rights, and can participate meaningfully at every stage — including the stage where the official record of what just happened gets written down.

The Order After Hearing is one of the clearest examples of how that assumption fails unrepresented litigants. The party that lost gets one chance to catch what the winning side’s attorney wrote. If they miss it — because they didn’t know, because they didn’t understand, because they ran out of time — the winning side’s version of events becomes the permanent record.

That is not a bug in the system. It is the system, working exactly as designed for parties with counsel, and failing exactly as predicted for everyone else.

If you are self-represented in family court, the order after hearing is not the end of the hearing. It is the beginning of the next fight. Treat it accordingly.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. If you are involved in family court proceedings, consult a licensed California family law attorney or contact your county’s Family Law Facilitator’s Office for guidance specific to your situation.

Father & Co. covers family court systems, policy, and the experiences of parents navigating them. If you have a story to share, contact us.

Need help reviewing or organizing court or formal documents?

Father & Co. offers non-legal document review and organization for people representing themselves. This includes clarity, structure, neutral tone, and timeline organization — not legal advice or representation.

View Services

Have a story, experience, or resource to share?

Submissions are reviewed with care and discretion. We respect privacy and handle sensitive information responsibly.

Submit a Story