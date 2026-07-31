Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The fix is modest because the problem is procedural, not philosophical. Emergency protective orders have a place. Real victims need fast protection. But every extension based on lack of service should require a dated, specific account of what service attempts were made, by whom, where, and when. Courts should not let “extended, no evidence considered” become a rubber-stamp ritual while no-contact terms, firearm surrender, custody leverage, and reputational harm pile up against an unserved respondent. Due process starts with notice. Without notice, the bridge becomes a trap.

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Comfy in the Chaos's avatar
Comfy in the Chaos
6h

You're doing amazing work, MP.🤍

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