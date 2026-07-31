A temporary protective order is supposed to work like a bridge—not a destination.

A temporary protective order is supposed to work like a bridge. On one end is an emergency — a judge hearing only one side of a dispute, moving fast because the law assumes speed matters more than balance in that moment. On the other end is a Final Protective Order hearing, where both sides finally show up, evidence gets tested, and a higher standard of proof applies. The bridge is short by design. It has to be, because everything standing on the ex parte end of it — the no-contact terms, the firearm surrender, the leverage it can carry into a custody fight — depends on the assumption that the person it’s aimed at will get to the other side quickly.

The part almost nobody examines is what happens when service of process doesn’t go through.

Service is the hinge the whole structure turns on.

Service is the hinge the whole structure turns on. It’s the mechanism that’s supposed to convert an order from something a judge signed after hearing one person into something a court can actually enforce against another — because that person now knows the terms, knows the date, and has a real chance to contest it. Until service happens, the order exists on paper, but the person bound by it has had no opportunity to be heard at all.

Maryland law actually names this problem directly — it just doesn’t finish the thought. A temporary order can be extended for up to six months specifically “to effectuate service of the order,” if service hasn’t gone through. That’s not an oversight; it’s a deliberate accommodation for exactly the situation where a respondent can’t be found or won’t be found. What the statute doesn’t specify is what has to be shown before a judge grants that extension. No stated diligence requirement. No update on what’s actually been tried. The order can simply continue, hearing after hearing, each one logged with language to the effect that no one appeared and no evidence was considered — because the person who might have appeared was never told there was anything to appear for. The record treats that silence as neutral. It isn’t.

It isn’t neutral. An unserved respondent’s absence from a hearing carries none of the meaning the record implies it does.

It isn’t neutral. An unserved respondent’s absence from a hearing carries none of the meaning the record implies it does. It doesn’t mean the allegations went unchallenged because they were solid. It means the challenge never had a chance to happen.

It doesn’t mean the allegations went unchallenged because they were solid. It means the challenge never had a chance to happen.

That gap matters because of what rides on the order in the meantime. No-contact terms. Firearm surrender, sometimes to an agency states away from where the respondent actually lives. And, in family cases specifically, an order like this can become leverage in a custody proceeding running on a parallel track — evidence of “instability” or “risk” cited before anyone has tested whether the underlying claim holds up. All of that compounds for as long as service keeps not-quite-happening, with no clock forcing anyone to notice.

None of this is an argument against ex parte protective orders themselves. The one-sided emergency posture exists because there are real situations where waiting for a contested hearing isn’t safe, and that protection matters. The argument is narrower: the legitimacy of that one-sided first step rests entirely on the second step happening fast, and the law’s own service-extension window rests on the assumption that someone is actually checking whether service is being pursued in good faith each time it’s renewed. When the statute sets a six-month ceiling but no floor — no required showing of what’s been attempted, no distinct standard for renewal versus initial grant — “extended, no evidence considered” can repeat on the strength of the same unexamined request each time.

It’s a seam, not a scandal.

It’s a seam, not a scandal. Lawmakers built the six-month window on purpose, for good reason. What they left open is what happens inside it — whether a court asks, each time, why service hasn’t landed yet, or treats the request as a formality to clear before the docket moves on. That’s a fixable gap, and a modest one: require a dated account of service attempts at each renewal, the same way courts already require it for other continuances. It doesn’t touch the emergency posture that makes protective orders work. It just makes sure the bridge doesn’t quietly become a permanent structure for someone who never got to stand on it.

Sources: This piece draws on Maryland’s statutory framework for domestic violence protective orders under Md. Code, Family Law §§ 4-501–4-516 — specifically the temporary-order service and six-month extension provisions under § 4-505(b)–(c), and the final-order hearing and notice provisions under § 4-506(b) and (i) — and on general procedural practice in Maryland circuit and district courts.

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