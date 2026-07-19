Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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HFCrights
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Michael, this is some of the most important reporting I’ve seen on this subject. You’ve done what the courts refuse to do — follow these kids past 18 and document what the system actually leaves behind. The finding that half of alienated children later lose their own kids to the same dynamic should stop every judge and evaluator cold.

And you wrote this while fighting your own battle for your children. That takes a kind of strength most people will never understand. Your kids will read this work someday and know their dad never stopped fighting for them. We’re standing with you.

— Jonathan Hart, CAPS Movement

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