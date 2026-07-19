A child who loses a parent to alienation doesn’t usually process that loss as a child. They process it as whatever they’re told to believe.

A child who loses a parent to alienation doesn’t usually process that loss as a child. They process it as whatever they’re told to believe — that the missing parent was dangerous, didn’t care, wasn’t worth keeping. It’s often only decades later, as adults, that many of them start to ask what actually happened. The research on what they carry into adulthood is smaller and newer than the research on the parents left behind, but it’s substantial enough now to draw a real picture.

It’s often only decades later, as adults, that many of them start to ask what actually happened.

A First Look Inside

The foundational study here is Amy Baker’s 2005 qualitative work: 38 adults who experienced parental alienation as children, sitting for hour-long semi-structured interviews about what their lives had looked like since. Baker’s analysis surfaced seven recurring areas of impact: low self-esteem, depression, substance abuse, difficulty trusting other people, alienation from their own children later in life, higher rates of divorce, and a cluster of other persistent emotional difficulties that didn’t fit neatly into the first six categories.

One detail from that study complicates a common assumption. Many of Baker’s subjects recalled that even as children, insisting loudly that they hated or feared the parent who’d been pushed out of their life, they didn’t fully believe it — some described secretly hoping someone would see through what was happening and intervene. That’s a meaningful wrinkle in how alienation cases sometimes get read in family court: a child’s stated preference in the moment isn’t necessarily a reliable window into what that child actually feels, or will feel once they’re old enough to look back.

Putting Numbers to It

A follow-up quantitative study — Ben-Ami and Baker, published in the American Journal of Family Therapy in 2012 — tested whether these patterns held up statistically, not just in interview narratives. Comparing adults who did and didn’t report childhood exposure to alienation, the study found significant associations between that exposure and four measurable outcomes as adults: higher rates of major depressive disorder, lower self-esteem, insecure attachment styles, and lower overall self-sufficiency.

The authors make a point of distinguishing this from the general fallout of divorce. Conflict between parents is already known to be one of the strongest predictors of how kids fare after a separation — that’s well established, independent of alienation specifically. What this study argues is that alienation produces its own additional, measurable signature on top of that baseline — vulnerabilities the researchers describe as observably different from what shows up in more ordinary high-conflict divorces without an alienation dynamic.

The Numbers Behind the Themes

The pattern doesn’t reliably end with the generation that experienced it first.

Other researchers working with related samples have put sharper figures on some of Baker’s original seven themes: significant depressive episodes in around 70% of subjects, and alienation from their own children in roughly half — meaning the pattern doesn’t reliably end with the generation that experienced it first. That second figure is probably the hardest one in the entire body of research: a meaningful share of people who grew up losing a parent to alienation later became alienated from their own kids, whether by repeating the dynamic themselves or by marrying into it.

A Note on What This Research Can and Can’t Tell Us

Every study cited here relies on retrospective self-report — adults looking back and describing what happened to them, and what they believe it caused. That’s a real limitation. Memory reconstructs itself over time, and people who identify strongly with having been “alienated” may interpret their own life outcomes through that lens more readily than people who don’t use that framework. None of these studies can prove alienation caused the depression, the substance use, or the divorce rate on its own, isolated from every other variable in a person’s life. What they show is a consistent, statistically significant association, replicated across more than one study design — which is meaningfully more than a single anecdote, even if it falls short of experimental proof.

Why the Rejected Parent’s Case Rarely Ends at 18

Family court treats custody and contact as problems with a deadline — they resolve, formally, when a child turns 18 or ages out of the court’s jurisdiction. This research suggests the underlying injury doesn’t recognize that deadline at all. The adults in these studies were, by definition, no longer children when the effects showed up clearly enough to measure. Whatever happens inside a family during the years a court has jurisdiction over it appears to keep happening long after the court has closed the file.

Sources: Baker, A.J.L. (2005), “The Long-Term Effects of Parental Alienation on Adult Children: A Qualitative Research Study,” American Journal of Family Therapy; Ben-Ami, N. & Baker, A.J.L. (2012), “The Long-Term Correlates of Childhood Exposure to Parental Alienation on Adult Self-Sufficiency and Well-Being,” American Journal of Family Therapy; Baker, A.J.L. & Chambers, J. (2011); Baker, A.J.L. & Ben-Ami, N. (2011).

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