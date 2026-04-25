Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Brenna J. Gano McNab's avatar
Brenna J. Gano McNab
9h

This same pattern is repeated across San Mateo County, all over California, throughout the country, and even globally. Child trafficking via the family court system is a lucrative business. I hope Brooke and her mother are reunited.

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