Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
4h

I sued my ex in civil court for money damages. COUNT I--Intentional infliction of emotional distress. A. Outrageous Acts Committed by Ex-Wife; B. Outrageous Acts Committed by her Second Husband; C. Outrageous Acts Committed by her attorney. COUNT II--Intentional Interference With Parental Custody Rights. COUNT III--Continuous Torts as defined by New Jersey law. COUNT IV--Collateral Estoppel (Family court judge made findings that ex embarked on pattern to destroy children's relationship with Father, and as such the civil court is bound by that judicial finding & Deft. mother should be estopped from contesting finding in the civil lawsuit since finding establishes as a matter of law that mother committed outrageous acts to the point of child abuse, sufficient to prove liability). COUNT V--Malicious Prosecution and Abuse of Process (Mother and lawyer filed knowingly false charges and false motions solely to maliciously deprive Father of relationship with his children; false charges were filed from (date) to present. Deft. Mother and lawyer filed these malicious charges and motions even though they lacked probable cause to credit the allegations. Deft. mother & lawyer maliciously conspired to file false charges and false motions against Pltf. Father solely to interfere with his parenting time/parental rights/visitation.

DAMAGES: Compensatory and punitive damages. Ongoing damages. Interest. Award of costs an attorneys' fees, if necessary. Other relief court may deem appropriate.

Once the lawsuit dropped on everyone, the lawyer had to hire legal malpractice insurance lawyers at great expense to lawyer (through tripling of his malpractice insurance premiums), ex had to hire other legal counsel at over $15,000. Husband had to hire separate legal counsel at similar fee. Ex and new husband were told to stop the interference, which they did, and I would drop the lawsuit. Went for 5 years without any interference of any kind whatsoever. Told them I would resurrect suit if they instigated any further interference.

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HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
3h

Nice , crazy how you have to work like this just to see / parent your kids . I had a Motion to Enjoin the lower court pass by default in US district court . And guess what, I got arrested they said the Superior Court trumps US Court .

5.5 years of non-custodial parent , while my daughter was being massively abused by Mommy . The Profiteering has to end .

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