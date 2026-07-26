Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Family court, welfare policy, child-support enforcement, mass incarceration, deindustrialization, and cultural propaganda all helped build the fatherlessness machine. Courts talk about “best interests” while reducing fathers to visitors. Welfare systems penalize household formation. Child-support bureaucracies trap poor men in arrears they cannot escape. Schools and media downgrade paternal authority, then wonder why boys answer to no one. A serious nation would restore shared-parenting presumptions with teeth, reform child support around capacity, stop punishing marriage, and rebuild working-class fatherhood. The teen flooding a store is not just a crime problem. He is evidence of a civilization missing fathers.

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