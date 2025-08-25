Father & Co.

Jason
Transparency is always a good thing

HFCRights
While i agree wholeheartedly, it’s still ridiculous to be in a court battle over breaking a Marriage contract. The government has monetized divorce.

We need freedom from government exploitation.

No more family court.

Bill 1: Divorce Severing Economic Attachments – split assets, split money, no child support, no alimony.

Bill 2: Kayden’s Law – no court immunity for judges and court-appointed professionals.

End it now.

