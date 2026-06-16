Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The permanent political class can move billions through welfare pipelines, NGO rackets, refugee contractors, Medicaid schemes, and fraud-friendly social programs, but a sailor needs a forensic accountant and a congressional staffer to prove he earned deployment pay. That tells you everything. The Navy’s consecutive-days loophole is bureaucratic theft by policy design. Congress said compensate high-tempo service. The system answered with exclusions, resets, missing categories, and a pay cap far below the original authorization. Meanwhile, the serviceman’s family, custody record, finances, and health all take the hit. Pay the troops. Close the loophole. Audit the brass. Stop robbing warriors.

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