Family court is supposed to resolve conflict.

In too many contested cases, it does the opposite.

Instead of serving as a forum for clarity, court becomes the mechanism by which conflict is extended—sometimes indefinitely. This is the litigation spiral: a pattern where one party weaponizes legal process itself to maintain leverage, exhaust the other parent, and shape outcomes not through facts, but through attrition.

This is not rare.

It is one of the most consistent patterns documented across states, judges, and case types.

What the Litigation Spiral Looks Like

The spiral often begins quietly. A motion here. A continuance there. A request for another evaluation. On paper, each step appears procedural. In practice, they accumulate into a strategy.

Common markers include:

Serial filings with minimal new information

Strategic delays that preserve a favorable temporary order

Escalating demands for evaluations, discovery, or hearings

Procedural churn that keeps the case “active” without resolution

The case does not move forward.

It moves in circles.

Post-Separation Control by Other Means

Researchers increasingly recognize this pattern as post-separation coercive control—a continuation of dominance after a relationship ends, using the legal system instead of proximity.

The tactics are legal.

The impact is not benign.

The targeted parent must respond or risk default.

Each response costs time, money, and emotional capacity.

The aggressor sets the tempo; the other parent is always reacting.

For parents with fewer resources, disabilities, or limited access to counsel, the imbalance compounds quickly.

Why the System Allows It

Family courts are uniquely vulnerable to this abuse for structural reasons:

High judicial discretion

Judges have broad authority to allow filings “in the interest of the child,” even when filings are repetitive or marginal. Overburdened dockets

With heavy caseloads, courts often prioritize movement over scrutiny. Stopping abusive filings requires time courts don’t have. Fear of reversal

Judges may permit continued litigation rather than risk appearing to deny a party’s “right to be heard.” Temporary orders as leverage

The longer a temporary order remains in place, the more it becomes the status quo—benefiting the party already advantaged by it.

The result is a system that unintentionally rewards the most persistent filer.

Attrition Replaces Adjudication

In the litigation spiral, outcomes are often decided not by evidence, but by endurance.

Parents report:

Depleting savings, retirement funds, or taking on debt

Losing jobs or housing due to court demands

Mental and physical health deterioration

Being pressured into settlements simply to stop the process

This is not resolution.

It is surrender.

And when a parent finally gives in, the record rarely reflects why.

Children Caught in the Middle—But Not Protected

While litigation drags on, children live in limbo:

Parenting time fluctuates or disappears

Conflict becomes normalized

Relationships weaken through absence, not danger

“Temporary” arrangements harden into permanence

By the time courts attempt final resolution, judges may cite the very instability caused by prolonged litigation as justification for the outcome.

Delay becomes evidence.

Attrition becomes policy.

How the Spiral Ends

The litigation spiral typically resolves in one of four ways:

Financial collapse of one parent Emotional burnout leading to withdrawal A coerced settlement under threat of continued litigation A ruling based on time passed, not facts resolved

None of these reflect a search for truth.

All reflect a system that mistakes persistence for legitimacy.

Why This Pattern Matters

Abusive litigation is not a personality flaw or a rare bad actor problem. It is a structural vulnerability in family court.

When process becomes power:

Good-faith parents are punished for restraint

Bad-faith actors are rewarded for aggression

Children lose relationships not through danger, but delay

The litigation spiral explains why so many parents say the same thing, regardless of outcome:

“I didn’t lose because I was wrong.

I lost because I couldn’t keep going.”

What Comes Next

This article is part of The Patterns of Family Court investigative series by Father & Co., under Project SYSTEM.

In upcoming pieces, we will examine:

How abuse allegations become credibility wars

Why parental alienation claims override safety

The “friendly parent” paradox

Enforcement failures that hollow out court orders

How delay quietly decides custody

Each pattern stands alone.

Together, they explain why so many cases collapse the same way.

If you are living this pattern, you are not alone—and you are not imagining it.

Next in the series:

Allegations vs. Counter-Allegations: When Truth Becomes a Tie

—

Father & Co. investigates family court, parental rights, and systemic failure—so patterns are documented, not dismissed.