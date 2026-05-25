Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
3h

This is why female judges should not be put into the family division. They have a one-sided view of parenting. And, any judge appointed or elected into the courts should first have a 3 month training course on family law, and be put into another division (civil, criminal, small claims, etc.) before family court.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Family court is where judicial inexperience becomes family devastation. A rookie judge can miss delayed-discovery issues, mishandle ADA accommodation questions, outsource orders to the winning attorney, and treat a pro se parent like a law student being grilled after the tentative ruling is already written. That is not justice. That is procedural survival inside a broken machine. Phillips shows Wang may be smart and credentialed, but credentials are not family-law wisdom. The system assigns judges to families like they are learning stations. Then judges rotate out while parents and children live with the damage. Rookies and losers should not decide childhoods.

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