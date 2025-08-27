Introduction

Most Americans take it for granted: work a job, earn wages, pay income tax, and—if ordered—watch part of those wages go to child support. But what if this entire system is built on a legal contradiction?

Digging into U.S. Supreme Court rulings, the Internal Revenue Code, and Title IV-D child support statutes, one finds a troubling truth: for over 100 years, the Supreme Court has held that wages are not “income.” Yet, both the IRS and state child support agencies operate as though they are.

This isn’t just semantics. If wages are not income, then entire systems of taxation and child support enforcement rest on legally shaky ground—and may amount to unconstitutional seizures of private property.

What the Supreme Court Has Said

The Sixteenth Amendment (1913) empowered Congress to tax “incomes, from whatever source derived.” But the Court clarified early on what that meant.

Brushaber v. Union Pacific R.R. Co., 240 U.S. 1 (1916): The Court upheld the income tax only insofar as it taxed gains and profits.

Eisner v. Macomber, 252 U.S. 189 (1920): “Income may be defined as the gain derived from capital, from labor, or from both combined.” Wages, being a dollar-for-dollar exchange of labor for money, do not constitute “gain.”

Stapler v. U.S., 21 F. Supp. 737 (1937): Compensation for labor is “not profit,” but rather the means of subsistence.

Conner v. U.S., 303 F. Supp. 1187 (1969): Wages are “the very property of the laborer,” not taxable profit.

These cases make one thing clear: income is gain, not wages.

Sidebar: A Timeline of the Contradiction

1913 – Sixteenth Amendment ratified.

1916 – Brushaber v. Union Pacific: Income tax constitutional only for “gains.”

1920 – Eisner v. Macomber: Wages ≠ income.

1937 – Stapler v. U.S. reiterates wages are property, not profit.

1953 – IRS Commissioner Dwight Avis admits before Congress:

“Your income tax is 100 percent voluntary, and your excise taxes are 100 percent mandatory.”

1975 – Title IV-D of the Social Security Act creates federal reimbursement for child support enforcement.

1980s–1990s – State child support laws redefine “income” to explicitly include wages and salaries.

Today – Americans pay income tax on wages and see them garnished for child support, despite unresolved legal contradictions.

The IRS Problem: Where’s the Law?

When critics demand the IRS point to the statute that explicitly requires Americans to pay income tax on wages, the agency routinely cites 26 U.S.C. § 61, which defines gross income as “all income from whatever source derived, including (but not limited to) compensation for services.”

But this doesn’t erase Supreme Court precedent. Congress cannot simply redefine “income” by statute if that definition conflicts with constitutional interpretation. In practice, the IRS relies on enforcement power and “voluntary compliance” rather than a direct statutory mandate.

That’s why IRS prosecutions often focus not on “failure to pay” but on “willful failure to file,” sidestepping the deeper question of whether wages truly qualify as taxable income.

Child Support Laws: Expanding the Definition

The contradiction grows sharper under Title IV-D of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. §§ 651–669).

42 U.S.C. § 659(h)(1)(A): Defines “remuneration for employment” (wages) as “income” for child support withholding.

State Laws: Most states adopt parallel definitions, explicitly including wages, salaries, commissions, and bonuses.

This flatly contradicts the Supreme Court’s century-old rulings. If wages are not income, then no federal or state law can magically make them so.

Sidebar: The Title IV-D Incentive Machine

States receive federal reimbursement for every dollar collected in child support.

The more “income” defined broadly (including wages), the larger the collection base.

Billions in annual federal incentives now flow through state agencies, creating a profit motive to redefine wages as income.

Constitutional Violations

By seizing wages under a legally flawed definition of income, both the IRS and child support agencies raise serious constitutional issues:

Fourth Amendment – Wage garnishment without lawful authority = illegal seizure of property. Fifth Amendment – Diverting wages into Title IV-D incentive schemes = taking private property for public use without just compensation. Ninth & Fourteenth Amendments – Arbitrary redefinitions deny due process and equal protection.

A System Built on Contradiction

Here’s the stark reality:

The Supreme Court says wages are not income.

The IRS taxes wages anyway.

Child support agencies redefine wages as income to collect federal kickbacks.

The result is a system that operates less on law and more on bureaucratic fiat. It leaves working Americans—especially parents caught in child support enforcement—stripped of constitutional protections under the illusion of “legal authority.”

“Until Congress or the courts resolve this contradiction, every paycheck garnished for taxes or child support rests on a foundation of legal quicksand.”

Conclusion

America’s tax and child support systems reveal a truth few want to confront: when government wants your money, it simply redefines the words until the taking appears legal. “Income” has become whatever the state says it is, even when the Supreme Court has ruled otherwise.

This is not merely a loophole—it is a systemic fraud that has persisted for over a century. And until it is confronted, millions of Americans will remain subject to unconstitutional seizures of their wages under the false banner of “income.”

Special thanks to Bruce Eden, whose research, caselaw review, and personal insight into the financialization of family law helped shape the foundation of this article. Your work continues to educate and inspire those fighting for transparency and reform. Bruce is the Director of Dads Against Discrimination (DADS)--NJ & NY.